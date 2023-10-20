Israel-Gaza latest news: 'Majority' of hostages in Gaza are alive, Israel believes

Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem was limited to the elderly and women today - Heathcliff O'Malley

The majority of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists are still alive, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to the Gaza Strip,” an IDF statement said.

More than 20 of those kidnapped by Hamas are children, while between 10 and 20 of them are over the age of 60, according to Israel.

The total number of hostages remains unclear, although it is thought to be around 200.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked Qatar for its help in attempting to secure the release of British nationals being held by the terrorist group. At least nine British nationals were killed in the attack, and a further seven remain missing.



Mr Sunak agreed with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that the pair should keep “in close contact” in their efforts to “end the torment of the victims and their families”.

02:10 PM BST

Major US Muslim group moves annual banquet after threats

A major US Muslim civil rights group has moved an annual banquet scheduled for Saturday to an undisclosed location after a hotel canceled the event because of threats.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Virginia, which has hosted its gathering for more than 10 years, received the threats.

“Anonymous callers have threatened to plant bombs in the hotel’s parking garage, kill specific hotel staff in their homes, and storm the hotel in a repeat of the Jan. 6th attack on the US Capitol if the events moved forward,” CAIR said in a statement on Thursday night.

The group said it would proceed with the Saturday banquet in an alternate, secured location.

01:55 PM BST

64 medical staff killed in Gaza

At least 64 medical staff have been killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes, according to a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry added that seven hospitals and 21 primary care health centres in Gaza are “out of service”.

“Due to the Israeli violations, seven hospitals are out of service and 21 Primary Health care centres as well,” said the health ministry spokesperson Dr Ashraf Al-Qidra.

“64 medical staff were killed and 23 ambulances were destroyed.”

01:43 PM BST

Rishi Sunak meets Egyptian president

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as part of his trip to the Middle East amid the spiralling tensions in the region.

The meeting follows similar stops in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Egypt and meets with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

01:37 PM BST

Macron speaks to families of French hostages

Emmanuel Macron spoke today with families of French hostages currently being held by Hamas.

The French president said that he was fully committed to securing their release.

Following the conversations via video link, Mr Macron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “France is not abandoning its own people”.

“I was just able to speak with families of French hostages held by Hamas,” he said.

“I say it here to everyone: France is not abandoning its own people. We are doing everything possible to obtain the release and return of our compatriots.

“The Nation stands with them.”

01:28 PM BST

Israel aims to 'end its responsibility for Gaza Strip'

Israel’s defence minister on Friday said that one objective of the military campaign in the Gaza Strip is to end Israel’s responsibility over the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made the remarks during a briefing to parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, his office said.

“Gallant detailed the objectives of the campaign including the elimination of Hamas and destruction of both its military and governing capabilities, the complete removal of Israeli responsibility from the Gaza strip, and the creation of a new security reality in the region,” the statement said.

01:19 PM BST

In pictures: People gather for Friday prayers

Israeli forces have barred Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem for the second Friday in a row, leading to many Muslims performing prayers on the streets outside.

The elderly and women were initially able to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque, but Israeli forces later closed the entrance, leading to heated arguments and security clearing the narrow streets of those trying to pray outside.

Israeli security forces clearing the surrounding narrow streets - Heathcliff O'Malley

Israeli forces take security measures as Muslims perform Friday prayers on street in the Ras Al-Amud area after Israeli authorities barred Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque - Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu

01:10 PM BST

Gaza shortages will 'kill many, many people'

Shortages in Gaza are going to “kill many, many people,” Avril Benoît, executive director of Médecins Sans Frontières, has said.

Ms Benoît told CNN that MSF regularly loses contact with its team at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza due to a lack of electricity and unreliable phone signal.

She said it makes it “difficult to get real-time information”.

Ms Benoît added that there are extreme shortages of equipment, including painkillers.

She said: “There’s a real shortage of anaesthesia. And again, those surgical teams are going to have to ration. They are going to have to choose who gets it and who doesn’t, who gets the lifesaving surgery, who doesn’t.

“It’s absolutely life or death at this point. Hour by hour it’s essential for that humanitarian assistance to be brought in.”

12:55 PM BST

Israel does not 'plan to control life in the Gaza strip'

Israel does not plan to “control life in the Gaza strip” after it destroys Hamas, the country’s defence minister said on Friday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments to lawmakers were the first time an Israeli leader discussed its long-term plans for Gaza.

Mr Gallant said Israel expected there to be three phases to its war with Hamas.

The first move would be an attack with airstrikes and ground manoeuvres, he explained.

