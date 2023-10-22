Israel-Gaza latest news: Israeli soldier killed during Gaza raid, military says

Benjamin Netanyahu met with soldiers near the Lebanon border where tension has escalated

An Israeli soldier was killed by an anti-tank missile on Sunday during a raid into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the country’s military said.

Israeli troops have been conducting raids across the border, which the military says are meant to clear the area and gather intelligence about missing people and captives being held by Hamas in the enclave.

“An IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldier was killed, one was moderately injured, and two were lightly injured as a result of an anti-tank missile launched toward an IDF tank and an engineering vehicle,” the military said.

Follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section.

07:09 PM BST

Israeli tank 'mistakenly' hits Egyptian border post

The Israeli military has apologised after one of its tanks “accidentally” fired and hit an Egyptian post near Kerem Shalom near the border with Gaza on Sunday.

“The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The Kerem Shalom crossing is controlled by Israel, which imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Hamas earlier this month.

Earlier on Sunday, a second convoy of 17 aid trucks entered the Hamas-controlled enclave via the southern Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

It was the second such operation in two days, with 20 lorries having arrived on Saturday.

07:05 PM BST

US advises citizens against travel to Iraq after recent attacks on personnel

American citizens should not travel to Iraq after recent attacks on US troops and personnel in the region, the US State Department said on Sunday.

“Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to US citizens,” the department said in an updated travel advisory.

There has been a spike in attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out. Last week, a US warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen.

Story continues

The advisory followed the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency government personnel from the US Embassy in Baghdad and US Consulate General in Erbil.

05:55 PM BST

UN Palestinian refugee agency says 29 staff killed in Gaza

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) on Sunday said 29 of its staff had been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel.

“We are in shock and mourning. It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7,” UNRWA wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The update came after the agency said on Saturday that 17 of its staff had been killed in the enclave.

05:49 PM BST

US to partially evacuate Iraqi embassy, Erbil consulate

The US is evacuating non-emergency government personnel and their families from its Iraqi embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil, reports US correspondent David Millward.

Only emergency staff will remain, the State Department said as it also issued a “do not travel” advisory for Iraq.

The decision was taken due to increased security threats, the State Department said.

It came as the US military denied reports that American service personnel had been killed in an attack on the Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq. The base hosts US and other international forces.

05:36 PM BST

Second aid convoy enters Gaza

A second convoy of 17 aid trucks has reportedly entered the Gaza Strip via the southern Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

It was the second such operation in two days, with 20 lorries having arrived on Saturday.

UN officials say at least 100 trucks’ worth of aid a day are required in Gaza to cover the enclave’s needs.

05:29 PM BST

British family confirm loved one killed in Hamas attack

Noiya, right, pictured with her sister Yahel, left, and mother Lianne, who have confirmed that she was killed in the Hamas attack

A British teenager who has been missing since the Be’eri kibbutz massacre was murdered by Hamas terrorists, her family has confirmed.

The family of 16-year-old Noiya Sharabi told The Telegraph they were informed on Sunday evening that she was killed alongside her younger sister Yahel, 13 and their British mother, Lianne on Oct 7.

Noiya’s father Eli is still unaccounted for, while Eli’s brother Yossi is believed to be being held hostage in Gaza.

05:06 PM BST

Israel will bring 'unimaginable devastation' to Lebanon, warns Netanyahu

Hezbollah will make “the mistake of its life” if it starts a war with Israel, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, as tensions continue to surge on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Netanyahu visited troops on the Lebanese border in northern Israel where mounting artillery exchanges have heightened fears of a new war front opening as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli defence ministry on Sunday it ordered 14 additional communities to join dozens that have already been evacuated from the border area.

In the event of scaled up hostilities, Netanyahu said Hezbollah “will make the mistake of its life. We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating”.

Hezbollah is allied with Hamas, which touched off the latest violence with an Oct 7 rampage that killed at least 1,400 people in Israel, according to authorities.

Benjamin Netanyahu met with soldiers near the Lebanon border where tension has escalated

04:34 PM BST

Hamas' artillery deputy killed in air strike

The Israeli Defence Forces has killed Muhamad Qatmash, the deputy head of Hamas’ Artillery Array, in the Gaza Strip.

He was killed by IDF fighter jets, the IDF said in a statement.

Qatmash is believed to be responsible for artillery operations in Hamas’ central brigade.

“He played a significant role in the planning and execution of fire directed at Israel from the Gaza Strip in previous rounds of fighting”, the statement said.

04:20 PM BST

Syrian airports close after being hit by Israeli strikes

Israeli strikes on Sunday put Syria’s two main airports out of service, state media reported, with the transport ministry saying flights were re-routed to Latakia.

While Israeli strikes have repeatedly grounded flights in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, it is the second time simultaneous strikes have hit the facilities since this month’s conflict between Israel and Hamas began.

“At around 5:25am (02:25 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out... an air attack... targeting Damascus and Aleppo international airports, leading to the death of a civilian worker at Damascus airport and wounding another,” the military source told Sana.

