Israel Adesanya on Brad Tavares: ‘It’s a Different Breed He’s Messing With’

Undefeated middleweight Israel Adesanya has been a force to be reckoned with throughout his young career with a spotless 13-0 record in MMA and 75 victories in kickboxing.

The 28-year-old Nigerian-born New Zealander certainly has an impressive record, but so does his TUF 27 Finale opponent, Brad Tavares. The Hawaiian has a wealth of experience in the Octagon and is riding a four-fight winning streak.

The Last Stylebender isn't concerned, though, saying, "It's a different breed he's messing with."

