Israel-Gaza live updates: Hamas releases video of 3 elderly hostages

The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.

The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Latest Developments





Dec 19, 12:31 PM

IDF will still operate deep in Gaza during ‘next stage in the fighting’

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz said Tuesday that even when Israel moves "to the next stage in the fighting, the [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers will continue to operate deep in the [Gaza] Strip until we achieve all our goals.”

PHOTO: An Israeli soldier takes a position soldier as smoke billows in the Gaza Strip, Dec. 19, 2023. (Israeli Defense Forces/AFP via Getty Image)

“We will continue to hold territory in the [Gaza] Strip in order to provide security to the Israeli settlements,” Gantz said. “Our operational plan is still long."

PHOTO: People stand on the edge of a crater caused by an Israeli bombardment as they inspect the destroyed building of Palestinian journalist Adel Zorob, who was killed overnight, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 19, 2023. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)





Dec 19, 12:19 PM

IDF says it found explosive device in Gaza medical clinic near school

The Israel Defense Forces said it found an “explosive device planted” in a medical clinic near a school in Shejaiya, Gaza.



The IDF said it also found "numerous weapons, including AK-47s, vests and cartridges."





Dec 19, 11:57 AM

27 killed near Gaza refugee camp: Gaza Ministry of Health

Twenty-seven people were killed and at least 10 were injured after Israeli forces targeted the block 2 area in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.



Two journalists were among the injured, the Ministry of Health said.



-ABC News’ Nasser Atta





Dec 19, 11:36 AM

355,000 cases of skin and infectious diseases detected in Gaza

Health teams have detected 355,000 cases of skin and infectious diseases in Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said Tuesday, adding that the number of cases is likely much higher than what has been detected.



-ABC News’ Nasser Atta





Dec 18, 4:30 PM

Hamas releases video of 3 elderly Israeli hostages

Hamas posted a video message on Monday showing three elderly Israeli hostages pleading for their release.



"I am here with a group of very old people, all with prior medical conditions, who are suffering here in very hard conditions," one hostage said in the video.

PHOTO: An Israeli military helicopter Black Hawk lands on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in southern Israel Dec. 18, 2023. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Kibbutz Nir Oz identified the hostages as: 85-year-old Amiram Cooper, a father of three and grandfather of nine whose wife was abducted and later released; 79-year-old Chaim Peri, a father of five and grandfather of 13; and 80-year-old Yoram Metzger, a father of three and grandfather of seven whose wife was taken to Gaza and later released.

"Time is running out," the kibbutz said in a statement. "Each passing day exacerbates their situation. … We urge the U.S. Defense Minister who is currently visiting Israel -- they must be returned to their families now, before it's too late."

PHOTO: An Israeli soldier looks towards Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Dec. 18, 2023. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

The Israel Defense Forces said the video "testifies to Hamas' cruelty towards innocent, very elderly civilians who are in need of medical care."



"The world must act in order to deliver medical aid and check on the state of the hostages,” the IDF said. “Our heart is with all hostages and their families, all the time. ... Know that we are doing everything, everything in order to bring you back safely."

PHOTO: Portraits of Israeli hostages, held in Gaza since the October 7 attack, are displayed next to an installation outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, now informally called the 'Hostages Square', in Tel Aviv, Dec. 15, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC News’ Will Gretsky





Dec 18, 2:05 PM

Kirby on IDF killing of 3 hostages: 'No doubt' IDF will 'do the forensics' on rules of engagement

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby called the mistaken fatal shootings of three Israeli hostages by the Israel Defense Forces "tragic,” adding there’s “no doubt” the Israelis will be looking into their rules of engagement.



“I have no doubt that they will do the forensics on this to learn what happened and how to avoid it happening again,” Kirby said. “It's tragic. It's sad. And you can't imagine that those IDF soldiers who pulled that trigger and killed those hostages feel very good about what they did. Of course not. It's a traumatic event.”

PHOTO: Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer Al-Talalka were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops on Dec. 15, 2023, in a battle-torn neighborhood of Gaza City. (Courtesy of the Haim Family, the Shamriz family, the Al-Talalka family via AP)

Kirby said sometimes the rules of engagement isn’t the issue, but rather “just the way they're enforced, or the interpretation of it by a unit on the ground or by an individual soldier.”



“That's why doing the forensics on this is going to be so important for them to kind of figure out, is there a systemic issue … or was this an individual issue? Misunderstanding, miscalculation, fog of war? I mean, we just don't know,” Kirby said. “I think we should be careful at this early stage, and certainly from here from Washington, to point the fingers at the exact rules of engagement.”



The IDF said it mistakenly killed three hostages who were carrying a stick with a white cloth during combat in Gaza, in what the head of the military said was "against the rules of engagement." The IDF said the three hostages were "mistakenly identified" as a threat.



