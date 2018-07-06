Israel Adesanya on Brad Tavares: ‘It’s a Different Breed He’s Messing With’

Israel Adesanya TUF 27 Finale workout scrum

Undefeated middleweight Israel Adesanya has been a force to be reckoned with throughout his young career with a spotless 13-0 record in MMA and 75 victories in kickboxing.

The 28-year-old Nigerian-born New Zealander certainly has an impressive record, but so does his TUF 27 Finale opponent, Brad Tavares. The Hawaiian has a wealth of experience in the Octagon and is riding a four-fight winning streak.

The Last Stylebender isn't concerned, though, saying, "It's a different breed he's messing with."

ly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.