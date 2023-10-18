Israel-Gaza live updates: Biden in Israel blames 'other team' for hospital explosion

In Israel, at least 1,400 people have died and 3,400 others have been injured since the terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Oct. 7, according to Israeli authorities.

Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation against Hamas. In Gaza, 3,000 people have been killed and another 12,500 have been injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Tensions are high with the prospect of Israel launching a ground war into Gaza.

Conditions in Gaza are becoming more dire by the day with residents trapped without food, water, medicine and power.

Oct 18, 7:17 AM

Biden vows US support 'to prevent more tragedy'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed U.S. support for Israel as members of his administration began a larger meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet.



"In the wake of Hamas' appalling terrorist assault -- brutal, inhumane, almost beyond belief what they did, this cabinet came together and standing strong, standing united and I want you to know you are not alone," Biden said in Tel Aviv.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden listens to Israel's Prime Minister as he makes a statement before their meeting, in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

He added, "You are not alone. As I emphasized earlier, we will continue to have Israel's back, as you work to defend your people. We'll continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy to innocent civilians."



-ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky





Oct 18, 6:40 AM

Pope appeals for peace in Middle East

Appealing for peace in the Holy Land, Pope Francis expressed concern at the end of his weekly public audience in the Vatican for the humanitarian situation in Gaza.



“Also today our thoughts go to Israel and Palestine. Casualties are rising and the situation in Gaza is desperate,” he said on Wednesday, speaking in Italian. “Please do everything possible to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.”

PHOTO: Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

He added, "Disturbing is the possible widening of the conflict, while in the world so many war fronts are already open. Silence the guns! Let the cry for peace of peoples, of people, of children be heard! Brothers and sisters, war does not solve any problem, it only sows death and destruction, increases hatred and multiplies revenge. War erases the future. I urge believers to take only one side in this conflict: that of peace; but not with words, with prayer, with total dedication."



He also called on all parties to lay down their weapons and all Christians to pray and fast on Oct. 27, calling it “a day of fasting and prayer, of penance.”



-ABC News' Phoebe Natanson





Oct 18, 6:15 AM

Biden says Gaza hospital explosion 'done by the other team' as Netanyahu thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' level of cooperation

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza, and seemed to determine that Israel was not to blame, saying it was “done by the other team.”



“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there's a lot of people out there, not sure, so we're gonna have to overcome a lot of things.”



That assessment from Biden seems to have evolved quickly and in only a matter of hours. In his statement just last night, the president said his national security team would “continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

Biden opened his remarks saying he was in the country to tell Israelis and the world “to know where the United States stands” and that “Americans are grieving with you” and worried because “this is not an easy field to navigate.”

Biden also said he was going to “make sure” that Israel continues to receive the defense assistance it needs to defend themselves during this time and added that Hamas “does not represent all the Palestinian people” and has “brought them only suffering.”

PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

He also briefly discussed the need for humanitarian aid for Gaza to help Palestinians “who are innocent, caught in the middle of this” as Netanyahu thanked Biden for the “unequivocal” support for Israel, saying it mirrors the “overwhelming will of the American people.”



“I've seen your support every day and the depth and breadth of cooperation that we have had since the beginning of this war. A level of cooperation that is truly unprecedented in the history of the great alliance between our two nations,” Netanyahu said.



-ABC News' Justin Gomez





Oct 18, 3:53 AM

President Biden arrives in Israel on high-stakes diplomatic trip to war-torn region

President Joe Biden arrived in Israel under heavy security on Wednesday as he visits the war-torn region on a high-stakes diplomatic trip.



His visit comes a day after a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital killed at more than 500 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



The White House said Tuesday evening that the death toll resulting from Hamas’ initial attack in Israel had risen to 31 Americans killed, with 13 Americans still unaccounted for.



The update came from press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and spokesman John Kirby, during an audio-only briefing aboard Air Force One while en route to Israel.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, en route to Israel. (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

Meanwhile, the U.S. is planning is impose new sanctions on several Hamas leaders this week, according to a U.S. official.



The Treasury Department is planning to announce the sanctions sometime this week, the official said. The Treasury Department declined to comment.



