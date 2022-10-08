Israel Abanikanda runs for 320 yards, 6 TDs in Pitt's win

  • Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) makes a long run for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    1/5

    Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football

    Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) makes a long run for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) makes a long run past Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins (7) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    2/5

    Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football

    Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) makes a long run past Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins (7) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda is tackled by Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard as he gets out of the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    3/5

    Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football

    Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda is tackled by Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard as he gets out of the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith tries to evade Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) after masking a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    4/5

    Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football

    Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith tries to evade Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) after masking a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    5/5

    Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football

    Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) makes a long run for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) makes a long run past Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins (7) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda is tackled by Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard as he gets out of the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith tries to evade Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) after masking a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
DAN SCIFO
·4 min read

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Israel Abanikanda ran for 320 yards to break Tony Dorsett's Pittsburgh record and scored six touchdowns in the Panthers' 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Dorsett ran for 303 yards in 1975 against Notre Dame. Abanikanda broke the rushing record with a 6-yard carry in the fourth quarter.

Abanikanda also tied the school and Atlantic Coast Conference records for touchdowns. Norman Budd scored six touchdowns for Pitt against Ohio in 1910.

Abanikanda helped Pitt (1-1, 4-2) rebound from an ugly home loss last week against a Georgia Tech team that fired its head coach earlier in the week. Abanikanda, the ACC’s leading rusher, had his arm in a sling at the end of last week’s game against Georgia Tech.

Grant Wells completed 25 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown and interception for Virginia Tech, which was coming off of back-to-back blowout losses against North Carolina and West Virginia. Virginia Tech (1-2, 2-4) scored 29 points after putting up 20 points total in its two previous contests, the Hokies’ worst stretch since 1989.

The Hokies jumped out to an early 16-7 lead, but an offensive lull allowed the Panthers to score the next 24 points. After a second-quarter touchdown, the Hokies punted five times — including four three-and-outs — and threw an interception on their next six drives.

Pitt led 17-16 at halftime and Abanikanda extended the advantage on the Panthers’ second drive of the second half. Abanikanda scored his third touchdown of the game, this one a 29-yard run along the left side to give the Panthers a 24-16 lead.

Abanikanda scored his fourth touchdown on the Panthers’ next drive, capping a seven-play, 56-yard series, putting Pitt in front, 31-16.

But Virginia Tech rallied. Wells hooked up with Da’Wain Lofton for a 43-yard touchdown and P.J. Prioleau blocked a Pitt punt that was recovered by Nyke Johnson in the end zone. A two-point try failed and Pitt led, 31-29.

The Pitt defense helped Abanikanda find the end zone again.

John Morgan forced a fumble at midfield, which was recovered by Shayne Simon. Abanikanda scored his fifth touchdown two plays later. He tied the school record with an 80-yard burst up the middle on the Panthers’ next drive.

Abanikanda opened the scoring for Pittsburgh with a 38-yard touchdown run. He capped an 11-play, 95-yard drive.

The Hokies answered with a touchdown of their own 63 seconds later on a 5-yard Malachi Thomas run. Deandre Jules blocked the extra point to keep Pitt in front, 7-6.

William Ross kicked an 18-yard field goal, giving Virginia Tech a 9-7 lead. It could have been more, but Pitt’s goal line stand kept the Hokies out of the end zone after three plays from inside the 2-yard line.

Keshawn King made sure to score on the Hokies’ next possession after Keonta Jenkins picked off Kedon Slovis two plays later. King’s 19-yard touchdown capped a two-play, 30-second drive and gave Virginia Tech a 16-7 lead.

Abanikanda ended Pitt’s next possession with his second touchdown of the game and Ben Sauls kicked a 47-yard field goal to give the Panthers a one-point halftime lead.

ABANIKANDA AT IT AGAIN

Abanikanda was the first to score six touchdowns in an ACC game since North Carolina’s Kelvin Bryant accomplished the feat on Sept. 12, 1981, vs. East Carolina. He’s the first Power 5, BCS player to top 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns since Ricky Williams in 1998.

Abanikanda now has 12 rushing touchdowns this season. Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns during a win against Rhode Island last month.

Abanikanda is the second opponent to rush for at least five touchdowns against Virginia Tech and the first since Miami’s Willis McGahee on Dec. 7, 2002.

STRUGGLING IN PITTSBURGH

Virginia Tech is 1-7 in Pittsburgh since 2001 at Acrisure Stadium, formerly Heinz Field. Only once in those eight meetings has Pitt scored fewer than 31 points against Virginia Tech.

Dating back to 2001, when both schools were members of the Big East Conference, the Panthers have won 10 of the past 14 games overall against Virginia Tech, including four of the last five.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: After a difficult two-week stretch, the Hokies held an early lead and rallied late against a Pittsburgh team that was ranked earlier this season before ultimately coming up short.

Pitt: The Panthers started slow after a bad loss a week earlier, but Abanikanda rallied his team with a history-making game.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Host Miami on Saturday.

Pitt: Pitt is off next week. The Panthers travel to Louisville on Oct. 22 for their first road game in more than a month.

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tommy Nield rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson hit Nield on a 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 to put Toronto ahead 23-20. B.C.'s Sean Whyte appeared poised to tie the CFL contest but his 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining hit the left upright. B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. began the fourth-quarter fireworks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keon

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays wild card game against Mariners

    TORONTO — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Mariners. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. The Blue Jays outfielder raced forward from centre field to try and make a catch on the play as Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette ran toward him. As Springer dove forward it appeared he clipped Bichette and then hit his head hard on the Rogers

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.