Israel would then defeat pockets of resistance.

12:45 PM BST

World leaders to meet at Cairo International Summit for Peace

World leaders are due to meet at the Cairo International Summit for Peace this weekend as concerns grow over the escalating conflict.

So far it is thought that those attending will include:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be in Egypt later today, but it is unclear whether he will attend the summit.

12:36 PM BST

UN chief visits Egypt's Rafah crossing ahead of Gaza aid delivery

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Friday to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid.

Cargo planes and trucks have been bringing humanitarian aid to Rafah for days, but so far none has been delivered to Gaza.

“We are actively engaging with all the parties, with Egypt, Israel, the United States... in order to have these trucks moving as soon as possible,” Mr Guterres said.

12:27 PM BST

'The entire agency is grieving' - Two UN employees killed in Gaza

🔺We are devastated to confirm that two more @UNRWA colleagues have been killed in📍#Gaza. The entire Agency is grieving



🔺@UNRWA continues to advocate for adherence to international humanitarian law - @UN staff & civilians must be protected at all timeshttps://t.co/jqfilNjW9N pic.twitter.com/ZHlAPGo96R — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 20, 2023

11:59 AM BST

Biden comment comparing Putin to Hamas is 'unacceptable'

The Kremlin said on Friday that remarks by US President Joe Biden comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Palestinian militant group Hamas were “unacceptable”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the current time was a potentially dangerous moment on the international agenda, and that the threat to Russian citizens would grow exponentially once Israel started its expected ground operation to try to oust Hamas from Gaza.

Peskov declined to say who would represent Russia at a peace summit for the Palestinian conflict in Cairo on Saturday, referring the query to the foreign ministry.

11:56 AM BST

Majority of Hamas hostages are still alive, according to IDF

The majority of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists are still alive, according to the Israeli Defence Forces.

The IDF said that over 20 hostages are children, while between 10 and 20 of them are over the age of 60.

The total number of hostages overall remains unclear.

11:48 AM BST

Aid trucks need to move to Gaza 'as quickly as possible', says UN

Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

He called for a meaningful number of trucks to enter Gaza every day and for verifications of aid to be done in a way that is practical and expedited.

“We are actively engaging with all parties to make sure conditions for delivering aid are lifted,” he said.

11:39 AM BST

Gaza death toll exceeds 4,000

A total of 4,127 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced.

The death toll includes 1,661 children, while an additional 13,162 people have been injured, spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said.

11:31 AM BST

EU president says Egypt needs support to handle fleeing Gazans

European Council President Charles Michel will visit Egypt on Saturday where he call for support for the country, which borders the war-torn Gaza Strip, he said Thursday.

“Egypt needs support, so let’s support Egypt,” said Michel, who is in Washington to attend a summit with US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

He added that he would meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his weekend visit.

In addition, Michel will attend at Sisi’s invitation a “conference on the current developments in the Middle East, Palestine and the Peace Process,” said his spokesperson, Ecaterina Casinge.

Accompanying Michel to Egypt will be Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Casinge said.

11:20 AM BST

Palestinian president to participate in Cairo peace summit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will participate in the Cairo summit for peace on Saturday, an official source told Reuters.

11:11 AM BST

Watch: Israel releases footage of latest strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas

Israel has released footage of strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas.

It said these clips show Hezbollah targets being hit on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

The strikes included an observation point facing the sea. Israel said the move was in response to “shooting attacks” that took place on Oct 18.

The Israeli army said this footage shows strikes on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It said targets included anti-tank missile launching posts, tunnel shafts and intelligence infrastructure.

11:03 AM BST

Majority of Israelis back sending troops into Gaza

As Israel looks poised to send ground troops into Gaza, a survey found that 65 per cent of the public backs the possibility of an offensive, while 21 per cent oppose it.

The majority of Israelis also supported the possibility of a conflict on the northern border as tensions between Jerusalem and Lebanon soar.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies have traded cross-border fire with Israel for days.

51 per cent of Israelis said they would back a large-scale military operation on the northern front.

10:48 AM BST

Majority of Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

An overwhelming majority of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must take responsibility for the deadly Hamas attacks.

A total of 80 per cent said that Mr Netanyahu should publicly accept the blame for the staggering failures that led to the deaths of at least 1,400 Israelis to date.

The figures included 69 per cent of those who voted for the premier’s Likud party in last year’s election.

The survey was conducted on October 18 and 19 by the Lazar Institute, along with Panel4All, among 510 respondents.

