Israel-Gaza latest news: Gaza receives 14-truck convoy of aid

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip - IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

The second aid convoy destined for civilians has reached Gaza ,as Israel widened its attacks to include targets in Syria and the occupied West Bank.

The White House said Israel had agreed “there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance” as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the Gaza strip.

The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel’s bombing campaign.

Early on Monday, Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes, with attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip’s centre and north, Palestinian media reported.

A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.

07:42 AM BST

British teenager Noiya Sharabi confirmed dead in Kibbutz massacre

A British teenager who has been missing since the Be’eri kibbutz massacre was murdered by Hamas terrorists, her family has confirmed.

The family of 16-year-old Noiya Sharabi told The Telegraph they were informed on Sunday evening that she was killed alongside her younger sister Yahel, 13 and their British mother, Lianne on Oct 7.

Noiya’s father Eli is still unaccounted for, while Eli’s brother Yossi is believed to be being held hostage in Gaza.

07:41 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip

07:35 AM BST

