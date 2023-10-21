Israel-Gaza latest news: UN chief calls for ceasefire to end ‘godawful nightmare’ in Gaza

Trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, has called for a humanitarian ceasefire and “action to end this godawful nightmare” in Gaza.

Addressing a peace summit in Cairo, Mr Guterres said that “nothing can justify” Hamas’ attack on Israel, but it did not justify the “collective punishment” of the Palestinian people.

A two-state solution is the only hope for peace, he said. “The time has come for action. Action to end this God awful nightmare.”

The UN chief said that while he was grateful for the 20 trucks of aid that entered Gaza today, much more needs to be allowed in.

11:21 AM BST

Cyprus police arrest 4 people after a small explosion near the Israeli Embassy

Police in Cyprus said Saturday they arrested four people on suspicion of setting off a small explosive device that caused no damage not far from Israeli Embassy in the capital Nicosia.

According to AP, police said the four, ranging in ages between 17 and 21, face charges of attempted destruction of property using explosives, possession and use of explosives and possession of a knife.

Police did not say whether the bombing some 30 meters from the Israeli Embassy was connected to the war in Gaza.

11:18 AM BST

Arab leaders denounce Israel and international community at Cairo summit

Jordan’s King Abdullah denounced what he termed “global silence” about Israel’s attacks on Gaza and urged an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

“The message the Arab world is hearing is that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones,” he said, adding he was outraged and grieved by acts of violence waged against innocent civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

“The Israeli leadership must realise once and for all that a state can never thrive if it is built on a foundation of injustice ... Our message to the Israelis should be that we want a future of peace and security for you and the Palestinians.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians would not be displaced or driven off their land.

Story continues

“We won’t leave, we won’t leave,” he told the summit.

The Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, said the conflict in Gaza is the result of inaction by the international community and called for the opening of humanitarian corridors.

10:55 AM BST

Israel maintains that aid shipments will not include fuel for Gaza

The Israeli military said that humanitarian aid entering Gaza would go only to southern areas of the enclave, where it has urged Palestinian civilians to congregate to avoid its fighting with Hamas, despite continuing heavy air strikes there.

In a televised briefing, chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the aid shipments would not include fuel.

Aid organisations are desperately trying to push for fuel to be allowed in so that hospitals, ambulances and water pumps can continue operating.

“Aid trucks also did not bring with them the fuel needed to power hospitals, keep ambulances moving, or to pump water from the ground,” said Riham Jafari, Communications and Advocacy Coordinator, for ActionAid Palestine.

“We’re hearing stories every day of communities coming together to donate whatever fuel they have remaining to keep incubators going for newborns who are in a critical condition. With 2.2 million Gazans facing a humanitarian crisis we’re urgently calling for a ceasefire and for the opening of humanitarian corridors”

10:46 AM BST

Rescued from the debris of Israeli air strikes

An injured Palestinian woman is seen after the Israeli airstrikes on a building owned by the Abu al-Assad family as the airstrikes continue on its 15th day in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on October 21, 2023. - Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinians try to save people from the debris after the Israeli airstrikes on a building owned by the Abu al-Assad family as the airstrikes continue on its 15th day in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on October 21, 2023. - Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

10:40 AM BST

Israel would struggle in two-front war, US officials fear: NYT

US officials are reported to be concerned that Israel would struggle in a two-front war and that both Washington and Tehran could be drawn in.

The New York Times has reported that the US has been trying to stop Israel from carrying out a “preemptive strike” against Hezbollah as officials fear the war planning of some of Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Fears over a preemptive strike has reportedly “receded for now” but was being pushed by Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and other senior military generals.

According to the NYT report: “Anxieties still persist over two possibilities: an Israeli overreaction to Hezbollah rocket attacks, and harsh Israeli tactics in an expected ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza that would compel Hezbollah to enter the war.”

10:33 AM BST

Cairo summit kicks off

Egypt has just opened a summit on the Gaza crisis in a bid to head off a wider regional war but the combination of Middle Eastern and European leaders are unlikely to agree on a common position.