10:38 AM BST

Israel-Hamas conflict puts global refugee resources at risk

The conflict between Israel and Hamas may jeopardise already limited humanitarian resources needed in other parts of the world, a United Nations official said in Tokyo on Friday.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said his agency worries the war may spill beyond Israel and Gaza, which would add more pressure on surrounding countries like Lebanon and Egypt that are already experiencing refugee crises.

Humanitarian resources are “not endless,” Mr Grandi said at the Japan National Press Club, adding that more crises lead to “less resources for everybody”.

10:30 AM BST

Israel sending troops into Gaza to 'minimise civilian casualties'

Israel is sending troops into Gaza to “minimise civilian casualties”, a former senior advisor to the Israeli government told Sky News.

Ashley Perry said “every nation on Earth would react with far greater force than Israel is showing and Israel never targets civilians”.

Mr Perry added that Hamas know “how to play to the new rules of asymmetric warfare which make it almost impossible for a clean war” and that it is using civilian casualties as “propaganda”.

He said: “Israel is sending its ground forces in to minimise civilian casualties because it is possible for Israel to use as much air power as possible to flatten as much of Gaza as possible. It is not doing that because it knows there will be major civilian casualties.”

10:23 AM BST

Rishi Sunak and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meet

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani earlier today.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

10:12 AM BST

US troops in Iraq targeted by rocket attacks

Two US bases in Iraq were targetted by rocket attacks amid fears of an escalating conflict in the Middle East, security sources said Friday.

Armed factions close to Iran have threatened to attack American interests in Iraq over US support for Israel since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Three Katyusha rockets struck near a base of the international coalition close to Baghdad International Airport that includes US troops on Thursday night, while another targeted the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq.

No injuries were reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

On Wednesday, the US military said it shot down two drones fired at American forces and the international coalition in western Iraq.

09:59 AM BST

Number of Thai hostages held by Hamas now estimated at 19

The number of Thai nationals believed to be held hostage by the Palestinian group Hamas has increased to 19, Thailand’s foreign ministry said on Friday, among at least 200 people taken after a deadly Oct. 7 raid in southern Israel.

So far 30 Thai nationals have been killed in the unrest and 19 abducted as of Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

09:47 AM BST

Rishi Sunak meets with Qatari leader

Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani have spoken about the need to prevent a spiralling conflict in the Middle East and the vital need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

According to Downing Street, the pair “underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence” during their meeting and “agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it”.

“They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering,” a statement read.

Later today Mr Sunak is due to travel to Egypt as part of his trip to the Middle East.

He met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, before going on to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

09:34 AM BST

Dutch government advises citizens against travelling to Lebanon

The Dutch government on Friday advised its citizens against any travel to Lebanon and also urged those still in the country “to leave Lebanon as soon as possible”, joining other European countries who put out the same kind of advice for their nationals.

“As a consequence of unpredictable developments between Israel and the Palestinian Territories, there are heightened tensions in Lebanon,” the government said in a statement.

Yesterday, Britain and the US urged their citizens to flee while “commercial options are still available” amid growing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

09:24 AM BST

Israel builds up forces on the border

Israel has continued to build its presence along the border with Gaza.

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Israeli tanks seen on a road near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:16 AM BST

Israeli officials fear 'third front' could open in West Bank

Israeli officials fear that rising violence in the West Bank could open a “third front” to the conflict.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told Reuters that Hamas is attempting to “engulf Israel in a two- or three-front war”, including the Lebanese border and the West Bank

“The threat is elevated,” he said, adding that the military is on high alert in the area.

Unrest in the West Bank has flared since Israel began bombarding Gaza and clashing with Hezbollah on the Lebanese border.

More than 70 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank violence since October 7 and Israel has arrested more than 800 people.

Western countries supporting Israel fear a wider war that would open up Lebanon as a second front and the West Bank as what Israeli media call a potential third front.

09:08 AM BST

Arab states must realise Hamas is 'also its enemy'

Former Middle East Minister Alistair Burt has said that he is “extremely worried” about the crisis in the region and urged Arab states to realise Hamas is “also its enemy”.

“It is not in the interest of neighbouring states to Israel, nor Israel itself, that this confrontation goes wider,” he told Sky News this morning.

“The hope had been for a new Middle East where Israel was firmly plugged into the centre and neighbouring states were working on new economic ties. All of this would be disastrously destroyed by a way.”

Mr Burt added that there is “nothing to suggest” that Israel could be dissuaded from acting to end the threat of Hamas, but questioned what it could mean for civilians.

He said: “One can understand Israel wanting to deal with the enemy on the border but if there are a large number of casualties what are the consequences?

“First thing is a pause for humanitarian aid, get the hostages out and Arab states need to realise that Hamas is also its enemy”.

