Gazans told to flee south as Israel warns assault will 'continue' – latest updates

Israeli soldiers patrol Sderot, near the border with Gaza, on Saturday - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE

Israel has told Palestinians in Gaza to flee south because ground fighting “will continue”.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued an “urgent” order to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip and move south ahead of a further escalation in its ground operation which is targeting tunnels, underground infrastructure and more leaders of the Hamas terrorist group.

Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the IDF, said on X: “This is an urgent military advisory. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south.”

He added: “The impending IDF operation is set to neutralise the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity.”

The message was delivered partly by leaflets dropped from the air and the radio amid a communications blackout for the 2.3 million Gaza residents thought to have been caused by the air bombardment.

It comes after Israel warned that Hamas has embedded itself among civilians and hospitals. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said “the instructions for the forces are clear: the operation will continue until a new order”.

Follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments.

02:09 PM BST

Turnout at London Palestine march a possible record

Organisers’ hopes of exceeding last weekend’s record pro-Palestinian march in London appeared to be correct, Steve Bird writes.

Some of the aerial videos and social media posts showed tens of thousands of people on both sides of the road the length of Victoria Embankment, as well as crossing Waterloo Bridge.

At last week’s demonstration police estimated around 100,000 people attended, although protesters claimed the real figure was in the region of 300,000.

Police had said they again anticipate about 100,000 at the latest march. There are similar rallies being held in Manchester and Glasgow.

01:57 PM BST

Jewish groups that backed Corbyn in anti-Semitism row to join pro-Palestine march

Left-wing Jewish groups that backed Jeremy Corbyn during the Labour anti-Semitism scandal are expected to join a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

Story continues

A post published on Twitter said a number of Jewish organisations will attend Saturday’s “March for Palestine” in London.

According to the post, the groups will form a “Jewish bloc” at the march. “Join Jewish Comrades on Saturday 28th October 11:30 to demand ceasefire now”, it said.

One of them, Jewish Voice for Labour, which is not affiliated to the Labour Party, was supportive of Mr Corbyn, the former Labour leader, and received criticism for claiming that the anti-Semitism scandal which engulfed the party during his tenure was “exaggerated”.

Read more here

01:33 PM BST

Woman toppled by police horse at Palestine march

A woman has been knocked over by a police horse startled by fireworks let off at the pro-Palestinian march in London.

A number of the horses bolted at the sound of the fireworks near the Houses of Parliament.

The woman was knocked to the floor and trampled on but appeared to be fine when brought back to her feet. Red and green flares were also let off by protesters.

01:32 PM BST

Egypt's president warns of 'ticking time bomb'

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a “ticking time bomb”.

He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday.

Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones which it blamed on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement.

Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea but did not say who launched them.

“Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will becoming a ticking time bomb that impacts us all,” al-Sisi said.

12:23 PM BST

In pictures: Pro-Palestine protesters gather in London

Activists are gathering ahead of Saturday afternoon's huge march in London - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Some 100,000 people are expected at the rally - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

1,000 police officers are on duty for the march - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

12:10 PM BST

Pro-Palestine marchers descend on London again

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered in central London with banners and posters ahead of the latest march.

Demonstrators have been told to stick together and not to talk or interact with the police.

Protesters are already chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite warnings that it could amount to a hate crime.

Some 100,000 protesters are expected for the third mass pro-Palestinian march in as many weeks in the capital, along with more in other cities.

Last week’s march landed the Metropolitan Police in a major row after protesters were not arrested for chanting “jihad” and other apparently anti-Jewish remarks.

11:57 AM BST

Lebanon issues airport alert as border tensions rise

The Lebanese authorities on Saturday issued precautionary guidance for evacuating Beirut International Airport and its surrounding facilities in case of emergency, as tensions rise on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The guidance for Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, which lies on the southern fringe of the capital, did not indicate any immediate escalation on the border.

There have been daily but relatively contained exchanges of fire there recently between Israel and the heavily armed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

In 2006, the airport’s runways were hit by Israeli airstrikes, forcing it to close, as part of reprisals following Hezbollah’s capture of two Israeli soldiers.

Israeli soldiers patrol on a street in Sderot, near the border with Gaza, in Israel - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:52 AM BST

Radio silence from Scottish First Minister's in-laws in Gaza

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said he has not heard from his in-laws in Gaza as the territory comes under heavy bombardment from Israeli armed forces.

Mr Yousaf said on Saturday he had been unable to contact his wife’s mother and her husband after communications were cut off as bombing of the Gaza Strip intensified.

