Israel approves 7,000 West Bank settlement homes in largest single expansion

Israeli forces members on guard as Palestinians attend a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and to reopen Shuhada Street in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank - Mohammed Torokman/Reuters

Israeli settlers shot and seriously wounded two Palestinians in the West Bank on Friday, the day after Israel’s new far-Right government approved plans for 7,000 new settlement homes in the occupied territory.

Armed settlers from a nearby outpost descended on the village of Qusra near Nablus and opened fire in an unprovoked shooting, according to Ghassan Douglas, the Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlements in the Nablus region.

The incident came after the Israeli government on Thursday approved the largest-ever single tranche of settlement homes, despite growing international opposition to new construction on occupied territory.

“We see this as a very big move toward annexation,” Ziv Stahl, director of Israeli rights group Yesh Din, told the Associated Press. “Cementing the existence of these places blocks any hope for Palestinians to ever get their land back.”

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council criticised Israeli settlement construction on occupied lands claimed by the Palestinians, saying a Feb 12 decision to retroactively recognise outposts was “dangerously imperilling the viability of the two-state solution based on the 1967 lines”.

A member of the Israeli security forces watches as activists demonstrate against the presence of Israeli settlers in Hebron and to commemorate the 1994 Ibrahimi Mosque massacre - Hazem Bader/AFP

The statement was the first time in six years that the US had not used its veto power to block the council from taking action against Israel. But the US reportedly blocked a tougher legally binding resolution after Israel assured diplomats it would refrain from unilateral action for six months.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group, said an Israeli government planning committee scheduled a meeting next month to discuss plans to develop a strategic area east of Jerusalem known as E1. The US in the past has blocked the project, which would largely bisect the West Bank; critics say it would make it impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he had pledged not to legalise any more wildcat outposts. He made the promise after retroactively legalising 10 existing outposts earlier this month.

The US criticised the decision. “We view the expansion of settlements as an obstacle to peace that undermines the geographic viability of a two-state solution,” said a US National Security Council statement.

The international community, along with the Palestinians, considers settlement construction illegal or illegitimate. Over 700,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem — territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future independent state.

A Palestinian protester waves a flag near Israeli security forces during a demonstration against Israeli outposts in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus - AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh

The planned construction is likely to add to already heightened tensions following an Israeli military raid that killed 11 Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in cities across the West Bank and Gaza on Friday in protest at a major Israeli military raid earlier this week that killed 11 Palestinians.

Palestinian protesters gathered in Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah and Bethlehem, among other towns and cities, as well as in East Jerusalem. In Gaza, there were reports of Palestinians heading to the border fence with Israel to mount similar protests.

The demonstrators appeared to be responding to a call to action from the Lions’ Den, a small but influential Palestinian militant group based in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.