09:00 AM BST

China says over 1,000 of its nationals have left Israel amid conflict

Over 1,000 Chinese nationals have left Israel amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

According to preliminary statistics, the Chinese nationals who have left have either returned to China or gone to a third country, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.

Mao said 280 Chinese nationals had been stranded in Sderot, a city in southern Israel near Gaza, when the conflict first broke out but all have been evacuated.

08:53 AM BST

Hamas spokesman arrested in West Bank

Hassan Yousef, a Hamas spokesman, was arrested during Israeli raids in the West Bank on Thursday, Israeli authorities have said.

The Israel Security Agency Shin Bet told CNN that Yousef was arrested “on suspicion of acting on behalf of Hamas”.

Yousef, a leading Palestinian political figure, has been arrested by Israeli forces on numerous occasions, spending a total of 24 years in Israeli prisons.

He serves as the official Hamas spokesperson in the West Bank and holds a seat on the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Yousef is known for his regular appearances on international media.

Earlier this week he told Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail that he believed Hamas would free the hostages it is holding if Israel agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire to allow aid into Gaza.

08:43 AM BST

Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah

A series of Israeli strikes have hit Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, according to footage shared by the Israeli Air Force

“A remotely manned aircraft eliminated a terrorist in Lebanese territory tonight,” the Air Force wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Also, the Air Force tonight attacked a number of military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in response to the launches carried out last night (Thursday) into Israeli territory.”

כלי טיס מאויש מרחוק חיסל הלילה מחבל בשטח לבנון. כמו כן, חיל-האוויר תקף הלילה מספר תשתיות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בתגובה לשיגורים שבוצעו אמש (ה') לשטח ישראל. pic.twitter.com/YFoAdEfsHi — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 20, 2023

08:34 AM BST

Rishi Sunak set to visit Egypt today

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday, part of a trip to the Middle East where he wants to press his message that there should be no escalation of violence in the region after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Sunak was the latest Western leader to visit Jerusalem on Thursday to show support for Israel and to try to negotiate a way to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas and ease the provision of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.

08:29 AM BST

Gaza in pictures

Here is a roundup of the latest pictures from Gaza.

Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter in a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A cemetery in Gaza City being expanded by a bulldozer to add more graves - Maxar Tech/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:15 AM BST

Rafah crossing unlikely to open today

The crossing between Egypt and Gaza is not expected to open today, according to CNN.

There had been speculation that the Rafah crossing, vital for aid to cross into Gaza amid the conflict with Israel, would open shortly.

But a source familiar with the area said that the situation along the border is “really volatile”.

“I would not put money on those trucks going through,” they told CNN.

It is thought that the first set of trucks carrying humanitarian aid will cross over the border this weekend.

08:06 AM BST

13 killed in strike on West Bank

Five children are among 13 killed after Israeli forces raided and carried out an air strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

According to the Israeli military, militants were killed in the strike and ten Israeli officers were injured.

The raid was conducted on the Nur Shams refugee camp, adjacent to the city of Tulkarm near the territory’s border with Israel.

Since the war started on October 7, more than 74 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

07:49 AM BST

Joe Biden appeals to Americans to help Israel

Joe Biden used his second-ever Oval Office address to appeal to Americans for support for Israel and Ukraine.

The US president said he would send an urgent funding request - thought to be roughly $100bn over the next year - to Congress.

The proposal will be unveiled later today but includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, humanitarian aid and border management.

Mr Biden said:

“Tomorrow I’m going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs to support our critical partners including Israel and Ukraine. It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations. “Help us keep American troops out of harm’s way. Help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful, more prosperous for our children and grandchildren. In Israel, we must make sure that they have what they need to protect the people today and always. “The security package I’m sending to Congress and asking Congress to build is an unprecedented addition to our security that will sharpen Israel.”

07:40 AM BST

Israel evacuates town near Lebanese border

Israel has ordered the mandatory evacuation of a town near the Lebanese border.

Residents of Kiryat Shmona, home to 23,000, will be relocated to state-subsidized guesthouses, the military said.

Ministry spokesperson Mayan Lazarovich said this was a “mandatory evacuation”.

On Monday, the Israeli Defence Forces announced plans to evacuate 28 other communities living within 2km of the border.

07:32 AM BST

Hamas calls for worldwide mobilisation

Hamas has called for a general mobilisation worldwide.

“We call on our Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic peoples, and the free people of the world to rally for return and reject displacement [on] Friday,” it said.

There have been protests worldwide in support of Palestine since the beginning of the conflict.