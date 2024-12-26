Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia headliner: 'I almost forgot how great I was'

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria walks out to the octagon to fight Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in the Middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Israel Adesanya doesn't lack any motivation ahead of his first UFC non-title fight in years.

Adesanya (24-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) will look to snap a two-fight losing skid when he meets Nassourdine Imavov (15-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) Feb. 1 in the UFC Fight Night 250 headliner at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In his first reign as UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya defended his title five times. He was able to recapture the belt by knocking out longtime rival Alex Pereira, but went on to lose back-to-back title fights to Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

"The Stylebender" is a shoe-in for a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame someday, but why is he still fighting?

"Because I can – and I'm really, really, really good at it," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. "I almost forgot how great I was, but then recently I just realized like, 'F*ck, I'm good at this sh*t.' I forget because – reasons, but yeah, it's good to remind yourself. I keep saying, 'Ya'll must have forgot.' F*ck, I almost forgot."

Imavov is a rising middleweight contender, but doesn't hold the name value of the likes of Pereira, Du Plessis or Strickland just yet. However, that doesn't change Adesanya's motivation.

"I know he's dangerous. I know he's slick. I like his style," Adesanya said of Imavov. "Not bad footwork. He's dangerous – very well-rounded. It's not about him, it's about me. It's about improving, just writing this chapter.

"I love the way things are playing out. It's about me and just improving and really showing what I can really do in the full range of mixed martial arts. You've got a motherf*cker swinging at you, trying to take your head off – you better be up."

For now, Adesanya is just enjoying the process.

"I've achieved my dreams in this game," Adesanya said. "I still have some more dreams to achieve, but the main ones I have (achieved). (I want to) just enjoy this sh*t. I'm going to definitely get a submission (before I retire). That's definitely a big one. I don't even care about the belt. I want to get someone's f*cking ankle or neck."

Related

Israel Adesanya reveals what really made him want to fight Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Saudi Arabia poster released for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya: Preparing for first non-title UFC fight in six years 'doesn't feel any different'

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia main event

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Saudi Arabia.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia headliner: 'I almost forgot how great I was'