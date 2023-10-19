Israel briefing: Five key developments in the Israel-Hamas war today

Rishi Sunak meets with Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak’s visit to Israel dominates the headlines today, with the Prime Minister showing solidarity with Israel ahead of talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Here are the five key developments this morning.

1. Britain ‘stands with’ the people of Israel, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said Britain stands with the people of Israel after the “unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism” by Hamas as he touched down in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

“Above all, I’m here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people,” he said. “You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you.”

Mr Sunak took to Twitter to describe Israel as “a nation in grief” and pledged his support “against the evil that is terrorism”.

2. ‘Unknown number’ of Britons held hostage

Tom Tugendhat, the Security Minister, said that the number of British hostages in the Middle East remains unclear.

“At the moment the figures are not entirely clear... we are doing our best to make sure that we help get the hostages released,” he told Times Radio.

He added: “As you know the Prime Minister has just landed in Israel and the Foreign Secretary is visiting various nations to ask for help in these conversations and no doubt he will be able to update you as soon as he’s made some advances.”

Over the past 24 to 48 hours, Mr Tugendhat has been talking to British intelligence services to make sure “we get this right” in establishing what caused the explosion at a Gaza hospital.

3. Bodies identified

The bodies of Noya Dan, a 12-year-old autistic child, and her 80-year-old grandmother Carmela have been found after a 12-day hunt.

A photograph of Noya, which showed her dressed in a Harry Potter costume, had been shared by JK Rowling earlier this week.

The body of Noya Dan has been found

It followed the identification of a boy and woman who were among scores of people murdered by Hamas terrorists, 11 days after the attack.

Their remains were found late on Wednesday following searches of a house in Beeri, a kibbutz, the medical assistance and casualty recovery group Zaka said.

Story continues

“Their bodies were incinerated after they were murdered,” Zaka said in a statement, without providing names for the two or elaborating on any possible relationship between them.

Israeli officials had previously given a death toll of at least 108 for Beeri – around 10 per cent of its population.

4. North Korean weapons used by Hamas

Hamas terrorists likely fired North Korean weapons during their assault on Israel on Oct 7, a video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it sells arms to the militant group.

The video was analysed by two experts on North Korean arms and indicates that Hamas used the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon typically used against armoured vehicles.

It is likely Hamas terrorists fired North Korean-made F-7 rocket-propelled grenades during its Israel attack - Alon Bernstein/AP

The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert from Armament Research Services.

“North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies,” Mr Jenzen-Jones said.

5. Egypt, Israel and US strike deal to allow aid into Gaza

Joe Biden has unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter war-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Mr Biden said a convoy of 20 trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

Humanitarian aid is being sent to Gaza - ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since Oct 7, when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched shock raids into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing about 200 hostages.

Israel fears that aid deliveries could be used as cover to bring in weapons, or could be diverted into the hands of Hamas.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.