The three men were identified as 28-year-old Yotam Haim; 26-year-old Alon Shamriz; and 22-year-old Samer Talalka.



-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez





Dec 18, 1:49 PM

IDF: Israel closer today to war with Hezbollah than yesterday

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Israel is closer today to war with Hezbollah, Lebanon's militant group, than yesterday, after a series of attacks over the past few days along Israel’s northern border.



"If we look at the amount of attacks and aggression that Hezbollah has mounted against Israel, more than a thousand different pieces of [ammunition] that have been fired at Israel, specifically by Hezbollah, then by any means, we could have been at war with Hezbollah long, long ago,” Conricus told reporters Monday. “And based solely on their actions, their violation of Israeli sovereignty and the casualties that they have caused … I think that we are -- and without being cheeky -- we are closer today to war than we were yesterday.”





Dec 18, 1:42 PM

In Israel meetings, Secretary Austin discussed shifting to lower intensity operations

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said while in Israel he's offered "thoughts about how to transition from high intensity operations to a lower intensity and more surgical operations," and Austin said he and the Israelis have "had great discussions on all of those issues."



"In any operation like this, any campaign, there will be phases, and the most difficult part is as you shift from one phase to the next, making sure that you have everything accounted for and you get it right. So that requires detailed planning and very thoughtful planning," Austin said during a joint press conference in Israel Monday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Gallant said their discussions have been "transparent and frank."

"On the personal level, I have a lot to learn from Gen. Austin," Gallant said. "He always gives me good advice."

PHOTO: Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Dec. 18, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces via Reuters)

Austin also reaffirmed America’s "unshakeable" support for Israel.



"At a time of mourning, a real friend shows up," Austin said. "And I know how terrible these days have been for the Israeli people. And I know that Oct. 7 touched everyone in this small democracy."

PHOTO: Atara, from London, hugs a friend while visiting a memorial for the first time since the Oct 7th attack, Dec. 17, 2023, in Re'im, Israel. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Austin emphasized the importance of limiting harm to civilians in Gaza, but he also stressed the "complexity" of the "battle space" in Gaza.



“Very closed spaces, dense population of people -- and so that makes it very, very difficult to conduct any military operation,” he said. "Above and beyond that, we see that Hamas routinely uses civilians as shields. Beyond that, they place their headquarters and their logistical sites near protected sites: hospitals, mosques, churches, you name it."

PHOTO: People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an airstrike, Dec. 18, 2023, in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

-ABC News’ Matt Seyler





Dec 18, 11:56 AM

24 aid trucks cross through Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza

Twenty-four aid trucks crossed through Israel's Kerem Shalom border crossing point into Gaza on Sunday, marking the first time aid had gone through this crossing since the war began, Palestinian Rafah border crossing spokesman Wael Abu Omar told ABC News.



Another 150 aid trucks crossed through the Egypt-Gaza Rafah border crossing on Sunday, the spokesman said.

PHOTO: Mervat Salha, the grandmother of Palestinian baby girl Mariam who was war born during the conflict between Israel and Hamas, holds her outside a tent where they shelter in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 17, 2023. (Saleh Salem/Reuters)

The Kerem Shalom border crossing point closed after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Last week, Israeli officials announced Kerem Shalom would open for security checks of aid trucks, but the trucks would still have to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing. Then on Friday, Israel and the U.S. announced aid trucks would also be allowed to cross into Gaza from the Kerem Shalom crossing point.



-ABC News’ Ayat Al-Tawy





Dec 17, 10:20 PM

US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman addresses upcoming meeting with Israeli leaders

Gen. C.Q. Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that in meetings in Israel on Monday with senior Israeli political and military leaders, he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss Israel’s criteria for deciding when to transition to stability operations in Gaza at the end of its major military operations and ensuring it is "a smooth transition."



"The goal here is to have better security than they had prior to the events on 7 October," Brown told reporters Sunday while en route to Israel.



Austin and Brown speak regularly with their Israeli counterparts about the conflict with Hamas and urge Israel to protect civilian lives as it carries out its operations, but their trip will build on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s meetings last week in Israel that had a similar focus.



"Part of this is us sharing our own experience and not building a plan for the Israelis, but actually talking through our own experiences and how we've gone through various conflicts in the past," explained Brown.



Brown said the next phase of stability operations in Gaza has to provide

"some level of stability to provide support for security, governance," and the continued flow of humanitarian aid.



He added that senior U.S. military officers can offer political leaders an idea of what will be needed to carry out those stability operations and ensure a smooth transition.



But Brown said he would also be listening to Israel's viewpoint.



"It's more of a dialogue that goes both ways, and I'm trying to understand where they're coming from and what they’re -- how they see things," he said. "And I try to share based on my experience and the things that we see on how best to move forward."



-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

