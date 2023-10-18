Israel Gaza latest: Joe Biden set to arrive in Tel Aviv as hundreds feared dead in hospital blast

President Joe Biden is due to arrive in Israel on Wednesday as tensions deepen in the Middle East after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza is feared to have killed hundreds.

Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on Tuesday on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility. Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority’s health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre”.

A visit by the US president to meet Arab leaders was cancelled amid international outrage over the deaths. The president, who will meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in a “very small restricted bilateral meeting” as well as the Israeli war cabinet, sent his “deepest condolences” to the victims.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK will work with allies to find out the cause of the blast.

Foreign Secretary vows to find cause of Gaza hospital blast

06:55 , Matt Watts

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK will work with allies to find out the cause of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which has killed hundreds of people.

Hamas blamed an Israeli air strike for the blast at Al Ahli Hospital, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants, with at least 500 people thought to have died.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Cleverly said the UK had been “clear” that civilians must be protected in Gaza.

He said: “The destruction of Al Ahli hospital is a devastating loss of human life.“The UK has been clear. The protection of civilian life must come first.

“The UK will work with our allies to find out what has happened and protect innocent civilians in Gaza.”

'Aid to be available in south Gaza' - IDF

07:09 , Josh Salisbury

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that humanitarian aid would be made available to Palestinians who flee Gaza City to the south.

Israel has been calling on civilians to move south for their own protection as it focuses strikes on the northern and central Gaza Strip.

Story continues

In a new evacuation advisory posted online, the Israeli military urged Gaza City residents to leave, saying there was a "humanitarian zone" with aid available in Al-Mawasi, 17 miles down the coast.

However, it did not provide details of whether aid was being allowed in to Gaza, or where and when this might happen.

07:12 , Josh Salisbury

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is "horrified" by hundreds of people killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, strongly condemning the action.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority's health minister accusing Israel of causing a "massacre".

But Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

Mr Guterres, speaking in Beijing, said he condemned the Hamas attacks against civilians in Israel on October 7

"But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of Palestinian people," Mr Guterres said.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza war 'could increase terrorism in UK', says MI5 head

07:28 , Josh Salisbury

The conflict in Gaza could inspire terrorist acts in the UK, the head of MI5 has said.

MI5 director-general Ken McCallum joined his counterparts from the Five Eyes intelligence services - the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - at an event hosted by the FBI on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr McCallum said: "There clearly is the possibility that profound events in the Middle East will either generate more volume of UK threat and/or changes in shape in terms of what is being targeted, in terms of how people are taking inspiration.

"Terrorists can draw inspiration not just from things they see happening inside the UK but things they see happening in the Middle East or on the continent or elsewhere.

"So we would be silly not to be paying very close attention, and we are."