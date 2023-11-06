Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says it's making progress in Gaza operation

Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.

Click here for updates from previous days.





Latest Developments





Nov 5, 7:17 PM

Jordan says it air-dropped aid into Gaza

King Abdullah II of Jordan says his country dropped aid by parachute into northern Gaza at midnight.



"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," read a post on X (formerly Twitter). "This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."



The king posted two photos of a crate with the flag of Jordan on it being loaded onto an airplane.





Nov 5, 5:13 PM

IDF says it's making progress in Gaza operation

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it had "reached the seashore in the southern part of the city of Gaza and encircled the city of Gaza," calling the encirclement a "significant step" in the fight against Hamas.

PHOTO: An Israeli army artillery howitzer moves at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Nov. 3, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

"We will continue to attack strongly and continue to intensify our ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip and Greater Gaza City," the IDF said.

The IDF is still urging residents in northern Gaza to move south.

PHOTO: Palestinians evacuate families from their homes following an Israeli airstrike in Jabaliya refugee camp, on the outskirts of Gaza City, Nov. 5, 2023. (Mohammed Alaswad/AP)

"We are intensifying our attack and this is already happening tonight significantly," the IDF warned.





Nov 5, 4:53 PM

Netanyahu: No cease-fire without return of hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at the Ramon Air Force Base in Israel that "there will be no cease-fire without the return of the hostages."



Israeli officials say 241 people have been taken hostage.

PHOTO: Families and supporters of hostages that are being held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7, hold a demonstration to demand their immediate release, outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Nov. 5, 2023. (Toby Melville/Reuters)





Nov 5, 2:13 PM

Blinken meets with Iraqi prime minister

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Iraq to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday following the secretary's visits to Israel, Jordan and the West Bank.



Blinken told reporters that his meeting with the Iraqi prime minister was productive and said he emphasized the need to prevent spillover from the conflict in Gaza.

Story continues

Prime Minister @mohamedshia received US Secretary of State @SecBlinken . pic.twitter.com/TD8eaTywSs — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) November 5, 2023

"I made very clear that the attacks, the threats coming from militia that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable," Blinken said. "We're not looking for conflict with Iran. We've made that very clear. But we'll do what's necessary to protect our personnel."

"We're working very hard to make sure that the conflict in Gaza does not escalate, does not spread to other places, whether it's here, whether it's elsewhere in the region," he said.

PHOTO: Fire and smoke rises from buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Nov. 5, 2023. (Abed Khaled/AP)

Blinken was asked about Arab leaders' instance that nothing short of a total cease-fire would be acceptable.



"I think everyone would welcome humanitarian pauses -- there's no doubt about that," Blinken responded.

PHOTO: Men help toddlers to drink some water upon reaching the central Gaza Strip on foot via the Salah al-Din road on their way to the southern part of the Palestinian enclave on Nov. 5, 2023. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)

He said pauses "advance things that we're all trying to accomplish," including getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza, getting people out of Gaza and getting hostages home.



On his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken said the PA was "playing a very important role right now in the West Bank in trying to keep stability there."

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford





Nov 5, 5:57 AM

Blinken visits West Bank, meets with Palestinian Authority leader Abbas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the West Bank on Sunday, meeting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in an unannounced stop, the State Department said.

PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Ramallah in the West Bank, Nov. 5, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The two "discussed efforts to restore calm and stability in the West Bank, including the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible," spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.