ISO Container Market Is Expected To Reach at 743.0 Thousand Units by 2022, at a CAGR Of 9.0% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global ISO Container Market Size Was Valued At 686.6 Thousand Units In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From 743.0 Thousand Units In 2022 To 1,362.4 Thousand Units By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 9.0% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. As a result, demand for ISO containers is lower than expected in all regions compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market grew 7.9% from 2019 to 2020.

ISO containers are international intermodal containers that are made to the standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The most important thing about these containers is that they can survive in harsh environments and keep their shape when they move on land or sea. ISO makes sure that the size and strength of the container meet the requirements so that it can be stacked safely and evenly on steamboats and trains.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021 : Royal Den Hartogh Logistics, a provider of marine logistics service majorly in the Asia Pacific region, merged with MUTO Group, which is an independent logistics service provider for the Korean chemical and petrochemical market. This strategic move expands the regional presence of both organizations.

In September 2020 : Den Hartogh Holding B.V.’s Board of Directors declared the attainment of maximum shares of XT Logistics. This collaboration will considerably surge Den Hartogh’s ability to deliver logistics services for chemicals in China.

In March 2020: Bertschi AG partnered with Mapon. Bertschi AG will conduct training and improvement programs for its drivers to improve the quality of their driving and safety of operations.

Segment Analysis:

Transport Mode Insights

The need for the road segment is growing because road vehicles are getting better at what they do and road infrastructure is getting better. Rules that make it hard to move freight by road are also being slowly taken away. Also, as trade between states has grown quickly, there are more freight jobs that are better done by truck than by train. After road transportation, rail transportation has a big share of the market and is expected to grow a lot in the next few years.

Container Type Insights

The market is divided into multi-compartment tank, lined tank, reefer tank, cryogenic and gas tanks, and swap body tank based on the type of container. Out of all of these, demand for tanks with more than one compartment is expected to be the biggest driver of market growth. This is because these tanks have many benefits, like being able to carry different kinds of cargo at the same time.

End-use Insights

Because the demand for petrochemicals is growing around the world, it is expected that by 2030, it will have surpassed the demand for gasoline and diesel. This means that most of the market will be made up of petrochemicals.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific had the most market share and was the market leader in 2021. Strong maritime trade with Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea has helped it take the top spot on the world market. Also, improvements to ISO tank containers in the region make it possible to ship all kinds of products, from non-hazardous, hazardous aqueous, and portable liquids (food grade) to explosives, corrosives, flammables, and poisons.

Over the next few years, China's growth is expected to be slow. China has also become a big place where shipping containers for all over the world are made. Because labour and raw materials are so cheap in China, big companies are setting up factories there. More money is also being spent on the country's ports and shipping facilities. China's friendly policies and environment, as well as its growing industrial skills, have helped the growth of the world market. People everywhere will want shipping containers because of this. Also, different projects, such as China's "One Belt," aim to make shipping ports in the area better, which will help the market grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 743.0 Thousand Units By Transport Mode Road, Rail, Marine, Others By Container Type Multi-Compartment Tank, Lined Tank, Reefer Tank, Cryogenic & Gas Tanks, Swap Body Tank, Others By End-use Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Others By Companies Intermodal Tank Transport (U.S.), Bertschi AG (Switzerland), Bulkhaul Limited (U.K.), Royal Den Hartogh Logistics (Netherlands), HOYER GmbH (Taiwan), Interflow TCS Ltd. (U.K.), New Port Tank (Netherlands), Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd (China), Stolt-Nielsen Limited (U.K.), VTG Tanktainer GmbH (Germany) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Almost every industry is moving its business to the digital platform and using industrial automation to make running the business easier and help it grow. In digital business, there is a lot of use of high-end technologies like the Internet of Things, AI, cloud computing, and 5G network technology. Modern container shipping also uses these technologies to improve how well it works and make customers happier.

Market Driving Factors:

Containerization and globalisation had a big impact on the shipping industry because of the growing need for shipping and because containerization cut costs and made shipping more efficient.

ISO tanks are easy to move by truck or train to the rails or decks or to the cargo yard. It is small and safe, so an aeroplane can carry it. Shipping tanks should all be the same size and have the same number of ports, openings, a strong motorised frame, and a safe locking system.

Oil and gas are in high demand all over the world, but for many years to come, production will keep growing faster than real demand. Even though the number of wells being used is going down, more oil is being made..

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Intermodal Tank Transport (U.S.), Bertschi AG (Switzerland), Bulkhaul Limited (U.K.), Royal Den Hartogh Logistics (Netherlands), HOYER GmbH (Taiwan), Interflow TCS Ltd. (U.K.), New Port Tank (Netherlands), Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd (China), Stolt-Nielsen Limited (U.K.), VTG Tanktainer GmbH (Germany), and others.

By Transport Mode

Road

Rail

Marine

Other

By Container

Multi-Compartment Tank

Lined Tank

Reefer Tank

Cryogenic & Gas Tanks

Swap Body Tank

Others

By End-use

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Gas

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

