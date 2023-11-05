Israel-Gaza war: At least 45 killed at Al-Maghazi refugee camp

At least 45 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday night, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

Israel's military says it is looking into whether it was operating in the area at the time.

The small camp has been experiencing overcrowding because of people fleeing bombardments further north.

Efforts are under way to find those still missing. It is thought more than 100 people were there at the time.

The head of Gaza's Al-Aqsa hospital said 52 people were killed.

Residents have been trying to dig with their hands through layers of cement in an attempt to extract those trapped under the rubble.

BBC Verify has confirmed that videos from the scene are from the attack by comparing them with photographs of the aftermath filed by Reuters.

Photojournalist Muhammad Al-Alul lost his wife and four of his five children in the attack. He had been reporting elsewhere when he heard about the strike.

"I did not occur to me that my children might be buried under the rubble," he told the BBC.

"I wish I had been with them and been killed with them."

The BBC World Service's Newshour programme asked Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt Col Peter Lerner whether a strike by Israeli forces had hit the camp.

"I can't confirm that at this time," he said, adding that any strikes taking place in southern Gaza were "specific intelligence-based strikes, specifically against terrorist elements".

Mr Lerner added that this did not mean that "there can't unfortunately be deaths".

More on Israel-Gaza war

The Al-Maghazi camp is in the area where Israel advised people in the north of Gaza to evacuate to for safety as they continue their campaign to destroy Hamas in retaliation for their 7 October attacks on Israel.

Story continues

However, airstrikes in the south have not stopped.

"There is no safe place in Gaza," Muhammad, a civil defence officer who rushed to the scene of Saturday's strike to help, told the BBC.

"They ask the Palestinians to go to the south, but kill them everywhere - on the roads, in schools where people are sheltering, and even in hospitals."

The death toll in Gaza since 7 October is now more than 9,700, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the attacks by Hamas on Israel and more than 200 people were taken hostage.