Writing on X, he said: “Thank you for your good wishes, I’m afraid we have not heard from my in-laws.

“My concern is for all the innocent people suffering for a crime they did not commit. If you did not vote for peace, while children are dying, then I do not know how you sleep at night.”

11:49 AM BST

Hamas 'trying to find eight Russian-Israeli hostages'

Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens that were taken hostage during the Palestinian militant group’s attack on Israel in order to free them on Moscow’s request, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

“From the Russian side, via the foreign ministry, we received a list of citizens that have dual citizenship,” a Hamas representative was cited as saying by the Russian state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

“We are looking for those people... It is hard but we are looking. And when we find them, we will let them go.”

11:36 AM BST

Israel has right to self-defence, Foreign Secretary stresses

The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has reiterated that Israel has a right to defend itself after Hamas’s attack on October 7 that left 1,400 people dead.

He said the Palestinian terrorist group “habitually embed military capabilities within civilian infrastructure” in a move he said was “internationally recognised” as “completely inappropriate”.

“Of course we are having conversations and will continue to have conversations with the Israeli military about the preservation of civilian life, about the adherence to international law,” he added.

“But they do have a right to self-defence and throughout this operation, since the atrocities of October 7, Hamas and other terrorist organisations have consistently bombarded Israel from Gaza, from among civilian infrastructure.”

Palestinian youths waving Hamas flags clash with Israeli Defence Forces during skirmishes at a checkpoint on Friday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

11:20 AM BST

Bombing focused on hospital shields

Witnesses said most of the overnight bombing in Gaza was concentrated on areas around two hospitals - Al-Shifa and the so-called Indonesian hospital - located in Jabaliya district of northern Gaza.

The strikes left wide craters in the streets and flattened many buildings in the area.

Just hours before Israel intensified its bombardment on Friday, its army spokesman Daniel Hagari accused Hamas fighters of waging war on Israel from Gaza’s hospitals and using civilians as “human shields”.

The IDF has claimed that Hamas terrorists are hiding in tunnels beneath hospitals – and eliminating this network is crucial to defeating them.

11:14 AM BST

Watch: First glimpse of Israel ground mission

10:52 AM BST

Israeli forces expanding humanitarian efforts

Israel’s military spokesman Daniel Hagari said its forces were “broadening the humanitarian effort” on Saturday and would allow trucks carrying food, water and medicine to enter southern Gaza.

It comes as the UN health agency, Doctors Without Borders and other aid groups said they remain unable to communicate with their teams in the besieged Gaza Strip for up to 12 hours.

Tedros Adhanom, head of the World Health Organization, said the blackout has made it “impossible for ambulances to reach the injured.”

More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas’ Oct 7 attack and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza. Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.

10:41 AM BST

Communications blackout hampering rescue efforts

Internet access and the phone network have been completely cut across the Gaza Strip amid the intensification in Israeli operations.

Authorities in Gaza accused Israel of taking the measure “to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea”.

AFP journalists in Gaza confirmed they were only able to communicate in limited areas where they could connect to Israeli networks across the border, or via satellite phone.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the “disruption affects the central emergency number 101 and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded” in the ongoing strikes.

10:31 AM BST

Israel's military 'thwarted missile fire from Lebanon'

Israel’s military said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones, and was responding by striking the launch site.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted a surface-to-air missile that was fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). In response, the IDF is striking the origin of the missile’s fire,” it said.

Israeli tanks and troops move near the border with Gaza on Saturday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

10:22 AM BST

What happened overnight?

In case you’re just joining us, here are the main developments from the first night of Israel’s expanded ground operation in Gaza.

Israel says it has struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids that hit “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure”.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that its fighter jets had killed the head of Hamas’ aerial wing, Asem Abu Rakaba, who had helped to plan the Oct 7 terror attack and was responsible for the group’s UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.

A Gaza maritime commander was among the other Hamas chiefs killed, the IDF said.

The 2.3 million people living in Gaza remain under an almost complete blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours and ambulances struggling to reach the wounded.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagar of the IDF said on Saturday morning that “the forces are still in the field and continuing the war”, with tanks rolling through northern Gaza.

10:14 AM BST

Air strikes 'change landscape' of northern Gaza

Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defence service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on Saturday.

“Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged,” Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defence told AFP, adding that the intense bombardments had “changed the landscape” of northern Gaza.

