Israel Adesanya responds to Derek Brunson’s post UFC FN 191 call out: ‘You still a bum…son’

The UFC middleweight champion heard his name called and responded dismissively.

Following his third-round submission victory over Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Night 191, Derek Brunson ran to the nearest camera and called out the champ Israel Adesanya for a rematch from their first meeting at UFC 230.

Adesanya, who is always quick to reply when mentioned, responded to the message with a short statement via Twitter:

Calm down…boy. You still a bum…son.

Adesanya used a play on words with Brunson’s last name in his response, a not-so-subtle touch to his dismissive response. In the tweet, Adesanya included a video of Brunson’s message with the overlaid text that reads, “…remember the last time he called me ‘boy.'”

The pair met at UFC 230 in November 2018, where Adesanya finished Brunson by a first-round TKO after the wrestler was unable to get the fight to the canvas. Adesanya would go on to claim the middleweight title three fights later by defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Since then, however, Brunson has made significant strides in his game after changing camps. He has rattled off five straight wins and believes he’s ready for another crack at the champ.

Adesanya is coming off his third title defense, defeating Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision at UFC 263. Despite Brunson’s recent surge, the champ doesn’t seem too interested in the idea of the rematch.