The wounded worker later died, state television reported.

The military source said the “simultaneous” strikes came “from the direction of the Mediterranean west of Latakia and from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan”.

“Material damage to the airports’ runways put them out of service,” the statement added.

The transport ministry said flights were diverted to Latakia airport.

04:14 PM BST

People call for Hamas to release hostages in London protest

People turned out to support Israel in a rally at Trafalgar Square - Sinai Noor/Shutterstock

Protests in London come as two US hostages, a mother and daughter, were released - Sinai Noor/Shutterstock

03:56 PM BST

120 premature babies trapped in Gaza hospital as fuel runs out, warn UN

More than a hundred newborn babies are at risk fuel as runs out in the besieged enclave of Gaza, the UN children’s agency has warned.

“We have currently 120 neonates who are in incubators, out of which we have 70 neonates with mechanical ventilation, and of course this is where we are extremely concerned,” said Unicef spokesman Jonathan Crickx.

Israel ordered a complete blockade of the territory after the Hamas terror attacks, in which the Islamist group killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Hospitals now face a dire lack of medicines, fuel and water not only for the thousands wounded in more than two weeks of the war between Gaza militants and Israel but also for routine patients.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel delivered leaflets to Palestinians warning them they would be treated as terrorist sympathisers if they did not flee from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.

The warning comes despite Israel accusing Hamas in the past of using civilians as “human shields.”

03:49 PM BST

US beefs up military in Israel raising fears of wider Middle East conflict

The US military is to send more troops to Israel following intensified fighting along the Lebanon border, raising fears over the risk the Israel-Hamas war will mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict.

Lloyd Austin, the US defence Secretary, said Washington would send more military assets to the Middle East in support of Israel and strengthen the US defence posture in the region following “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces”.

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions will be sent to the region and more troops put on standby, Mr Austin said.

Washington has already deployed a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, support ships and about 2,000 Marines, amid drone and rocket attacks by militants on US forces in Iraq.

03:36 PM BST

Netanyahu warns of 'devastating' counter strikes if Hezbollah attacks

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has warned Hezbollah against opening a second war front with Israel, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon.

In an official transcript of a briefing Mr Netanyahu gave Israeli commandos near the Lebanese border, he also said: “I cannot tell you right now if Hezbollah will decide to enter the (Gaza) war fully.”

Israel has exchanged fire on its northern border with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group, and sent reinforcements to prevent a ground incursion.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, favoured a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah before going in to Gaza, according to The New York Times.

Those fears have “receded for now”, according to the unnamed US officials, but the idea had been taken seriously by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister.

02:59 PM BST

Latest photos related to the war in Israel and Gaza

Search and rescue crews search for bodies at the Kibbutz on Sunday - Amir Levy/Getty Images

Celtic fans hold up Palestine flags at Tynecastle Stadium on Sunday - Craig Foy / SNS Group

A man prays in front of destroyed houses in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel - HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:36 PM BST

Blinken says Iran, its proxies pose risk of escalating ongoing Middle East war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington saw potential for escalation in the ongoing war in the Middle East due to the actions of Iran and its proxies in the region.

The United States was not looking for escalation, Blinken told NBC News in an interview.

He added the United States hoped for more hostages to be released by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

02:18 PM BST

Watch: Video of deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip and West Bank

01:56 PM BST

Israel destroys ‘terrorist cell’ hiding in West Bank mosque

Military said the place of worship in Jenin was occupied by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, writes Danielle Sheridan.

An Israeli warplane has struck a mosque in the West Bank where a terrorist cell was believed to be hiding. The Israeli military said the mosque compound in Jenin belonged to Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who had carried out several attacks in recent months and were planning another one. Israeli forces killed at least five people early on Sunday in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza killed 1,400 Israelis on Oct 7.

Read the full story

01:31 PM BST

17 trucks carrying aid enter war-torn Gaza from Egypt

Seventeen trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday as people desperately cry out for food and vital supplies.

The convoy was the second in as many days after Israel cut off food, water, medicine and electricity in response to the attack by Hamas militants.

More than 200 trucks laden with aid have been waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing amid talks between diplomats.

On Saturday just 20 trucks were allowed into Gaza, which aid groups say is woefully insufficient to reverse the humanitarian crisis there unfolding.

12:52 PM BST

Pictured: Victims of the Hamas attack are displayed on empty seats in a Tel Aviv Auditorium

12:34 PM BST

Gaza death toll rises to 4,651, says Hamas health ministry

At least 4,651 have died in the war in Gaza, Hamas’s health ministry has said.

A spokesman for the ministry said that since October 7 of those that have been killed in Israeli strikes 40 per cent were children.

More than 14,245 others have been wounded, with 70 per cent of them being children and women.

The spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that Israel strikes had killed 266 Palestinians over the past 24 hours, including 117 children.

12:03 PM BST

Iran warns Israel, US region risks getting 'out of control'

Iran has warned Israel and the US that the Middle East risks getting “out of control”.