Smoke rises from an explosion in Gaza on Saturday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

10:03 AM BST

Watch: IDF tanks in Gaza

Fighting is raging beyond dawn in Gaza after Israel expanded its ground operation with infantry and armored vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari of the IDF said on Saturday morning that “the forces are still on the ground and are continuing the war”.

The military has released videos showing columns of armored vehicles moving slowly in open sandy areas of Gaza, the first visual confirmation of ground troops.

Previously, troops had conducted brief nightly ground incursions before returning to Israel.

Video activity of the IDF Ground Forces in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/FWt0pFO53q — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2023

09:41 AM BST

Where are the hostages, Israeli families ask

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza have demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after strikes intensified.

The main group representing some 229 people believed abducted in the October 7 attacks by Hamas sought an immediate meeting with Israeli ministers.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Saturday that relatives were angry over the “absolute uncertainty regarding the fate of the hostages held (in Gaza), who were also subject to the heavy bombings”.

“None of the war cabinet bothered to meet with the families to explain one thing - whether the ground operation endangers the well being of the 229 hostages in Gaza,” the group said.

“The families are worried about the fate of their loved ones and are waiting for an explanation. Every minute feels like eternity.”

09:39 AM BST

Stop this madness, says Turkey's president

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.

“The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan said on X.

“Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks.”

09:14 AM BST

Hamas maritime commander wiped out too

Israel has now claimed to have killed both Hamas’s maritime and aerial commanders overnight.

The Israel Defence Forces’ spokesman General Daniel Hagari told a news conference this morning:

The IDF is continuing with significant massive attacks from the air and from the sea and the killing of terrorists. Overnight the ISA and the IDF have killed off additional Hamas commanders, terrorists, among them the commander of the aerial force of Hamas who was a key participant and planner of the October 7 massacre. In addition to him we killed the maritime commander of Gaza and other commanders - these are the spearhead terrorists of Hamas, therefore their targeting is a significant phase of progress in the combat and means we are going to fight a weaker enemy.

He added that “eradicating Hamas” and “a national effort to bring back the hostages” remain the two goals of the military operation and “we are extensively deployed and readily alert”, including in northern Gaza.

08:58 AM BST

Beware Iran, Cleverly tells pro-Palestinian protesters

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has warned the more than 100,000 pro-Palestinian activists marching on London and other British cities on Saturday to beware fake news from Iran.

He tells reporters this morning:

Many people will recognise that there has often been attempts to subvert the actions of other people - it is perfectly possible to support the Palestinian people but also to condemn Hamas. But sadly we do see people being manipulated, subject to disinformation, distortion and sadly I do think a small minority within those protests have got very much more negative aims. I would say to everyone involved in the protests - be conscious of disinformation and manipulation.

08:52 AM BST

WHO out of touch with health facilities in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lost contact with its staff and health facilities in Gaza, its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

He tweeted: “Evacuation of patients is not possible under such circumstances, nor to find safe shelter.

“The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured.

“We are still out of touch with our staff and health facilities. I’m worried about their safety.”

Reports of intense bombardment in Gaza are extremely distressing.



Evacuation of patients is not possible under such circumstances, nor to find safe shelter.



The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured.



We are still out of touch with our staff… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 28, 2023

08:47 AM BST

James Cleverly pours cold water on ceasefire calls

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has insisted that the demands for a ceasefire from many Left-wing commentators “aren’t going to help the situation”.

“Calls for a ceasefire in the abstract aren’t going to help the situation - we have consistently sought to bring about pauses to facilitate the inward passage of the humanitarian aid that we are providing, and the release of hostages and the evacuation of British nationals in Gaza,” he tells reporters.

“Of course we want to see this resolved, we want to see Israel safe, peaceful and secure, but as yet I have seen or heard nothing from Hamas that gives me any confidence that either desire or would abide by calls for a ceasefire.”

08:39 AM BST

The scene as daylight breaks in Gaza

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Saturday - Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Israeli soldiers drive with an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on patrol near the border with Gaza - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:29 AM BST

On the ground in Gaza: Ambulances playing guesswork

With much of the Gaza Strip still in a communications blackout, we’re getting little information from there, but here’s what BBC journalist Rushdi Abualouf has reported from Khan Younis this morning.

There was a huge bombardment in the north of Gaza strip on a scale we’ve never seen before. Huge flames could be seen rising into the sky – it seemed they were using different types of bombs. At the hospital here ambulance drivers told me they couldn’t communicate with anyone, so they were just driving in the direction of the explosions. There’s been panic everywhere.

