Israel-Gaza latest news: Israel sends more troops into Gaza

IDF ground activity in Gaza

Israel sent more troops into Gaza overnight, a spokesman has said, after Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the “second stage” of a long war against the terror group had begun.

“Overnight we increased the entry of IDF forces into the (Gaza) Strip, and they joined the forces already fighting there,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

He added: “We will do everything we can from the air, sea and land to ensure the safety of our forces and achieve the goals of the war.”

It comes as internet connectivity was partially restored in the Gaza strip almost two days after it was cut off to coincide with heavy bombing and the movement of Israeli tanks into the enclave.

“Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the Gaza Strip,” Cybersecurity monitoring group NetBlocks said.

Follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section

09:32 AM GMT

Pictured: People take cover as warning sirens sound of an incoming rocket attack in Tel Aviv

People who were attending a demonstration calling for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, take cover as warning sirens sound of an incoming rocket attack in Tel Aviv - AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

09:29 AM GMT

UK not setting any so-called 'red lines' in Israel's fight back against Hamas

A Cabinet minister said the UK Government had not set any so-called “red lines” in Israel’s fight back against Hamas in Gaza.

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “I don’t think we need to do that because there are already structures in place, there is international law that is well established.”

Asked whether the UK Government had told Israel that it had pledged its support “come what may”, Ms Donelan said: “That is categorically not what we’ve said.

“The Prime Minister has stood there and said he backs Israel’s right to defend itself, just like we would expect our own right to defend ourselves were the shoe to be on the other foot, but that must be done within international law.

“And the protection of civilians must be a priority. We’ve seen Israel telling the Gazan people to go to the south, we’ve also seen Hamas telling them not to move.”

Story continues

09:14 AM GMT

Internet 'partially restored in Gaza'

Internet connectivity has been partially restored in the Gaza trip almost two days after it was cut off to coincide with heavy bombing and the movement of Israeli tanks into the enclave.

“Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the Gaza Strip,” Cybersecurity monitoring group NetBlocks said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the communications blackout had blocked emergency calls and disrupted critical ambulance services.

09:02 AM GMT

IDF confirm increased troop numbers inside Gaza

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, has confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces expanded the entry of IDF troops into the Gaza Strip, which he added would be a “gradual expansion,” Danielle Sherian, The Telegraph’s Defence Editor in Jerusalem, writes.

He said: “They joined the forces already fighting there.”

In his morning briefing he said: “We will do everything we can from the air, sea and land to ensure the safety of our forces and achieve the goals of the war.”

Rear Admiral Hagari said that the IDF responded to the fire from Lebanon toward the northern border by striking military targets, infrastructure and posts belonging to Hezbollah overnight.

On hostages, Rear Admiral Hagari insisted he was “ embracing the families” and said it was Israel’s “ultimate goal” to reunite them.

“We are doing everything we can to return the hostages home - this is our ultimate goal,” he said.

“IDF soldiers are fighting in the field at this very time in order to achieve this goal.”

08:41 AM GMT

Gaza in pictures:

Palestinians evacuate a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah - Hatem Ali/AP

Palestinians walk about buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip - Hatem Moussa/AP

08:35 AM GMT

International Committee of Red Cross calls for immediate de-escalation of conflict

Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Comittee of Red Cross, said:

It is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza amid the massive bombardments, and with a military siege in place there is also no adequate humanitarian response currently possible. This is a catastrophic failing that the world must not tolerate.

08:14 AM GMT

Gaza 'civil order starting to break down,' warns UN

The United Nations warned that “civil order” was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses.

The UN relief agency for the Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said wheat, flour and other basic supplies had been pillaged at several warehouses.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege,” said Thomas White, Gaza’s UNRWA chief.

08:04 AM GMT

Israel sends elite troops into Gaza Strip for ‘long war’

Israel said its best soldiers were fighting Hamas inside the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, as Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the “second stage” of a long war against the terror group had begun.

Israel’s forces fought fierce street battles against Hamas in northern Gaza using tanks and infantry, with Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, the chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces, saying his troops had killed “hundreds” of terrorists.

But Mr Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said Israel’s campaign to “abolish evil” was “only just beginning”.

Read more from James Rothwell and Danielle Sheridan here

08:03 AM GMT

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s coverage of the conflict.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.