“I warn the US and its proxy [Israel]... that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint news conference in Tehran with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

US officials reportedly believe Israel would struggle in a two-front war and that both Washington and Tehran could be drawn in.

Israel has exchanged fire on its northern border with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group, and sent reinforcements to prevent a ground incursion.

11:36 AM BST

Russia's Lavrov to visit Iran as war rocks the Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday for talks with regional counterparts, his ministry’s spokeswoman has confirmed.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported earlier that the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia had been invited to meet for the talks.

“We confirm Lavrov’s planned talks in Tehran on Monday,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the TASS and RIA news agencies.

The talks come amid tensions over the Middle East and unresolved disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which launched a lightning offensive against Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh last month.

11:24 AM BST

We cannot lose sight of the two-State solution, says UN secretary general

We cannot lose sight of the only realistic foundation for a true peace & stability: a two-State solution.



Israelis must see their legitimate needs for security materialized.



Palestinians must see their legitimate aspirations for an independent State realized. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 22, 2023

11:04 AM BST

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.

Israel has traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group on a near-daily basis since the war began, and tensions are soaring in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days.

10:35 AM BST

Met says black flags flown at London protest are not those of Isis

While this tweet has been deleted, the claim about flags is still being shared.



The flags in the lower left photo are not those of ISIS.



They are the ‘shahada’ which is a declaration of faith in Islam. ISIS flags may appear similar but are not the same.



We have… pic.twitter.com/OYrqJrXhsR — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 21, 2023

10:13 AM BST

Pictured: First trucks carrying vital aid cross from Egypt to Gaza on Saturday

10:01 AM BST

55 killed in overnight Gaza strikes, says Hamas

At least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip, Hamas said, after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes.

”More than 55 martyrs,” the Hamas government said in a statement on the latest night of bombing.

It added that more than 30 homes had been destroyed in the hours after an Israeli military spokesman said that raids would be increased.

The Hamas government says more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli raids since the war started in response to the worst attacks suffered by Israel with 1,400 dead, also mainly civilians.

09:46 AM BST

Rockets target US airbase in western Iraq

Rockets targeted a US airbase in western Iraq on Sunday, with one blast heard inside the compound, Reuters reported.

Citing two army sources, the news agency said Katyusha rockets were fired at the Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province while defence systems had also intercepted and shot down two drones hovering nearby.

The report does not mention who was behind the attack, but it follows warnings from Iraqi militants that Washington should stop intervening to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

On Thursday similar attacks with rockets and drones were launched on two military bases housing US forces in Iraq, sources and officials said.

09:35 AM BST

Israel says it has confirmed 212 people held hostage in Gaza

Israel has confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, the military spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that Israeli strikes overnight killed dozens of Palestinian fighters, including the deputy chief of Hamas rocket forces.

On the northern front, Israel has been attacking fighters trying to fire missiles in across the Lebanese border and struck a site in Lebanon from where a missile was fired at an Israeli aircraft, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

09:13 AM BST

Cathay Pacific cancels flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv

Cathay Pacific said it has cancelled all flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv from Sunday to December 31 in light of the conflict in Israel.

In a statement, the airline said customers who have already begun their journey and have not received a message from Cathay Pacific are advised to check the current status of their booking.

09:03 AM BST

India sends 38.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Gaza

India flew 38.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid on Sunday to Egypt’s Sinai region for Palestinian civilians from the embattled Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry said.

An Indian air force Boeing C-17 transport plane “carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine” departed for Egypt’s El Arish airport, foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

“The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items”, Mr Bagchi posted on social media.

08:39 AM BST

Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner

Palestinians said they had received renewed warnings from Israel’s military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip or risk being identified as terrorist sympathisers.

The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defense Forces name and logo from Saturday and sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip.

“Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation,” the leaflet said.

08:23 AM BST

Israeli air strikes kill two workers at Syria's Damascus airport

At least two workers were killed “as a result of Israeli bombardment targeting Syria’s Damascus airport at dawn,” Syria’s general directorate of meteorology said in a statement.

Scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

08:07 AM BST

Pictured: Mosque destroyed in Israeli strike on West Bank

The Israeli military said the mosque in Jenin was being used by militants to organise attacks - Reuters/Mohammad Ateeq

People inspect the damage after the strike - Reuters/Mohammad Ateeq

07:49 AM BST

Father of freed American teenage hostage Natalie Raanan says she's doing well

The father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan said she’s doing well after she and her mother were abducted in Israel by Hamas and held in Gaza.

Uri Raanan of Illinois told The Associated Press that he spoke to his daughter Friday by telephone. “She’s doing good. She’s doing very good,” said Uri Raanan, who lives in the Chicago suburbs. “I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good.”

The 71-year-old said he saw on the news earlier Friday that an American mother and daughter would be released by Hamas, and he spent the day hoping that meant his daughter and her mother, Judith Raanan.

Knowing Natalie may be able to celebrate her 18th birthday next week at home with family and friends feels “wonderful. The best news,” her father said.