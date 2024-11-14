Israel fans in clashes with police as skirmishes erupt in Stade de France

Israel fans clash with security amid a febrile atmosphere in Paris - Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Israel supporters were involved in minor clashes at the Stade de France during the powder-keg international against France in Paris.

Outside the stadium, a fearsome police presence surrounded pro-Palestinian demonstrations but small skirmishes erupted in the stands during the match.

Fans wearing Israel flags were involved in confrontations broken up by under-cover French officers although it was not immediately clear whether they were fighting pro-Palestine protesters.

🔴 DIRECT : les supporters israéliens déclenchent une bagarre dans la tribune nord du stade de France après avoir crié « Israë vivra, Israël vaincra » !



Aucun respect #FRAISR pic.twitter.com/gDKPdnPIWu — Ilies Djaouti (@IliesDjt) November 14, 2024

On a febrile night, the French capital saw its most imposing policing operation since the Olympics after Emmanuel Macron vowed the country would not give in to anti-Semitism.

Protesters outside the ground held placards condemning Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza - Getty Images/Ian Langsdon

Concerns for the match were heightened after attacks in Amsterdam last week when the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv played Ajax.

The French president and his interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, were attending the match along with the former presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy in a show of solidarity.

Emmanuel Macron, Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy were all in attendance for the match at the Stade de France - AP/Thibault Camus

Macron told the French TV channel BFMTV before kick off: “We will not give in to anti-Semitism anywhere and violence, including in the French Republic, will never prevail, nor will intimidation.”

However, the Uefa Nations League match was half-empty and reporters on the ground described no apparent trouble from the pro-Palestine protesters outside the ground.

Around 600 Israel fans were transported to the stadium in chartered buses under police escort. Despite the low attendance, about 4,000 police officers were on the streets around the stadium along with 1,600 security personnel.