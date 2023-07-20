Israel Adesanya rips Dricus Du Plessis for ‘sore foot,’ says Sean Strickland is in for UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is not happy with the status of his newest rival Dricus Du Plessis, and is ready to give the next man up a shot at the UFC middleweight title.

Wednesday evening, Adesanya released an expletive-filled rant directed towards Du Plessis, who appeared to be in position for a title shot after stopping former champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. During his post-fight interview, Adesanya faced off with Du Plessis in a viral moment filled with racially-charged comments.

Although the fight was never officially announced, the expected bout between Adesanya and Du Plessis was rumored to take place at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. However, it appears Adesanya has been tipped off that Du Plessis will not be ready to make that date, which prompted a fiery video post on social media.

“I don’t even know how to start this but, Dricus DuP*ssy, you f*cking b*tch,” Adesanya started in a video posted to Twitter. “‘Oh, all he had to do was put on some gloves, I was ready to go again.’ No you weren’t. You’re a b*tch. That’s why you’re not taking this fight. You’re foot’s sore. My knee was jacked for my last fight. Guess what I did? I showed up, because that’s what a f*cking champion does. Championship caliber, built different.”

“A lot of you fighters talk about I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime,” Adesanya continued. “No you won’t. I do. AlexVolkanovski does. We’re built different. I’m at the gym right now about to get some work.

“So, I’m fighting in Sydney. I don’t give a f*ck who. D*ckless DuP*ssy, f*ck off. You’re out. (Sean) Strickland, you’re in. Let’s do the man dance. Show you how to really dance. Yeah, I’m tired of all you guys talking sh*t about, ‘I can fight, I can fight.’ No you can’t, DuP*ssy. B*tch.”

Strickland and his coach Eric Nicksick have already been planning to be ready for the opportunity at UFC 293. Strickland is coming off a second-round TKO over Abus Magomedov, in what was his third-straight main event bout.

