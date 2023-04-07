Two British sisters killed in West Bank shooting

An Israeli policeman checks a damaged car at the scene of the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley - GIL ELIYAHU

Two British sisters were killed and their mother was seriously wounded after an alleged Palestinian attacker opened fire near a West Bank settlement on Friday, amid high tensions after a night of air strikes on Lebanon and Gaza

The two sisters, one reportedly 15 and the other in her 20s, were shot in the Jordan Valley on Friday, according to the mayor of Efrat, the settlement where the family was living.

Mr Revivi said the family were migrants from the UK, originally from London, and that they were travelling to Tiberius, located on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, for a holiday when the attack happened.

"With great sorrow we received an update on a shocking terrorist attack in which terrorists shot a car including a mother and her two daughters, residents of Efrat," said mayor Oded Revivi.

"The father of the family who drove in another car from the front turned around and witnessed the efforts to take care of his wife and daughters," he said, adding that the mother was in critical condition.

A view of the damage

In response to the attack, the Israeli military chief called up an unspecified number of air force reservists – namely fighter jet pilots, drone operators and other air crew – in response to the shooting, which is being classified as a “terrorist” attack.

No group immediately took responsibility for the attack, but the spokesman for Hamas praised what he claimed was a “retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the al-Aqsa mosque and the West Bank”. Attacks by Hamas are often carried out with the approval of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.

Israeli warplanes hit targets through the night on Thursday after Palestinian militants launched a barrage of rockets from Lebanon.

It was the heaviest rocket fire from Lebanon since Israel fought a 34-day war with Hezbollah in 2006 and the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese territory since April 2022.

Tensions following the strikes had initially abated as both sides appeared to be trying to contain the escalation.

Citizens around the Gaza strip were told they no longer needed to stay by bomb shelters on Friday, in what was seen as an indication that Israeli forces were not expecting any further retaliatory fire.

However, following the shooting the atmosphere was tense, with the Israeli military saying it was setting up roadblocks as it searched for the attacker.

The latest flare-up comes after Israeli police clashed on Wednesday with Palestinians inside the al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem. On Friday, violence again broke out there.

Hezbollah had warned before the rockets were fired from southern Lebanon that it would support “all measures” that Palestinian groups choose to take against Israel after the attacks at the mosque.

The violence comes as Israel grapples with a domestic political crisis dividing the country.

On Thursday night, as the Israeli cabinet drew up its response to the rocket fire from Lebanon, commentators noted that Right-wing extremist security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had cropped out of photos of the meeting released to the media.