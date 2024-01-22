Israel-Gaza live updates: Hostage families storm Israeli parliament in protest

More than 100 days since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip.

The conflict, now the deadliest between the warring sides since Israel's founding in 1948, shows no signs of letting up soon and the brief cease-fire that allowed for over 100 hostages to be freed from Gaza remains a distant memory.

Jan 22, 2:51 PM

Biden 'under no illusions' how difficult 2-state solution would be: White House

President Joe Biden is "under no illusions" about "how difficult" a two-state solution would be after the war in Gaza ends, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday.

PHOTO: A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, Jan. 22, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP via Getty Images)

Kirby’s comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he "firmly" stands by his belief to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state as long as he’s in power. Biden said Friday, "We’ll be able to work something out."

"When we say two-state solution, what does it actually mean? And there's many different interpretations. There's lots of different ways you can get at that ultimate solution," Kirby said. "And the president, as he has always done, kept an open mind about trying to pursue that."

PHOTO: A Palestinian woman cries as she sits next to her girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip while receiving treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip, Jan. 22, 2024. (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

"If this was easy, I mean, my goodness, we've had a two-state solution for years now," Kirby continued. "It's going to require negotiation, it's going to require sacrifices, again, on both sides. The president understands that."



Kirby kept characterizing Biden’s phone calls with Netanyahu as "good conversations" and said the president is "not going to let go of this."

PHOTO: Palestinians walk through destruction from the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip, Jan. 19, 2024. (Adel Hana/AP)

-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez





Jan 22, 11:26 AM

Hostage families storm Israel's parliament in protest

Relatives of Israeli hostages being held by militants in the Gaza Strip stormed Israel's parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on Monday in protest of the government's failure to bring their loved ones home.



"You will not sit here while our children die," some of the family members yelled while disrupting a finance committee hearing. "What about ransoming captives?"

"אתם לא תשבו כאן ולנו מתים הילדים שלנו!" - משפחות החטופים התפרצו לוועדת הכספים בדרישה להשיב את החטופים: "מה עם פדיון שבויים?" pic.twitter.com/dypLHW8pNC — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) January 22, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the families of hostages at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, telling them there’s no "real proposal from Hamas" on the table right now.



"Contrary to what they say, there is no real proposal from Hamas,” he said. “I say this as clearly as I can because there are so many false things that must be tormenting you. In contrast, there is an initiative of ours, and I will not elaborate."



-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Dana Savir and Morgan Winsor





Jan 22, 10:05 AM

Israeli bombardment intensifies near southern Gaza hospital, rescue agency's headquarters

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Monday that it had "completely lost contact with" its teams in the besieged city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip as Israeli tanks surrounded Al-Amal Hospital, headquarters of the humanitarian organization.



The PRCS added that its ambulances were "unable to reach the wounded" in Khan Younis due to the ground invasion.



"Israeli occupation forces are besieging the PRCS ambulance center, and targeting anyone attempting to move in the area," the organization wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.



The PRCS said it was "deeply concerned" about the safety of its teams as well as people taking shelter at its facilities in the besieged city.



-ABC News' Morgan Winsor





Jan 21, 1:27 PM

IDF confirms death of kidnapped soldier

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced that Sgt. Shay Levinson, who until now had been identified as a hostage, was killed in battle on Oct. 7 and his body is being held in the Gaza Strip.



Israeli officials say 532 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 195 since the ground operations in Gaza began.



-ABC News' Anna Burd





Jan 21, 2:35 PM

Inside Hamas tunnel where IDF says hostages were kept

ABC News' Matt Gutman got a close-up look at a vast Hamas tunnel complex where hostages were reportedly held captive.





Jan 21, 12:41 PM

Netanyahu says war to continue 'on all fronts,' rejects Hamas' 'terms of surrender'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will "continue the war on all fronts and in all sectors."



"We do not give immunity to any terrorist -- not in Gaza, not in Lebanon, not in Syria and not anywhere," Netanyahu said in the statement Sunday, written in Hebrew.



The prime minster added, "Whoever tries to hurt us -- we hurt him."



Netanyahu said he's working to secure the return of all the hostages "around the clock," and added: "But to be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas."



Netanyahu also said he had a conversation with President Joe Biden over the weekend, in which he emphasized "determination to complete all war objectives, and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," according to the prime minister's statement.



"That is why I insist that after we achieve complete victory, after we eliminate Hamas -- there will be no factor in Gaza that finances terrorism, educator of terrorism or courier of terrorism," Netanyahu said.



"Gaza must be demilitarized, under full security control of the State of Israel," he said. "I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan."



Netanyahu added he will continue to "firmly" stand by his insistence to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state for as long as he is prime minister.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Jan 21, 5:50 AM

More than 25,000 killed in Gaza, health ministry says

More than 25,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, the Gaza Ministry of Health said Sunday.

PHOTO: Citizens inspect a car that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes on Jan. 21, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

At least 62,681 people have been injured since the war began, said the ministry, which operates under the Hamas Authority.



A ministry spokesperson said at least 178 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last day.



-ABC News’ Nasser Atta and Edward Szekeres