08:23 AM BST

In pictures: Gaza alight from air strikes

Smoke rises and billows in different regions of Gaza - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu

Israel is trying to wipe out the Hamas terrorist group - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu

It is the 21st day of the Hamas-Israel war - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu

08:09 AM BST

Israeli military update: 'Destroy everything touched by hand of Hamas'

Here’s the latest statement from the Southern Command of Israel’s IDF military:

We are using fire that has never been seen before in the Gaza Strip. From the air, from the ground or from the underground - the IDF will eliminate every senior or junior terrorist and every terrorist infrastructure of Hamas.

RMA (Head of the Air Operations Group), Lt. Col. Gilad Keinan added:

In the attack flight tonight, about a hundred fighter jets dropped hundreds of weapons and destroyed hundreds of targets of the Hamas terrorist organization. The Air Force is prepared for the continued development of the campaign, and works together with all the bodies in the IDF when the goal is clear - to destroy everything touched by the hand of Hamas.

מטוסי קרב תקפו הלילה כ-150 מטרות תת-קרקעיות בצפון רצועת עזה. במהלך התקיפה חוסלו מחבלים של ארגון הטרור חמאס והושמדו מנהרות לחימה, מרחבי לחימה תת-קרקעיים ותשתיות טרור תת-קרקעיות נוספות>> pic.twitter.com/cEJ5zqOA0l — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 28, 2023

07:56 AM BST

Hostage negotiator: This is the deal Israel should strike over Hamas captives

Israel should release all of its female Palestinian prisoners to secure a deal for the hostages held by Hamas, the country’s best-known negotiator has said.

Gershon Baskin, who oversaw the freeing of Gilad Shalit, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, called on the government to offer up 34 jailed Palestinian women and 190 teenagers.

Mr Baskin dealt with Hamas in the historic 2011 deal that saw Pte Shalit released in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.

On Friday, a Hamas leader said the terrorist group was proposing to free all foreign hostages in exchange for a five-day ceasefire, United Nations-supervised supplies of aid and fuel, and the release of all Palestinian women and teenagers.

Read more here

07:43 AM BST

Hamas 'using hospital as a shield'

07:39 AM BST

Hamas terror tunnels under Gaza City are the key target

Israeli warplanes have bombed Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, signalling a further escalation in the territory’s ruling militant group.

Fighter jets hit dozens of underground targets, knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information, largely cutting off the 2.3 million people in Gaza from the outside world.

The Israeli military said on Friday it was expanding ground operations in the territory, another sign that it was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza.

Military officials have said a key target would be Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels and underground bunkers, much of it located under Gaza City in the north of the territory.

The Palestinian telecom provider, Paltel, said the bombardment had caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services. It meant details of what happened were not immediately clear.

07:34 AM BST

War rages in Gaza Strip

Battles raged in Gaza on Saturday after Israel’s army expanded ground operations three weeks after experiencing the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

The United Nations warned of a looming “unprecedented avalanche of human suffering” inside the Gaza Strip, after weeks of relentless Israeli bombing, while the General Assembly called for an “immediate humanitarian truce”.

“We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun (in the northern Gaza Strip) and east Bureij (in the centre) and violent engagements are taking place on the ground,” Hamas’s armed wing the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said.

Israel launched its bombardment of Gaza after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking nearly 230 others hostage.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Friday that Israeli strikes had now killed 7,326 people, more than 3,000 of them children.

07:11 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli soldiers prepare for ground operation

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza, in Israel,

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza

06:46 AM BST

Israel strikes 150 ‘underground targets’ overnight

The Israeli army said its fighter jets had struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids in its war against Hamas.

A military statement said the sites hit included “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed.”

06:28 AM BST

Israel claims it has killed head of Hamas aerial wing

The Israeli military said is has killed the head of Hamas’ aerial wing, who had helped plan the Oct 7 attack by the terrorist group on Israel’s southern towns.

The Israeli Defence Forces said its fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, head of the Hamas Aerial Array, who was responsible for Hamas’ UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.

“He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on October 7th. He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts,” the IDF said.

05:29 AM BST

Pictured: ‘The largest civil disobedience New York City has seen in 20 years’

Thousands of protesters forced the closure of Grand Central station in New York on Friday night in a large sit-in against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The demonstration, made up mostly of Jewish New Yorkers, took over the main hall of the iconic station and blocked its main concourse.

Organisers called the peaceful sit-in “the largest civil disobedience New York City has seen in 20 years”.

The New York Police Department said at least 200 people had been arrested, while protest organisers put the number at more than 300.