Arab countries have voiced widespread condemnation of Israel’s unprecedented bombing of Gaza and some have snubbed US diplomatic efforts following its “unwavering” support of Israel.

The Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, tells the Cairo summit that he invited leaders to come to agreement for a roadmap to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and revive a path to peace, Reuters reported.

Jordan’s King Abdullah says that forced displacement or internal displacement of Palestinians would constitute a war crime.

10:26 AM BST

WHO medical supplies enough for 300,000 people

“The supplies include trauma medicines and supplies for 1200 people and portable trauma bags for on-the-spot stabilization of up to 235 injured people. They also include chronic diseases medicines and treatments for 1500 people and basic essential medicines and health supplies for 300,000 people for three months,” the WHO said of their supplies that made it into Gaza today.

“Inside Gaza, hospitals have already reached breaking point due to shortages and the depletion of medicines and medical supplies,” the statement read. “The supplies currently heading into Gaza will barely begin to address the escalating health needs as hostilities continue to grow.”

With more supplies for Gaza expected to land in Egypt over the coming days, the WHO called for “sustained and uninterrupted humanitarian access” through the Rafah border crossing.

10:00 AM BST

Pictured: Devastation in Gaza

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Mutasem Murtaja

Relatives of Palestinians, who died in the Israeli airstrikes, mourn around rubble of buildings of Bakr family that were destroyed after Israel's attacks in Al-Shati, Gaza City, Gaza on October 21, 2023. - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Civil defense teams and residents launch a search and rescue operation around the buildings of Bakr family that were destroyed after Israel's attacks in Al-Shati, Gaza City, Gaza on October 21, 2023. - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

09:56 AM BST

Israel tells citizens to leave Egypt and Jordan as soon as possible

Israel has called on its citizens to leave Egypt and Jordan immediately, and to try and avoid travelling to other countries in the Middle East, as tensions across the region flare over the war in Gaza.

“Israel’s National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat): recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave … as soon as possible,” the country’s National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday.

“Due to the continuation of the war, further significant aggravation has been detected in protests against Israel in recent days in various countries of the world, with an emphasis on Arab countries in the Middle East, alongside displays of hostility and violence against Israeli and Jewish symbols,” the statement said.

09:41 AM BST

World Health Organisation medical supplies among the aid delivered

.@WHO medical supplies crossed the Rafah border. But the needs are far higher.



To meet the urgent health needs of all people in Gaza, we call for:

-safe passage of additional aid convoys across the enclave

-protection of all humanitarian workers

-sustained access for health aid — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2023

09:34 AM BST

UN aid chief releases statement, implores the international community to stop failing Palestinians

The UN under-secretary-general for for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has released a statement on today’s aid delivery to Gaza.

We welcome today’s announcement that an aid convoy has entered Gaza, the first since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7. The 20-truck convoy includes life-saving supplies provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations which are approved to cross and be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent, with the support of the United Nations. The delivery follows days of deep and intense negotiations with all relevant sides to make sure that aid operation into Gaza resumes as quickly as possible and with the right conditions. I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies – including food, water, medicine and fuel – to the people of Gaza, in a safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner. Two weeks since the start of hostilities, the humanitarian situation in Gaza – already precarious – has reached catastrophic levels. It is critical that aid reaches people in need wherever they are across Gaza, and at the right scale. The people of Gaza have endured decades of suffering. The international community cannot continue to fail them. Cairo, 21 October 2023

09:21 AM BST

Aid convoy is a 'drop in the ocean' of what is needed, UN says

The aid convoy that crossed through Rafah is a “drop in the ocean” of the amount required in Gaza, a UN agency says.

Juliette Touma, from the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in an interview that there needs to be a sustainable flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“What civilians in Gaza really need is sustainable and continuous humanitarian access ... including and especially fuel for the water stations,” she told the Radio 4’s Today programme before the convoy passed through.

Israel has refused to allow fuel to cross the border – leaving hospitals running out of electricity and water pumps unable to work.

