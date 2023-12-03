Israel bombs Gaza as pressure mounts to protect civilians

Israel struck Gaza targets Sunday in its war on Hamas sparked by the 7 October attacks, as international concern deepened over the mounting civilian death toll on the third day of fighting after a truce ended.

More than 15,500 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, in more than eight weeks of combat and heavy bombardment.

Israeli air and artillery strikes hit Gaza's northern frontier with Israel, throwing thick clouds of smoke and dust into the sky.

The Israeli army reported 17 rocket salvos from Gaza into Israel on Sunday, adding that most were intercepted and there was only slight material damage.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said at least 160 Palestinian deaths were reported in two incidents in northern Gaza Saturday: the bombing of a six-storey building in Jabalia refugee camp, and of an entire block in Gaza City.

Repeated bursts of heavy automatic weapons fire were heard over an AFPTV livecam.

The war broke out when Hamas militants burst through Gaza's militarised border into Israel on 7 October and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, while also taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

A seven-day truce, brokered by Qatar with support from Egypt and the United States, led to the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners before it expired early Friday. More than two dozen other captives were freed from Gaza under separate arrangements.