Read more: Massive pro-Palestine protest shuts down Grand Central station in New York

Thousands of Jews and allies hold an emergency sit-in, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza at New York's Grand Central Station

People demonstrate calling for a cease-fire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station in New York City

Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Friday

04:40 AM BST

Hamas vows to respond with ‘full force’

Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with “full force” after Israel’s military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

The terrorist group that rules Gaza said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after the IDF intensified attacks in the Strip.

A cut-off in internet and phone services - which telecoms firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said was a result of Israeli bombardments - has been continuing for more than 10 hours.

03:28 AM BST

US reminds Israel about ‘importance of protecting civilians’

The US defence secretary has “underscored the importance of protecting civilians” during operations in Gaza in a call with his counterpart in Israel.

The Pentagon said Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, about the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is stepping up its military onslaught.

It comes after John Kirby, the US National Security spokesman, said on Friday that the White House backed a pause in the fighting to allow aid to get in, even as Israeli forces were expanding their operations.

“We would support humanitarian pauses for stuff getting in, as well as for people getting out, and that includes pushing for fuel to get in and for the restoration of electrical power,” Mr Kirby said, adding that more than one pause might be needed.

The US would not draw “red lines” for Israel in how they prosecute the war but would continue to have conversations about “the manner they’re doing this”, he added.

02:36 AM BST

Protesters shut Grand Central station in New York

Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced the closure on Friday of Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City’s major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

“Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest,” the MTA said on its website, urging commuters to use alternate stations and plan for extra travel time.

“Mourn the dead, and fight like hell for the living,” read one banner raised inside the building.

Images on social media showed protesters pouring out of the train station and onto 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan, and a large crowd being detained by law enforcement.

Protesters at Grand Central Station - AP

01:51 AM BST

Gaza blackout ‘risks providing cover for mass atrocities’

The near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza risks providing cover for “mass atrocities”, the non-governmental organisation Human Rights Watch said on Friday, as Israel relentlessly bombards the Palestinian territory.

“This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations,” the group’s senior technology and human rights researcher, Deborah Brown, said in a statement.

01:05 AM BST

Manchester and Glasgow braced for pro-Palestine rallies

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to take to the streets of Britain on Saturday as Israel steps up its offensive on Gaza.

Police expect about 100,000 people to join a demonstration in London demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, with other rallies organised elsewhere in the UK - including in Manchester and Glasgow.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are expected to intervene if protesters use the word “jihad” in chants in London over the weekend.

A video emerged of a pro-Palestinian protester chanting “jihad” at one event last week, but officers had said no offences were identified in the footage from the demonstration.

Read more: Calling for jihad is not an automatic hate crime, says CPS chief

12:41 AM BST

‘I just prayed they wouldn’t be killed’

The heartbreaking hostage ordeals of Israeli families desperate for their loved-ones to come home alive.

Children and the elderly raped, beheaded, tortured.

These are their stories.

Read our special report, The Missing

12:20 AM BST

Shame on you, Israel tells UN after ceasefire vote

The UN General Assembly on Friday called by a large majority for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza, on the 21st day of the Israel-Hamas conflict as the Israeli army announced it was extending its ground operation into the shattered territory.

The non-binding resolution, criticized by Israel and the United States for failing to mention Hamas, received 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions from UN members.

Israel angrily dismissed the measure, and said the country would use “every means at our disposal” in confronting Hamas.

“Today is a day that will go down as infamy. We have all witnessed that the UN no longer holds even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance,” Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan said, telling the assembly: “Shame on you.”

“Israel will continue to defend itself. We will defend our future, our very existence by ridding the world of Hamas’s evil so that it can never threaten anyone else again,” he said.

Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan said the UN vote would go down in infamy - REUTERS

12:18 AM BST

Today's top stories

Israel’s ground forces expanded operations in Gaza on Friday night

Israel accused Hamas of using the Strip’s 1,500-bed Al-Shifa hospital as a shield for the group’s command structure

Internet and phone services collapsed, largely cutting off Gaza’s 2.3 million trapped residents from the outside world

The latest escalation followed two overnight tank raids into the Strip which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said were missions to start to prepare the ground for an offensive

The country’s war cabinet reportedly made the decision to expand operations after talks on a possible hostage release ended in a stalemate

Hamas called on the world to “act immediately” to stop Israel pounding the territory

John Kirby, the US National Security spokesman, said that the White House backed a pause in the fighting to allow aid to get in

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said Gaza faced “an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.