Israel-Gaza live updates: Agreement reached to extend truce for 2 more days

A four-day cease-fire between Hamas and Israel has been extended by two days, Qatari officials announced on Monday.

Dozens of the more than 200 people taken hostage during Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel and held in war-torn Gaza for nearly two months were released over the last few days during the cease-fire. Fifty-eight hostages -- 40 Israelis and 18 foreign citizens -- have been released by Hamas, exchanged for 117 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons.

Nov 27, 1:30 PM

Hamas benefitting from cease-fire is a 'real risk': Kirby

While the cease-fire extension is expected to bring the release of additional hostages, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged there's a "real risk" that Hamas could benefit the longer the cease-fire continues.

PHOTO: An Israeli soldier stands next to military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

"Without getting into intelligence issues," Kirby said, "any pause in the fighting could benefit your enemy in terms of time to refit, to rest your fighters, to rearm them, reequip them."



Kirby said the cease-fire is a "calculated risk" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to take to get hostages out, and that military operations will resume against Hamas leadership.



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 27, 1:21 PM

8 to 9 Americans still believed to be held: Kirby

The U.S. believes there are eight or nine Americans still being held in Gaza, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, adding that the U.S. does not have "solid information on each and every one of them."

PHOTO: A group of Israelis celebrate as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands at the helipad of the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Nov. 26, 2023. (Leo Correa/AP)

Asked if Americans were expected to be released in the coming days, Kirby said the administration "certainly hope[s] so," but did not say more.

"I mean, we're going to watch this very, very closely. We're certainly hoping that another batch of hostages gets released today as part of the fourth and final day of the original agreement. We’re going to be watching closely to see if any Americans are in that group," Kirby said.

PHOTO: Oria Brodutch jumps onto his father Avihai Brodutch shortly after they were reunited at Schneider Children's Medical Center after being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, November 26, 2023. (Schneider Children's Medical Cen via Reuters)

"We don't really know until you get into the end game who's going to be actually on that list and then, even then, you got to watch closely [to see] if who's on the list is folks that actually come out," he said.



Kirby was asked specifically about the two American women who were expected to be part of the first round of releases, and he reiterated his hope they would be released Monday.



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 27, 12:51 PM

3 Palestinian women, 30 kids expected to be released from Israel: Hamas

Hamas officials said they've received a list of Palestinian prisoners who are expected to be released from Israel on Monday in exchange for hostages. The list includes three women and 30 children, Hamas officials said.





Nov 27, 12:02 PM

Palestinians return home during cease-fire to find destruction

Muhammad Ibrahim Asfour was among the Gaza residents who returned home during the cease-fire to find destruction where homes used to be.

PHOTO: Israeli tanks roll along a street during a military operation in the northern Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Nov. 22, 2023. (Ahikam Seri/AFP via Getty Images)

"I was shocked, and when I saw the house I started crying," Asfour told ABC News. "There were 50 people in the building here -- all of my brothers and father were living here."

"The situation here is more difficult than you can imagine," Abdelkader Darma told ABC News. "When I came home I was shocked."

PHOTO: Ambulances are seen on a road near an Israeli forces tank during an Israeli army ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 22, 2023. (Victor R. Caivano/AP)

"People do not know where to go," Darma said. "I and six other people slept on two mattresses and two pillows, which means you do not know how to sleep. They sleep three against three, and you find his feet in front of your face."



“I hope the truce will be extended and a solution will be found because it is enough. People are sleeping in the street," Darma said. "How can you bear it?"

PHOTO: Palestinians recover items from the rubble of a building following Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 22, 2023. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC News' Zoe Magee and Sami Zayara





Nov 27, 12:46 PM

Agreement reached to extend truce for 2 more days: Qatar foreign minister

Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas for two more days.

Hamas said this truce is "under the same conditions as the previous truce."



Diaa Rashwan, chairman of Egypt's State Information Service, said earlier on Monday that the deal would involve the release of 10 Israeli women and children being held hostage by Hamas in exchange for 30 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons each day of the extension.





Nov 27, 11:07 AM

84-year-old Israeli hostage who was freed remains in critical condition

Alma Avraham, an 84-year-old Israeli hostage freed by Hamas on Sunday, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Israeli officials said Monday.

PHOTO: This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Alma Avraham, 84 years old. Alma Avraham was part of the third group of hostages released by Hamas on Nov. 26, 2023, as part of truce deal. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters via AP)

She suffers from preexisting conditions and was receiving regular medication before she was kidnapped, said Dr. Tzachi Slotsky, deputy administrator of Soroka Medical Center.



"If she hadn’t been transferred to us yesterday, or any other delay in her transfer, it would’ve worsened her condition even more," Slotsky said. "She is intubated and sedated at the emergency room and her life is still in danger."



Without care, she soon would have died, said Avraham's daughter, Tali Amano.



"My mother did not deserve to return this way -- my mother was medically neglected," Amano said. "She didn’t get any of her medication."



"The only reason we are standing here today ... is to save those who are left there [in Gaza]," Amano said.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor





Nov 27, 11:50 AM

1st photo released of 4-year-old hostage Abigail Idan after her return home

The family of 4-year-old hostage Abigail Idan has released the first photo of the little girl following her return home from Gaza.

PHOTO: The first image of 4-year-old Abigal Idan following her release from Gaza. (Idan family)

Abigail, an American-Israeli citizen, had been held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7. She was released on Sunday, two days after her 4th birthday.

Abigail Idan’s aunt, Ella Mor, said in a video Sunday, "She just landed in the hospital and she’s being checked and taken care of."

"I'm so happy that she's here," Mor told ABC News. "The people of Israel are amazing … everybody's so happy like she's their own little girl."

PHOTO: Abigail Idan, 4, who was released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, appears in this undated handout image, obtained Nov. 26, 2023. (Hostages And Missing Families Forum via Reuters)





Nov 27, 11:08 AM

Problem with Monday's hostage list is it includes children without mothers, Israeli source says

Israel has taken issue with the list of hostages that Hamas said it would release on Monday because it includes children without their mothers, an Israeli source told ABC News.



However, the source said there is optimism that the issue will be resolved by Monday night and an extension to the four-day truce, set to expire Tuesday morning, will be approved.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed in a statement that negotiations with Hamas on Monday's hostage list "are continuing."



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor





Nov 27, 9:49 AM

Egypt says Israel, Hamas are close to reaching deal on truce extension

Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) announced Monday that Egyptian-Qatari mediation between Israel and Hamas is close to reaching an agreement to extend a four-day truce by two days.



The deal would also involve the release of 10 Israeli women and children being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for 30 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons each day of the extension, totaling 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian prisoners, according to SIS chairman Diaa Rashwan.



A cease-fire, the halt of air raids as well as the entry of aid and fuel into war-torn Gaza would continue during the additional two days of the truce, Rashwan said.



Rashwan also said that the fourth group of releases Monday would include 11 Israelis and 33 Palestinians.



-ABC News' Ayat Al-Tawy and Morgan Winsor





Nov 27, 9:16 AM

Israel says negotiations on Monday's hostage list 'are continuing'

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced Monday afternoon that negotiations with Hamas "on the list of those slated to be released under the framework of the hostages release outline are continuing."



"We are aware of the tension in the families and will release additional information when possible," the office said in a statement. "We request to refrain from disseminating rumours and unreliable information."



A fourth prisoner swap between the warring sides was expected to take place Monday between 4 and 6 p.m. local time on the final day of the agreed upon cease-fire, which is set to expire Tuesday at 7 a.m. local time.



-ABC News' Dana Savir and Morgan Winsor

