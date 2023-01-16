Israel Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by Over Over $290 Million as 8 Facilities are Due to Come Online

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Israel's data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.92% during 2021-2027

This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Israel is one of the significant technological hubs in the Middle East, with many IT firms and the presence of global cloud service providers in the country. The government has been working on the growth of cloud platforms with projects such as the Nimbus cloud project that provides cloud services for the government in Israel.

Under the Nimbus project, in April 2021, Google & AWS won tenders for cloud services in the region. Regarding submarine cable connectivity, the country has around three operational submarine cables, followed by one upcoming submarine cable, Blue, that will be ready for service in 2024. The cable is owned by Google, Omantel, and Telecom Italia Sparkle. It will connect Israel, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, and Jordan.

Global cloud service providers enter the Israel data center market to establish their cloud regions. For instance, in June 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it would launch a facility in Tel Aviv, Israel, expected to be operational by H1 2023. The region will have three availability zones.

The country is showing growth in opportunities for the market with the adoption of high computing power technologies such as big data & IoT. For instance, in April 2022, IQVIA, global analytics, technology, and research service provider, announced the opening of its IQVIA innovation hub in Tel Aviv, which will cater to life science industry start-ups with its solutions such as big data, transformative technology, and others.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Adoption of cloud-based services, 5G network service deployment, renewable energy procurement, and advanced technologies such as big data and IoT are some major factors driving the Israel data center market.

The increasing prices of coal are further expected to grow the country's need for adopting renewable energy sources. Israel Government aimed to produce around 25% of its energy from renewable energy sources by 2025, including the cumulative installed solar photovoltaic capacity of around 9.8 GW.

The commercial & industrial deployment of 5G services in the country is enhancing the growth opportunity for deploying edge centers. For instance, in July 2022, OneLayer, an enterprise-grade security provider for private LTE/5G services, announced the deployment of a private 5G cellular network in around two hospitals in the country.

The government of Israel has also invested in several 5G projects across the nation. For instance, In August 2021, Israel's Ministry of Communications and the Israel Innovation Authority selected RAD, a global telecom access solution vendor, to develop the smart traffic pilot project to promote the use of 5G.

In Israel, the industrial electricity pricing for data centers built in industrial zones is around $0.10 per kWh. However, several factors are expected to increase the country's electricity cost. For instance, in July 2022, the Electricity Authority of Israel announced plans to increase the cost of electricity by around 10% in the country, led by the increase in global coal prices that have grown over 100% in the past year, led by dynamic changes in foreign currencies.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

98

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$337.7 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$628.8 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.9%

Regions Covered

Israel

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Israel colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the investment in Israel by colocation and enterprise operators.

  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Israel data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 16

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8

  • Coverage: 6+ Cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Israel

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • The Israel market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The Israel data center market has local and global colocation operators such as MedOne, Bezeq International, Bynet Data Communications, Adgar Investments & Development, and EdgeConneX (Global Data Center).

  • The market is growing in investments and attracting new global operators to enter the industry. For instance, in June 2022, global colocation operator Digital Realty announced entry into the Israel data center market in partnership with Mivne Group to develop a new facility in Petah Tikva.

  • The country is also witnessing the development of data centers powered by smart grid technology. For instance, global cloud service provider AWS is developing the Israel Data Centers Project powered by smart grid technology with a power capacity of around 48 MW.

  • In Israel, companies collaborate with IT infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of infrastructure in the data center. For instance, Bezeq International data centers in Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva in Israel use Dell Technologies (EMC VXN Series) and NetApp storage services.

  • Global construction contractors have provided services in developing facilities in the Israel data center market. For instance, Mercury Engineering has provided services for developing Global Technical Realty's (GTR) Petah Tikva data center facility.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

  • M+W Group ( Exyte)

  • Mercury Engineering

  • Saan Zahav

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • ETAP

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Johnson Controls

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Adgar Investments & Development

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Bezeq International

  • Bynet Data Communications

  • EdgeConneX

  • Google

  • MedOne

  • Microsoft

  • Serverfarm

New Entrants

  • Digital Realty

  • Global Technical Realty

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

  • Petah Tikva

  • Tel Aviv

  • Other Cities

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

  • Construction Contractors

  • Infrastructure Providers

  • New Entrants

  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

