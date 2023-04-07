Two British sisters shot dead in terrorist attack in West Bank

Israeli medics and policemen check the damaged car at the scene of the shooting - Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

Two young British sisters were shot dead and their mother was seriously wounded in the West Bank on Friday when a Palestinian militant opened fire near a Jewish settlement.

The sisters, one reportedly 15 and the other in her 20s, were shot as they drove through the Jordan Valley, in an apparent revenge attack that came just hours after Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza and Lebanon on Thursday night.

Tensions in Israel are already extremely high after Palestinian militants in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip launched multiple waves of rockets at Israel this week, in protest at scenes of Palestinian Muslims being beaten by police inside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque.

No group immediately took responsibility for the attack on the sisters, but a spokesman for the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip praised it as “a natural response to the occupation’s ongoing crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and its barbaric aggression against Lebanon and the steadfast Gaza”.

The family were migrants from the UK, originally from London, and were travelling through the Jordan Valley to Tiberius, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, for a holiday when the attack happened, according to Oded Revivi, the mayor of Efrat, where the family lived.

It is understood the shooting took place close to the settlement of Hamra. In a post on Facebook, Mr Revivi said: “With great sorrow we received an update on a shocking terrorist attack in which terrorists shot a car including a mother and her two daughters, residents of Efrat

“The father of the family who drove in another car from the front turned around and witnessed the efforts to take care of his wife and daughters."

The mother was being operated on as of Friday night, and before sundown the family’s friends gathered in Efrat to hold a vigil.

Israeli forces after the attack - Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency

In response to the attack, the Israeli military reinforced brigades across the West Bank and also called up an unspecified number of air force reservists, such as fighter jets and air defence crews.

The attack took place during the Jewish holiday of Passover, which this year coincided with Easter and Ramadan.

According to Daniella Crankshaw, the co-founder of Center Stage, the first professional English theatre in Israel, the women’s car was chased off the road into a ditch. Images posted on social media showed blood on the car, which had a number of bullet holes in it.

Ms Crankshaw wrote on Twitter: “The terrorist chased the women off the road into a ditch while shooting at them and shot at them at close range. Two young women in their 20s were murdered and another woman around 45 was critically injured. Truly sickening.”

Jewish settlements in the West Bank, such as Efrat and Hamra, are considered by many countries including Britain as illegal under international law, though Israel strongly disputes this.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, vowed to find the killers in a joint statement issued on Friday night with Yoav Gallant, his defence minister, stressing it was “only a matter of time, but not a lot of time”.

“This is an extremely severe attack. We’ll settle the score with these terrorists too, we’re hunting them and will catch them,” said General Yehuda Fox, who oversees the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli bomb disposal unit deals with the remains of a rocket fired into the northern town of Shlomi - Shutterstock

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, said on Friday night: “In the midst of the holiday, a terrible attack at Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley. Two sisters, pure souls, caught in a heinous and shocking murder. May their memory be blessed.”

“I hug the father and the family in a painful and painful condolence hug. Together with the people of Israel I pray for the mother’s healing and good news,” he added.

Efrat, the home of the sisters, is one of the largest settlements in the West Bank and is situated near Bethlehem. 2019 figures state it had a population of around 10,000 people.

The attack came just hours after Israeli warplanes hit targets through the night on Thursday, after Palestinian militants launched a barrage of rockets from Lebanon.

It was the heaviest rocket fire from Lebanon since Israel fought a 34-day war with Hezbollah in 2006 and the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese territory since April 2022.

Israeli officials are said to be eager to avoid a further escalation and have stressed that as long as the rocket fire ceases there will be “quiet”.

“This is a complex time, the IDF is strong and will continue to use force as needed, against any enemy in any arena,” said Hertzi Halevi, the chief of general staff of the Israel Defence Forces. “Both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate, the IDF is prepared, ready and determined to provide security to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

This year there has been increased violence in the West Bank between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in nearby villages who both claim the land as their own. Palestinian militants have mounted a series of shooting attacks on cars with Israeli licence plates passing through the West Bank.

The Israeli military has also been carrying out dozens of raids in the northern West Bank targeting Palestinian militants, which in turn has led to a spate of revenge attacks on Israelis, including in the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon - Shutterstock

Much of the tension is concentrated in Huwara, a Palestinian village on a major highway in the northern West Bank connecting many of Israel’s settlements. In February, two Israeli brothers were shot dead by a Palestinian as they passed through the village on the highway.

Settlers in the area responded by mounting a rampage through the village, torching dozens of cars and killing one Palestinian man. In a separate incident, Palestinians also fired on an American-Israeli citizen, who was also a former US marine, who returned fire and survived the attack.

In January, the Israeli government announced it would pass reforms making it slightly easier for Israelis to possess firearms so they could defend themselves against such attacks if necessary.

Responding to the attack on the sisters, Diane Corner, the British consul-general in Jerusalem, said: “Dreadful attack today on a family travelling in their car near to #Jericho in the Jordan Valley. Two daughters dead, mother fighting for her life. This senseless violence solves nothing.”

2023 is already proving to be one of the deadliest years in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades, with nearly 90 Palestinians and 17 Israelis killed so far.

A Foreign Office spokesman said on Friday night: “We are saddened to hear about the deaths of two British-Israeli citizens and the serious injuries sustained by a third individual.

“The UK calls for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions.”