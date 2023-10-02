Israel arrests Mexican former diplomat wanted for alleged sexual assault, Mexico's president says

FILE - Mexican writer Andres Roemer listens to Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova before being named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador at the Organization's Headquarters in Paris, Sept. 8, 2017. Roemer, a Mexican author, playwright and former diplomat, was arrested in Israel and will be extradited to Mexico where he is wanted for alleged sex crimes, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andrés Roemer, a Mexican author, playwright and former diplomat, was arrested in Israel and will be extradited to Mexico where he is wanted for alleged sex crimes, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.

Roemer has been wanted in Mexico since 2021 for allegedly abusing at least eight women.

López Obrador said Roemer was arrested and “will be extradited,” but did not say when he is expected to arrive in Mexico.

Roemer, who has been living in Israel for several years, served as consul general to San Francisco from 2013-2016 and was also Mexico's UNESCO ambassador in 2016. He is the author of several books and used to host a television program in Mexico.

Allegations against him came to light in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

Mexico's president also said Monday that he has again requested Israel to extradite Tomás Zerón, a former public official wanted for torture and other crimes related to the disappearance of 43 students in Southern Mexico in 2014.