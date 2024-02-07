Israel-Gaza live updates: 31 hostages are dead and remain in captivity in Gaza, Israeli sources say

More than 100 days since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip.

The conflict, now the deadliest between the warring sides since Israel's founding in 1948, shows no signs of letting up soon and the brief cease-fire that allowed for over 100 hostages to be freed from Gaza remains a distant memory.

Feb 6, 7:21 PM

US House fails to pass Israel aid bill

The U.S. House failed to pass a $17.6 billion standalone bill to provide aid to Israel.



The bill failed 250-180 during a vote Tuesday evening.



The GOP measure was being considered under suspension, which required a two-thirds majority to pass.



-ABC News' John Parkinson and Lauren Peller





Feb 6, 4:50 PM

Qatari prime minister: Hamas has responded to hostage deal framework

Hamas has formally responded to the proposed framework for a deal exchanging hostages remaining in Gaza for an extended cease-fire, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said Tuesday during a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

PHOTO: Israeli women raise placards bearing messages and pictures of Israeli hostages as they protest outside the ministry of defence, in Tel Aviv, Feb. 1, 2024. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

"The reply includes some comments, but in general it is positive," he said via a translator. "However, given the sensitivity of the circumstances we will not tackle details. We are optimistic and we have delivered the response to the Israeli party."

Hamas in a statement did not say they had agreed to the deal but said they "dealt with" the proposed hostage deal "with a positive spirit."

However, after receiving the response from Hamas, Israeli officials indicated a deal is still "far off," according to Israeli political sources.

While Blinken didn’t express the same level of optimism as the Qatari prime minister, he maintained that a hostage deal was within reach, saying now that they had a response from Hamas, negotiators would be "intensely focused on that."

PHOTO: People react during a rally calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Feb. 3, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

"We’re reviewing that response now, and I’ll be discussing it with the government of Israel tomorrow,” Blinken said. "There is still a lot of work to be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible and indeed, essential, and we will continue to work relentlessly to achieve it."



When asked about the amount of time it took for Hamas to deliver an answer, the Qatari prime minister said "communication was presenting some challenges" and that "it took some time to get them to a place where we get that response," adding, "we are hoping to see it yielding very soon."



-ABC News’ Shannon Crawford





Feb 6, 4:02 PM

31 hostages are dead and remain in captivity in Gaza, Israeli sources say

The bodies of 31 hostages remain in Gaza, according to Israeli sources. The 31 hostages either died while being held captive by Hamas or were killed on Oct. 7, the sources said.

PHOTO: A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 1, 2024. (Susana Vera/Reuters)

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman





Feb 6, 9:49 AM

Blinken meets with Egypt's president amid push for new truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss Israel's ongoing war in the neighboring Gaza Strip.



Their "meeting focused on developments in unyielding efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, exchanging detainees and providing access of needed relief aid to end the severe humanitarian catastrophe in the sector," according to a readout from Egypt’s presidency.



It's Blinken's fifth trip to the Middle East since war erupted between Israel and Gaza’s militant rulers, Hamas. Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been involved in negotiations between the warring sides.



-ABC News' Ayat Al-Tawy and Morgan Winsor





Feb 5, 11:54 AM

UN secretary-general opens independent review into UNRWA

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Monday that he has appointed an independent review group to determine whether the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is "doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made."



The probe comes amid Israel's allegations that a dozen UNRWA employees were involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terror attack.



"These accusations come at a time when UNRWA, the largest U.N. organization in the region, is working under extremely challenging conditions to deliver life-saving assistance to the 2 million people in the Gaza Strip who depend on it for their survival amidst one of the largest and most complex humanitarian crises in the world," Guterres said in a statement.



The independent review group will begin its work on Feb. 14 and will provide an interim report by late March. A final report is due April 2024, according to Guterres.



The probe is separate from an investigation the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight is conducting into the allegations.



UNRWA has said it is investigating the allegations and took swift action against those accused of participating in the attack. However, the United States and other top donors have suspended their funding to the agency, which is the biggest humanitarian aid provider in the war-torn Gaza Strip.



-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman and Morgan Winsor





Feb 5, 8:44 AM

Food convoy hit by Israeli naval gunfire in Gaza, UNRWA says

A food aid convoy waiting to move into the north of the Gaza Strip was struck by Israeli naval gunfire on Monday morning, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



"Thankfully no one was injured," Tom White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

#Gaza this morning a food convoy waiting to move into Northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire - thankfully no one was injured@UNRWA pic.twitter.com/1kvShgX6MG — Thomas White (@TomWhiteGaza) February 5, 2024

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.



-ABC News' Morgan Winsor





Feb 3, 4:52 PM

House plans vote on standalone Israel aid bill next week

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Saturday the House will vote on a standalone $17.6 billion Israel aid package next week.



“Next week, we will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package. During debate in the House and in numerous subsequent statements, Democrats made clear that their primary objection to the original House bill was with its offsets. The Senate will no longer have excuses, however misguided, against swift passage of this critical support for our ally,” Johnson said in a letter to colleagues obtained by ABC News.



This news is a major reversal after House Republicans previously approved a $14.3 billion Israel funding package that included cuts to IRS funding. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not bring this legislation to the floor for vote because of Democrats’ opposition to IRS funding cuts.



Johnson again emphasized the Senate negotiated supplemental will face an uphill battle in the House and attacked Senators for excluding him and the House from the bipartisan talks.



-ABC News’ Lauren Peller





Feb 3, 3:21 PM

IDF deploys 3 divisions to northern border amid Hezbollah attacks

The Israeli military has deployed three divisions to the northern border amid Hezbollah’s attacks on northern Israel, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a press conference Saturday.



He said the IDF is working to “reshape the security reality” on the northern border, so that some 80,000 Israelis displaced by Hezbollah’s attacks can return to their homes.



“We do not choose war as our first option but are certainly ready, and preparing for it all the time, if need be,” Hagari said.

PHOTO: Smoke billows over the southern Lebanese village of Shihine on the border with Israel during an Israeli air strike on Jan. 22, 2024. (Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images)

The IDF has struck more than 150 cells, killing some 200 terror operatives, mostly members of Hezbollah, and targeted more than 3,400 Hezbollah sites since the beginning of the war in Gaza, according to Hagari.



-ABC News’ Anna Burd





Feb 2, 2:23 PM

Blinken to travel to the Middle East next week

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week, making stops in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank, the State Department announced.



This will be Blinken’s fifth visit to the region since Oct. 7.

PHOTO: People walk past destroyed buildings in the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees, which was severely damaged by Israeli bombardment in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 1, 2024. (Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Smoke rises over buildings in Khan Yunis during Israeli bombardment on February 2, 2024. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)

During this trip, Blinken will focus on reaching "an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said.



Blinken is also looking to prevent the conflict from spreading while "reaffirming that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," Miller said.



-ABC News’ Shannon Crawford





Feb 6, 11:36 AM

What we know about the conflict

The latest outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, has reached the three-month mark.



In the Gaza Strip, at least 27,585 people have been killed and 66,978 others have been wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, according to Gaza's Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.



In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since Oct. 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces.



There has also been a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have killed over 300 people in the territory since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



The ongoing war began after Hamas-led militants launched an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel from neighboring Gaza via land, sea and air. Scores of people were killed while more than 200 others were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities. The Israeli military subsequently launched retaliatory airstrikes followed by a ground invasion of Gaza, a 140-square-mile territory where more than 2 million Palestinians have lived under a blockade imposed by Israel and supported by Egypt since Hamas came to power in 2007. Gaza, unlike Israel, has no air raid sirens or bomb shelters.