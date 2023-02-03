ISO Container Market Is Expected To Reach at 743.0 Thousand Units by 2022, at a CAGR Of 9.0% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific had the most market share and was the market leader in 2021.

Farmington, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global ISO Container Market Size Was Valued At 686.6 Thousand Units In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From 743.0 Thousand Units In 2022 To 1,362.4 Thousand Units By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 9.0% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. As a result, demand for ISO containers is lower than expected in all regions compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market grew 7.9% from 2019 to 2020.

ISO containers are international intermodal containers that are made to the standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The most important thing about these containers is that they can survive in harsh environments and keep their shape when they move on land or sea. ISO makes sure that the size and strength of the container meet the requirements so that it can be stacked safely and evenly on steamboats and trains.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ISO Container  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In November 2021: Royal Den Hartogh Logistics, a provider of marine logistics service majorly in the Asia Pacific region, merged with MUTO Group, which is an independent logistics service provider for the Korean chemical and petrochemical market. This strategic move expands the regional presence of both organizations.

  • In September 2020: Den Hartogh Holding B.V.’s Board of Directors declared the attainment of maximum shares of XT Logistics. This collaboration will considerably surge Den Hartogh’s ability to deliver logistics services for chemicals in China.

  • In March 2020: Bertschi AG partnered with Mapon. Bertschi AG will conduct training and improvement programs for its drivers to improve the quality of their driving and safety of operations.

Segment Analysis:

Transport Mode Insights

The need for the road segment is growing because road vehicles are getting better at what they do and road infrastructure is getting better. Rules that make it hard to move freight by road are also being slowly taken away. Also, as trade between states has grown quickly, there are more freight jobs that are better done by truck than by train. After road transportation, rail transportation has a big share of the market and is expected to grow a lot in the next few years.

Container Type Insights

The market is divided into multi-compartment tank, lined tank, reefer tank, cryogenic and gas tanks, and swap body tank based on the type of container. Out of all of these, demand for tanks with more than one compartment is expected to be the biggest driver of market growth. This is because these tanks have many benefits, like being able to carry different kinds of cargo at the same time.

End-use Insights

Because the demand for petrochemicals is growing around the world, it is expected that by 2030, it will have surpassed the demand for gasoline and diesel. This means that most of the market will be made up of petrochemicals.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific had the most market share and was the market leader in 2021. Strong maritime trade with Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea has helped it take the top spot on the world market. Also, improvements to ISO tank containers in the region make it possible to ship all kinds of products, from non-hazardous, hazardous aqueous, and portable liquids (food grade) to explosives, corrosives, flammables, and poisons.

Over the next few years, China's growth is expected to be slow. China has also become a big place where shipping containers for all over the world are made. Because labour and raw materials are so cheap in China, big companies are setting up factories there. More money is also being spent on the country's ports and shipping facilities. China's friendly policies and environment, as well as its growing industrial skills, have helped the growth of the world market. People everywhere will want shipping containers because of this. Also, different projects, such as China's "One Belt," aim to make shipping ports in the area better, which will help the market grow.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248466/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022

743.0 Thousand Units

By Transport Mode

Road, Rail, Marine, Others

By Container Type

Multi-Compartment Tank, Lined Tank, Reefer Tank, Cryogenic & Gas Tanks, Swap Body Tank, Others

By End-use

Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Others

By Companies 

Intermodal Tank Transport (U.S.), Bertschi AG (Switzerland), Bulkhaul Limited (U.K.), Royal Den Hartogh Logistics (Netherlands), HOYER GmbH (Taiwan), Interflow TCS Ltd. (U.K.), New Port Tank (Netherlands), Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd (China), Stolt-Nielsen Limited (U.K.), VTG Tanktainer GmbH (Germany)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Almost every industry is moving its business to the digital platform and using industrial automation to make running the business easier and help it grow. In digital business, there is a lot of use of high-end technologies like the Internet of Things, AI, cloud computing, and 5G network technology. Modern container shipping also uses these technologies to improve how well it works and make customers happier.

Market Driving Factors:

Containerization and globalisation had a big impact on the shipping industry because of the growing need for shipping and because containerization cut costs and made shipping more efficient.

ISO tanks are easy to move by truck or train to the rails or decks or to the cargo yard. It is small and safe, so an aeroplane can carry it. Shipping tanks should all be the same size and have the same number of ports, openings, a strong motorised frame, and a safe locking system.

Oil and gas are in high demand all over the world, but for many years to come, production will keep growing faster than real demand. Even though the number of wells being used is going down, more oil is being made..

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Intermodal Tank Transport (U.S.), Bertschi AG (Switzerland), Bulkhaul Limited (U.K.), Royal Den Hartogh Logistics (Netherlands), HOYER GmbH (Taiwan), Interflow TCS Ltd. (U.K.), New Port Tank (Netherlands), Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd (China), Stolt-Nielsen Limited (U.K.), VTG Tanktainer GmbH (Germany), and others.

