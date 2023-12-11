Israel-Gaza live updates: 104 Israeli troops killed since fighting began, IDF says

The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.

The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Latest Developments





Dec 11, 3:09 PM

'Cruelty I hadn't seen before': Psychiatrist who treated hostages

Dr. Renana Eitan, a psychiatrist who treated people held by Hamas, said some of the now-released hostages experienced "cruelty that I haven't seen before."



"I've been a psychiatrist for over 20 years," she said. "We are [a] national center for sexual trauma and for PTSD for the refugees from Africa, so I thought I saw all the worst PTSD patients."

PHOTO: Chen Goldstein-Almog, a hostage released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal hugs other community member from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as they call for release of all hostages during a ceremony at Kibbutz Shefayim, Israel, Dec. 10, 2023. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Some hostages were held "in inhumane sanitary conditions" and "subject to severe physical, sexual and mental abuse," Eitan said.

"I have never seen anything like that before," Eitan said.

"One of the patients, she was kept in total darkness for four days. This is inhumane. She became psychotic. She had hallucinations," Eitan said. "I've never seen such things in my life."

According to the Israel Defense Forces, 137 people are still being held hostage by Hamas.

PHOTO: People hold candles and signs with photos of Israeli hostages, who are being held in the Gaza Strip during a torch march as the country observes the Jewish festival Hanukkah, in Tel Aviv, Israel Dec. 7, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)





Dec 11, 2:58 PM

Kerem Shalom crossing at Israel-Gaza-Egypt border to open Tuesday

The Kerem Shalom crossing at the Israel-Gaza-Egypt border will open on Tuesday for security checks on aid shipments from Egypt, according to COGAT, the Israeli agency for civilian coordination with the Palestinians.



The simultaneous security checks at the Kerem Shalom crossing and the Israel-Egypt Nitzana crossing will double the volume of aid delivered through the Gaza-Egypt Rafah crossing and admitted into the Gaza Strip, COGAT said.





Dec 11, 2:21 PM

Protesters calling for cease-fire chain themselves to White House fence

A group of 18 protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza chained themselves to the White House fence on Monday.



The protesters were from Jewish Voice for Peace, a group that defines itself as "Jews organizing toward Palestinian liberation." They chanted, "Biden, Biden pick a side, cease-fire not genocide," and, "Cease-fire cannot wait, no Hanukkah to celebrate."

PHOTO: Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace, gather to protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and chain themselves to the fence outside the White House, Dec. 11, 2023, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

PHOTO: Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace, gather to protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and chain themselves to the fence outside the White House, Dec. 11, 2023, in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)

U.S. Park Police said its officers used bolt cutters to remove the chains from the fencing and cleared the group from the area after roughly 30 minutes.



The demonstration came hours before President Joe Biden holds a Hanukkah reception at the White House.

PHOTO: Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace, gather to protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and chain themselves to the fence outside the White House, Dec. 11, 2023, in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)

-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez





Dec 11, 2:17 PM

134 UNRWA workers killed since beginning of the war, UN says

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said 134 of its workers have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.

PHOTO: Palestinians search building rubble for survivors following Israeli strikes on al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Dec. 11, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Although northern Gaza was the first region intensely targeted by Israeli forces, the UNRWA said half of its killed staffers died in central and southern Gaza.

There are 1.9 million people now displaced in Gaza, where conditions continue to deteriorate, the UNRWA said.

PHOTO: Palestinian children look at the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 10, 2023. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

"Despite everything, our UNRWA colleagues keep going, keep doing everything they can to support their communities," the UNRWA said.

Dec 11, 12:21 PM

IDF says it recovered explosives, rifles in UNRWA-labeled bags in Gaza home

The Israel Defense Forces said its soldiers found explosives, AK-47 rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade hidden inside UNRWA-labeled bags in a home in Gaza.



The IDF said it also found long-distance rockets inside a truck near a school in Gaza.



