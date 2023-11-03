From Israel to the Aegean: how cruise lines have redrawn their winter routes

Certain cruise companies have cancelled or rerouted their scheduled stops due to the ongoing war - MSC Virtuosa

This winter, thousands of holidaymakers looking for late-season sun were due to board cruises heading across the Mediterranean to the Middle East.

After the outbreak of war in Israel and Gaza, however, multiple cruise companies have cancelled or rerouted their scheduled stops.

Haifa and Ashdod in Israel, and Red Sea ports like Sharm El Sheikh, have long been popular ports for Mediterranean cruises. In response to government advice warning against travel to the region, cruise lines including MSC, Royal Caribbean, Princess and Oceania have cancelled or altered routes long into 2024 – changes that will affect tens of thousands of travellers.

Haifa in Israel has long been a popular port for Mediterranean cruises - Shutterstock

“It can be a big disappointment,” says Steph Turner, who runs the Cruise with Amber site. “But when a cruise line is rejigging the itineraries, it shows that they are putting passenger safety first and foremost. And at the end of the day, I know it’s a logistical nightmare for them.”

Turner acknowledges that it can be disruptive to have a holiday altered. However, she encourages passengers to see a rerouted voyage as an opportunity.

“In 2020, I was on a cruise with Oceania that got rerouted to Rotterdam due to high winds,” she says. “I was so disappointed, but now Rotterdam is one of my favourite ports. People can really benefit from new itineraries, and find somewhere totally unexpected.”

Turner advises passengers to find out about their refund rights as soon as possible, and check that their travel insurance covers any new itineraries – especially if an altered route involves a different continent. And while shore excursions booked individually might be more cost effective, they are less likely to be protected financially than those purchased from the cruise firm directly.

Multiple cruise ships are swapping the Middle East for Greece - Getty

“The sooner passengers can cancel or rebook anything they organised themselves, the better,” she says.

In fact, most cruise lines have now released information detailing changes to itineraries. While the situation is likely to continue to develop, here is what we know about the altered winter programmes so far.

MSC

MSC Cruises has cancelled its entire Red Sea programme, saying that the “safety of its passengers and crew is always its utmost priority”. The MSC Orchestra was scheduled to leave Genoa on November 8, calling into three Egyptian ports: Sharm El Sheikh, Port Sokhna and Safaga. It was also expected to dock in Aqaba, Jordan, to enable visits to the ancient city of Petra, and spend time in the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah. The trip, which was due to repeat until April 17 2024, has been cancelled in its entirety.

MSC Cruises has cancelled its entire Red Sea programme - Byrne/PA Wire

The Orchestra route isn’t the only sailing affected. In a statement, MSC said: “The winter programme for MSC Sinfonia from November 12 2023 to April 15 2024 has been cancelled as the ship’s main highlight in its itinerary was Haifa in Israel.”

Passengers have also been informed of “minor changes” to itineraries for MSC Virtuosa, MSC Opera and MSC Splendida. Two 11-night sailings for MSC Armonia have also been altered. Those who were scheduled to travel are eligible for sailings of a similar length on alternative cruises, or can request a full refund.

Royal Caribbean

The ever-popular Royal Caribbean has responded similarly. The Rhapsody of the Seas sailing from Haifa has been cancelled in its entirety for the remainder of the year. Haifa was one of the cruise line’s “home ports”, and the starting point of many of its Mediterranean routes, including the Greek isles and Cyprus.

The ship is now only scheduled for cruises in South America and the Caribbean. In a statement, Royal Caribbean noted that it has also “made adjustments to other itineraries visiting the region”, and that it is “continuing to monitor the ever-evolving situation in Israel.”

Passengers should expect a full refund within two weeks of cancellation, including any shore excursions and flights purchased through the company.

Norwegian

Norwegian has cancelled all calls to Israel for the remainder of 2023, saying it is “deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Israel.”

While details about the affected routes were not forthcoming, a spokesperson confirmed that passengers will be informed about changes to schedules in due course. They also noted that adjustments may be made to future itineraries as the situation develops.

Plans changed? Passengers should find out about their refund rights as soon as possible - Getty

Princess

Princess Cruises has replaced all its calls to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Galilee. These were expected as stops on the “Mediterranean and Israel” voyages – now, the company is calling to the Greek islands of Santorini and Crete instead.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Infinity was due to travel from Athens to Haifa and Ashdod, plus Alexandria in Egypt and Kusadasi in Turkey, in spring 2024. That journey has now been cancelled.

An earlier journey by Celebrity Apex had swapped ports in Israel and Egypt for Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes.

Celebrity Apex had swapped ports in Israel and Egypt for Greece - Quentin Bacon

Oceania

Oceania’s Nautica was due to depart Barcelona for a voyage to Dubai on November 18. The journey is still going ahead, with a radically altered itinerary: port calls in Haifa, Port Said and Safaga (Egypt), Aqaba (Jordan), and Salalah and Muscat (Oman) have been dropped. Instead, Nautica will sail directly from Heraklion in Crete to the UAE.

Celestyal

Celestyal, the Greek cruise line, was due to visit Ashdod in Israel during its seven-night Three Continents voyage. The stop has now been replaced with a trip to Heraklion in Crete.