Earlier Tuesday, a top Treasury official pledged that his agency would “bring our tools to bear against Hamas’ financing and the overall funding of terrorism.”



“Disrupting Hamas’ financing operations is not new to us; this has been a priority for Treasury for decades,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said at a conference. “We are equipped to target this infrastructure and its supporters, whether they be political leadership, operatives, facilitators, financiers, investors, or entire global procurement networks.”





Oct 18, 1:41 AM

IDF again calls for people in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south

The Israel Defense Forces have again called on residents of Gaza City to evacuate.



"The IDF calls on #GazaCity residents to evacuate south for their protection," read a post on the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories X page (formerly Twitter) early Wednesday morning local time.

PHOTO: Palestinian families rush out of their homes after Israeli airstrikes in their neighborhood in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Abed Khaled/AP)

Col. Elad Goren, head of the Civil Department at COGAT, said in a video message that humanitarian aid will be sent to the areas they are asking people to evacuate to "if necessary."



"In recent days, the IDF has been calling on the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate their homes and move to the south of Wadi Gaza," he said in the video post shared on X. "This measure was taken to protect them. We recommend moving to open areas in western Khan Yunus and if necessary international humanitarian aid will be sent there. Hamas is trying to prevent the population from evacuating northern Gaza."



Maps were shared in the post, showing where the IDF wanted people to move.





Oct 17, 11:47 PM

Biden's Israel visit has an 'immensely intricate' security plan: Secret Service

An official briefed on President Joe Biden’s arrangements told ABC News that planning for an Israel trip began more than a week ago when the idea seemed highly unlikely.



The planning proceeded throughout the week and into the weekend, and the agency went through various permutations and contingencies, taking into account different location possibilities and the amount of time Biden wanted to stay in the region.



A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service said, "While there will be an immensely intricate security plan implemented in coordination with our military, State Department and Israeli partners, we are not in a position to comment on specifics of the movement."



-ABC News’ Josh Margolin and Luke Barr









Oct 17, 11:24 PM

US death toll in Israel rises to 31: Officials

The death toll resulting from Hamas’ initial attack had risen to 31 Americans killed and 13 still unaccounted for, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby while aboard Air Force One Tuesday night.



Kirby also said President Biden will have a chance to "meet with some of the families. It'll be some of the families of those who have lost loved ones in Israel, and some of the families who still don't know the fate of their loved ones. And in fact, some of the family members, we expect, will also be family members of hostages that we know Hamas has taken."



-ABC News’ Ben Gittleson





Oct 17, 11:52 PM

US to impose new sanctions on Hamas leaders: Official

The U.S. is planning is impose new sanctions on several Hamas leaders this week, according to a U.S. official.



The Treasury Department is planning to announce the sanctions this week, the official said.



Earlier Tuesday, a top Treasury official pledged that the agency would "bring our tools to bear against Hamas' financing and the overall funding of terrorism."



"Disrupting Hamas' financing operations is not new to us; this has been a priority for Treasury for decades," Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said at a news conference. "We are equipped to target this infrastructure and its supporters, whether they be political leadership, operatives, facilitators, financiers, investors, or entire global procurement networks."



Axios first reported this development Tuesday night.



-ABC News' Ben Gittleson and Elizabeth Schulze





Oct 17, 7:36 PM

'I am outraged and deeply saddened' by hospital attack: Biden

President Joe Biden released a statement saying he was "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted."



"Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," he said.



-ABC News' Ben Gittleson





Oct 17, 7:09 PM

Biden prepares $100B package that includes aid for Israel: Sources

The Biden administration is preparing a foreign aid package for $100 billion that will include assistance for Israel, two people familiar with the details told ABC News.



Details on the spending request were still being finalized ahead of an official request sent to Congress later this week, according to the sources.



The specifics of the aid package are now circulating among U.S. officials, according to sources.



One source told ABC News the "bulk" of the assistance will likely go toward Ukraine, while another person with knowledge of the proposal said the latest draft included $10 billion for Israel, as requested.



-ABC News' Anne Flaherty, Ben Siegel, and Allison Pecorin