The Israeli army has "directed aerial strikes on dozens of terrorists in the Gaza Strip” over the last day, the IDF said, and “in one incident, armed terrorists spotted exiting a medical clinic during operational activity were struck by the IDF."

PHOTO: An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Dec. 10, 2023. (Leo Correa/AP)





Dec 11, 6:50 AM

104 Israeli troops killed since fighting began, IDF says

At least 104 Israeli service members have been killed since the country’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7, Israel Defense Forces officials said Monday.

PHOTO: Soldiers carry the casket of Master Sgt. Naftali Yonah Gordon at his funeral on Dec. 10, 2023 at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti





Dec 10, 5:29 PM

Global health organizations call for immediate cease-fire over dire conditions in Gaza

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the World Health Organization released updates on a deteriorating situation in Gaza, imploring for an immediate cease-fire to allow aid to enter and civilians to take shelter.



The MSF is seeing a "complete collapse" in the healthcare system in Gaza, the organization said. It has been 10 days since MSF was forced to stop providing support to Martyrs and Beni Suheila clinics due to the Israeli forces’ evacuation orders for the area, according to the statement.



In Rafah, on the southernmost area of the Gaza Strip and where people from Khan Younis and central Gaza have been pushed to, health services are extremely limited, according to MSF.



"The United Nations Security Council must demand an immediate and sustained ceasefire, to lift the siege and ensure unrestricted aid to the entire Gaza Strip," the MSF statement read.



Meanwhile, according to the WHO, a mission it conducted with partners to deliver essential trauma and surgical supplies to Al-Ahli hospital to cover the needs of 1500 people, and to transfer 19 critical patients, was successful.



The high-risk delivery was managed despite active shelling and artillery fire in the region, according to a statement from the organization.



The hospital itself has been substantially damaged, and in acute need of oxygen and essential medical supplies, water, food and fuel as well as medical personal, the WHO said.



"We cannot wait any longer for a sustained ceasefire and a safe, scaled-up humanitarian response," WHO officials said in a statement.



-ABC News' Will Gretzky





Dec 10, 4:49 PM

IDF claims it has struck 3,500 targets in Gaza since end of cease-fire

Since the end of the cease-fire on Dec. 1, the Israeli Air Force has struck 3,500 targets in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.



Many of the targets hit by the IAF were identified by IDF forces on the ground, IDF officials said in a statement.

PHOTO: A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising during an Israeli strike on the Palestinian territory on Dec. 10, 2023, amid ongoing battles with the Palestinian Hamas group. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)

Since beginning of the war, more than 22,000 "terror targets" have been struck in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

Among the targets hit by the Israeli forces are ones in Jabalya, Shejaiya, Beit Hanoun and Khan Yunis, the IDF said. Troops are also conducting raids on Hamas terrorist strongholds across the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

PHOTO: Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 10, 2023. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

Numerous terrorists have been killed in the raids and terrorist infrastructure has been destroyed, according to the IDF.



Additionally, IDF naval troops are operating off the coast of the Gaza Strip, striking terror targets from the sea and supporting IDF ground troops, according to the IDF.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Dec 9, 3:14 PM

Biden administration approves emergency tank ammunition sale to Israel

The Biden administration approved the possible sale of tank ammunition to Israel through an emergency order, circumventing Congress.



In a release, the State Department notified Congress about the emergency sale on Friday.



"The Secretary of State determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended," the release states.



The sale -- of 120mm tank cartridges and related equipment -- is estimated to cost $106.5 million.



-ABC News' Davone Morales and Shannon Crawford





Dec 9, 12:12 PM

Yemen says no ships bound for Israel will pass Red Sea

All ships bound for Israel, notwithstanding their nationality, will be stopped from passing through the Red Sea and become "a legitimate target" until more aid is delivered to Gaza on these ships, a Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson said.



"The Yemeni armed forces announce the prohibition of the passage of ships bound for the Zionist entity of any nationality, if they do not enter the Gaza Strip with the food and medicine they need and it will become a legitimate target for our armed forces," according to a statement.