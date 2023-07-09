Isolated rotation risk creeps into northwestern Ontario on Sunday

Severe thunderstorms could make quite the racket across northwestern Ontario during the day on Sunday.

The day will see a cold front plunging into a soupy airmass parked over the region, providing the spark and fuel needed for thunderstorms to develop and thrive through the afternoon and evening hours.

NWONRisk

Dynamics are favourable for thunderstorms to quickly grow strong and surpass severe limits. Large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall are likely with the strongest storms.

However, shifting winds near the cold front could lead to a sneaky threat for rotating storms in parts of northwestern Ontario on Sunday afternoon.

Winds changing direction with height could lend a bit of rotation to the storms, which could lead to an isolated tornado risk cropping up in some of the strongest storms that hit northwestern Ontario on Sunday.

Kenora, Fort Frances, and Thunder Bay are all at risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

NWONStorms

Pay close attention to the progress of nearby storms across the region, and have a way to receive severe weather alerts the moment they’re issued. Take a moment to check your phone and ensure wireless emergency alerts are activated for tornado warnings.

Stay close to a safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

