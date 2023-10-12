Israel Attacks Airports in Aleppo and Damascus: Syria State TV

Evening Standard

Two men climbed a town hall to replace an Israeli flag with a Palestinian one, amid cheers from a crowd below.Footage shows a crowd of protesters gathered around Sheffield Town Hall cheering them on as they lower the blue and white Star of David flag and throw it from the top of the building.Chants of “free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea” can be heard while the Palestinian flag was raised above the Victorian landmark.South Yorkshire Police its officers attended the scene about 6.20pm on Tuesday but the two men fled amid the chaos in the crowds.Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt said: “Everyone has the right to safe and peaceful protest but we cannot support the events that took place during the protest outside Sheffield's town hall.“Protesters put themselves and others in serious danger. We are a City of Sanctuary, and this is not what we stand for.“There are strong feelings about the situation in Israel and Palestine but we ask everyone to show respect and tolerance at this time."Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK. Terrorism is never justified. We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine."