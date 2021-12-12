Rematch on: Israel Adesanya to defend UFC middleweight belt against former champ Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya's next title defense is a familiar face, for both himself and his belt.

The UFC middleweight champ will take on Robert Whittaker, whom Adesanya defeated for the belt two years ago, in a rematch at UFC 271 on Feb. 12, the UFC announced Saturday. The event will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston.

In their first meeting on Oct. 6, 2019, Adesanya, then the interim middleweight champion, took out Whittaker via a second-round KO at UFC 243. The fight ended when Adesanya landed a pair of counter-punches to stun Whittaker, then finished the Australian as he staggered to the ground.

Adesanya has solidified his grip on the belt since then with wins over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori, though he missed out on becoming a two-belt champ with a loss against then-light heavyweight title-holder Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Whittaker has managed to avoid the familiar story of a UFC champion struggling after losing the belt. He is 3-0 since falling to Adesanya, convincingly beating Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

One more win for Adesanya would make him the second-winningest UFC middleweight title-holder with four successful defenses, only behind Silva's 10.