“Water is running out in Gaza,” she said. “In some places it has completely run out”.

09:12 AM BST

20 trucks will not change the catastrophe in hospitals, Hamas says

Hamas’s media office says the expected truckloads of aid “will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza”.

The UN has said that Gaza needs at least 100 trucks of aid to enter every day based on the dire needs.

Gaza was receiving a monthly average of 285 truckloads of humanitarian aid before this conflict broke out two weeks ago.

Aid convoy trucks cross the Rafah border from the Egyptian side on October 21, 2023 in North Sinai, Egypt - Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

08:59 AM BST

In pictures: first aid comes through Rafah crossing for Gaza

UN workers gesture as trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Workers gather as trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Trucks carrying aid wait to enter the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, as seen from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Reuters TV

08:56 AM BST

UK foreign secretary says Gaza aid 'cannot be a one off'

In response to the first aid trucks crossing into Gaza, British foreign secretary James Cleverly has urged that it cannot be a one off.

“This aid is a lifeline for those suffering. But it cannot be a one off. The UK continues to push for humanitarian access to Gaza,” he posted on X.

08:44 AM BST

First aid convoy enters Gaza through Rafah crossing

Aid has entered Gaza for the first time since the war broke out, with 20 trucks reportedly entering through the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border.

It is believed that the trucks were carrying aid from the Egyptian government. UN aid may take longer to get in.

Little is known about how the aid will be distributed, but aid organisations have warned that 20 trucks is just a drop in the water of the needs in Gaza.

According to Hamas’ media office, the aid convoys are expected to be carrying medicine, medical equipment and a limited amount of food.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders are queuing at the Gaza side of the crossing trying to get out. It is not immediately clear if they were able to do so.

08:29 AM BST

The Israel-Gaza border

A formation of Israeli tanks is positioned near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

07:55 AM BST

Iran-backed militias in Iraq warn the US to leave

A group of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said US forces “must leave immediately” or their bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region will continue to come under attack.

Militant groups have launched rocket and drone attacks in recent days against US bases in Iraq and Syria, most of which were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The group has said the attacks are retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel and a warning not to intervene in the Israel-Hamas war.

“These are only warning messages to them, and serious work has not yet begun,” the militias said in a statement.

The statement concluded by saying that if Israel launches a ground invasion into Gaza, “watch the border with Jordan carefully.”

07:43 AM BST

'Overwhelming sense of joy': family of freed hostages

Natalie Raanan’s half-brother told the BBC overnight about the “overwhelming sense of joy... and gratitude” he has at learning of the release of Natalie and Judith.

Natalie has a “great head on her shoulders” he said, adding that her “street-smarts” helped the 17-year-old get through “the most horrible of ordeals”.

Natalie father, Uri Raanan, told the AP news agency that he spoke to Natalie on Friday and “she’s doing very good”.

“I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good,” he said.

In an interview with the Boston Herald, Uri said that Friday was the “best day”, following the “worst two weeks” of his life.

07:32 AM BST

Foreigners expected to be able to leave Gaza in 30 minutes

The US embassy has said it has “information” that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open today to allow foreigners out.

“We have received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October at 10:00 AM local time. If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the embassy said.

It was not immediately clear if this means that aid will begin entering Gaza today.

“We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and US citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing,” the embassy added.

07:22 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s daily live blog on the war between Israel and Hamas. First up this morning:

White House walks back Biden on delaying ground invasion

The White House has walked back a comment from US President Joe Biden that suggested he was in favour of delaying the ground invasion.

As the president was climbing the stairs to Air Force One last night a reporter asked him whether the anticipated ground invasion should be delayed until more hostages are released. “Yes” was his response, according to Reuters.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt later walked back the comment, saying: “The question sounded like: ‘Would you like to see more hostages released?’ He wasn’t commenting on anything else.”

Israeli media reports this morning say that US and European officials, from countries that have citizens unaccounted for or held hostage, are quietly pushing the Israeli government to delay the ground invasion in a bid for further diplomatic negotiations to free more hostages.