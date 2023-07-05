Israel begins withdrawal from Jenin as rockets fired from Gaza

Palestinians block roads as they protest against Israel's ongoing airstrikes and raids in Jenin - Anadolu

The Israeli military began withdrawing troops from a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank late on Tuesday, security officials said, winding down an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier.

But sporadic fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants continued in parts of the Jenin refugee camp, delaying the pullout.

The army said a soldier was killed in fighting late on Tuesday, but but gave no further details.

Just after midnight, residents in the Jenin refugee camp said the army had left the area and people began returning to the streets.

Adding to the tensions, the army said militants in the Gaza Strip launched five rockets into Israel. It said all of the rockets were intercepted, but the launches raised the risk of fighting on a second front.

Israel typically responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on targets in Gaza.

A person runs during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces - Reuters

The developments came hours after a Hamas militant rammed his car into a crowded Tel Aviv bus stop and began stabbing people, wounding eight, including a pregnant woman who reportedly lost her baby.

The attacker was killed by an armed bystander. Hamas said the attack was revenge for the Israeli offensive.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a hard-line settler leader, rushed to the scene of Tuesday’s attack in Tel Aviv.

“We knew that terror would raise its head,” Ben-Gvir said. He praised the person who killed the attacker and called for arming more citizens, as he was heckled by an angry onlooker.

An emergency services vehicle passes by as Israeli troops start withdrawing from Jenin - Reuters

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated the West Bank operation, one of the most intense in the territory in nearly two decades, was nearing its end. But he vowed to carry out similar offensives in the future.

“At these moments we are completing the mission, and I can say that our extensive operation in Jenin is not a one-off,” he said.

As the pullout was getting underway, the Israeli military said it carried out an airstrike targeting a militant cell located in a cemetery. It said the gunmen threatened forces moving out of the camp. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Israeli and Palestinian officials also reported fighting near a hospital in Jenin late on Tuesday. Palestinian hospital officials told the official Wafa news agency that three civilians were hit by Israeli fire.

Over 140 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank and Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 25 people.