By Transport Mode

  • Road

  • Rail

  • Marine

  • Other

By Container

  • Multi-Compartment Tank

  • Lined Tank

  • Reefer Tank

  • Cryogenic & Gas Tanks

  • Swap Body Tank

  • Others

By End-use

  • Chemicals

  • Petrochemicals

  • Food & Beverage

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Industrial Gas

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Fuel Cell Powertrain Market - The Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Size Was Valued At USD 144 Million In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 235.8 Million In 2022 To USD 12,530.3 Million By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 89.3% During The Forecast Period. Asia Pacific was the biggest part of this market in 2021, and the fastest CAGR suggests that it will stay the biggest part throughout the forecast period.

  • Two Wheeler Lighting Market - The Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Is Expected To Exhibit 3.0% CAGR. It Is Projected To Value Above US$ 400 Million By The End Of 2022. Market size and forecast estimates for the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and South America from 2020 to 2028.

  • Electric Vehicle Market - The Global Electric Vehicle Market Was Estimated At USD 170 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach Over USD 1103.17 Billion By 2030, Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 23.1% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030. Asia-Pacific was the biggest market for electric cars worldwide in 2021, and it is expected to be the most profitable region for the rest of the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Latest Stories

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company

    The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • Twitter hit back at a private jet company suing it over an $197,000 unpaid bill, saying it was overcharged for 2 flights that weren't properly authorized

    Twitter "agreed to the price, and then they decided afterwards they didn't want to pay," the CEO of Private Jet Services told Bloomberg.

  • Bulgaria begins work on Serbia gas link, sees operations by year-end

    Bulgaria began construction on Wednesday of a long-delayed natural gas link with neighbouring Serbia that will allow flows of non-Russian gas to Belgrade and boost the security of supplies in southeastern Europe. After Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries have been looking for alternative suppliers and have been pursuing energy cooperation more actively. The 170-kilometre (106 mile) gas pipeline, which will run from the Bulgarian town of Novi Iskar to Nis in Serbia, is expected to be operational by the end of the year, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said.

  • Why Canadian Oil & Gas Will Remain Hot In 2023

    2022 was a fantastic year for Canadian oil and gas stocks, and barring major black swan events should continue being an attractive sector for long-term investors

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • LNG Prices May Have Plunged, But A Rebound Is On The Horizon

    While LNG spot prices are currently plunging, competition is set to intensify throughout the year as China’s demand rebounds

  • Analysis-Gyrating European gas price forecasts leave companies in the dark

    Dramatic swings in forecasts for European gas prices this year have left companies and governments struggling to plan ahead as uncertainties for the outlook persist, ranging from the pace of China's economic recovery to the impact of war in Ukraine. "It increases the pressure to close permanently part of the capacity," Axel Eggert, the director of the European Steel Association (Eurofer), said of the uncertain outlook. Forecasts for 2023 from five analysts for the average European gas benchmark price, the front-month Dutch TTF gas price, had ranged from 64 to 125 euros/MWh in January.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • India's Reliance Retail, Other Merchants Now Accepting Digital Rupee

    India's central bank digital currency known as the digital rupee will start getting accepted as a retail payment by some of the biggest merchants in the nation including Reliance Retail, India's largest retail chain.

  • Who Gained and Who Lost From India’s Federal Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government delivered India’s annual budget on Wednesday that laid out a slew of measures to bolster infrastructure for creating more jobs and attract investment ahead of next year’s national election.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to

  • U.S. refiners throttle back Q1 output after record 2022 runs

    U.S. oil refiners are dialing back operating runs this quarter after sky-high utilization rates last year, and aim to operate at between 85% and 89% of capacity, according to company outlooks and analysts' estimates. Lower rates will cut supplies of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, helping keep profit margins high during one of the weakest demand periods of the year. Planned overhauls this quarter will be the highest in five years, analysts said.

  • Natural gas ends a tad lower after bigger-than-expected storage draw

    By Barani Krishnan

  • Bulgaria and Serbia diversify energy supplies

    The 85.5 million-euro ($93.2 million) project is one of several planned gas interconnectors that would give eastern European Union members and countries hoping to join the 27-nation bloc access to the global gas market. The 170-kilometer (106-mile) conduit, which the EU is mostly funding, will run from the Bulgarian city of Novi Iskar to Nis in southern Serbia. The pipeline extension is intended to bring gas from Azerbaijan through a new pipeline system that ends in Italy and to give Serbia access to ports in Greece that are importing liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

  • UPDATE 2-Chinese auto sensor maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO

    Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group is aiming to raise up to $171 million in a U.S initial public offering (IPO), the first major deal by a Chinese company since the country's borders re-opened early last month, according to its regulatory filings. While Chinese online education firm QuantaSing Group raised $40.6 million in a U.S. IPO on Jan. 25, the Hesai deal is the largest fund-raising by a Chinese firm in New York in at least a year. It is also one of only a few major U.S. listings by Chinese firms since Beijing tightened its grip on overseas share sales in July 2021.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 bln to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.