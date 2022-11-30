‘This isn’t about money.’ Why rail workers in KC, U.S. are pushing for national strike

Kevin Hardy
·10 min read

Like generations before him, Nathan Jamerson’s family ties brought him into the railroad business.

A yard conductor for BNSF in Kansas City, he has never questioned his career choice — until the last year or so when his railroad, like others, implemented major changes to employee schedules amid widespread job cuts.

Those are two of the major forces that have pushed many railroad employees toward a national rail strike, and Congress and the White House toward action to avoid one. House and Senate leaders met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday and promised swift action to pass legislation avoiding a strike just before the holidays. It’s estimated a strike could cost the national economy $2 billion per day.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said he believes there is broad agreement that Congress should mandate a contract settlement on railroad workers.

“The president has asked the Congress to initiate the language to settle this and I’ll be supporting that,” Blunt said Tuesday in Washington.

For months, more than 100,000 rail employees have been on the verge of walking off the job.

A proposed five-year contract would give workers $5,000 bonuses and wage increases of 24% — the largest raise in four decades, railroads say. While healthcare costs would increase for workers, average railroad pay would increase to $110,000 by 2024.

But with only one additional paid leave day per year, many workers were unimpressed with the offer that failed to address key quality of life concerns.

“This isn’t about money,” said Jamerson, 42, who is raising two children with his wife in the Northland.

The ongoing dispute leaves members of Congress to choose between protecting the national economy and siding with railroad workers.

“It’s powerfully important that we not shut down the economy, but it’s also powerfully important that workers not be forced to show up injured or sick to work because they can’t get a handful of sick days from their employer,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

She would not say whether she would support a bill approving the earlier deal, but said Congress was pushing the parties to find an agreement.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, who serves on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, told The Star he was hoping Congress would be able to avoid taking action at all. Instead, he wants the unions and the railroads to resolve the matter themselves.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would take up a bill on Wednesday that would end the strike before it begins.

A railroad worker walks on a locomotive engine last month at the BNSF Railway Argentine Yard in Kansas City, Kansas.
A railroad worker walks on a locomotive engine last month at the BNSF Railway Argentine Yard in Kansas City, Kansas.

The dispute could impact thousands of workers in Kansas City.

The metro area is home to five of the continent’s seven major railroads. More tonnage moves over rails in Kansas City than any place in the country and rail car traffic here is second behind only Chicago.

Jamerson has worked for railroads since 1999. His current job in local BNSF yards gives him a much more predictable schedule than over-the-road conductors and engineers. But he noted that traveling crews are afforded as little as one day off per month under current attendance policies.

“It is not acceptable that anybody in this country should have one day off a month,” he said. “We have guys who work on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A lot of other folks in this country have two days off a week.”

Employees across the country told The Star they have been pushed to the edge by sweeping changes implemented by their carriers who, despite record profits, have undertaken years of cost cutting measures in their quest to increase profits even more.

Railroads have shed tens of thousands of workers. And they’ve adopted new business models that make the schedule more demanding while also implementing stricter attendance policies that make time off even harder to come by.

“If you’re not there to see your kids grow up, what good is all the money in the world?” Jamerson said.

The job has always involved trade-offs: the work can be dangerous, the hours can be long and unpredictable and many rail crews spend as much time on the road as they do at home. In exchange, railroads rewarded workers with one of the most prized blue-collar jobs in America, offering high pay, insurance and retirement benefits.

But the grand bargain of railroading is being tested like never before.

“It’s do or die for the future of this job,” said one BNSF engineer based in Kansas City. “I don’t know if I’ll retire at the railroad, but at least for the guys who are here now, we need to do something to make it better.”

A Canadian Pacific locomotive sits in the rail yard in the East Bottoms last month in Kansas City.
A Canadian Pacific locomotive sits in the rail yard in the East Bottoms last month in Kansas City.

Deep cuts in the workforce have burdened employees with more work and even less predictable schedules. Some have seen their paychecks shrink as railroads cut train traffic.

At the same time, the growing tension comes as the nation’s seven largest railroads enjoy record profits. They have rewarded shareholders with billions in dividends and stock buybacks.

The American Association of Railroads, which represents the nation’s large freight railroads, has called on Congress to mandate a contract onto workers. The association noted that eight of 12 rail labor unions approved the contract deal struck in Washington. And the group notes that railroaders enjoy some of the nation’s highest wages and best benefits.

“As in any good compromise, neither side got everything it wanted,” reads a fact sheet on the association’s website.

But those companies have discounted the role of the thousands of men and women who move their trains at all hours of the day and night.

“The carriers maintain that capital investment and risk are the reasons for their profits, not any contributions by labor,” a nonpartisan board tapped to break the labor-management stalemate wrote to Biden in August.

That only heightened tensions with railroaders.

“It’s worse than ever before. There’s always been kind of tense management-union relations,” said Peter Swan, a former railroader and associate professor of logistics at Penn State Harrisburg. “But over time, the salary advantage that the railroads have had versus other industries has shrunk. And the time demands or the ability of people to control their lives has decreased.”

An ‘abusive’ attendance policy

Early this year, BNSF for the first time in two decades made substantial changes to its attendance policies. It rolled out a new points-based system that made it even harder for employees to schedule time off and can punish workers who need impromptu time off for illness or family emergencies.

The railroad’s system allots workers 30 points each. Every time they take off, they lose points — more points for taking off more in-demand days like weekends. They can earn points with good attendance and working days that are harder to staff. But employees who deplete their allotment of points can face discipline, including termination.

BNSF, owned by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, led all the big North American railroads last year with total revenues in excess of $23 billion. With widespread backlash to the new attendance system, executives announced some changes that afford employees more leniency regarding which events cause them to lose points and allow them to earn more total points for working certain shifts.

“It’s important to take time for yourself and use points when needed,” Matt Garland, the company’s vice president of transportation, told workers in a YouTube video announcing the changes that took effect in June.

But the unions say the policy is still too punitive.

Dennis Pierce, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, called the company’s attendance policy an “abject failure” earlier this year.

“Not only is the supply chain failing, but this abusive and punitive attendance policy is breaking apart families and causing locomotive engineers and other railroaders to come to work dangerously fatigued,” he said in a media statement.

“This unreasonable policy, which keeps locomotive engineers and other railroaders on call day after day, around the clock, has caused hundreds of BNSF’s employees to quit and it has made recruitment of new employees a nightmare.”

After significantly cutting their workforces, other railroads have implemented similar attendance policies. Previously employees were allowed to mark off certain days with no punishment so long as they were available for enough other shifts. But staffing is too thin to accommodate that anymore.

“They are worked to the bone,” said Ty Dragoo, the Kansas legislative director for the SMART Transportation Division union. “The railroads simply do not have enough people or equipment to efficiently run today’s freight.”

That leaves the 2,000 railroad employees he represents in Kansas to work 60, 70 or even 80 hours per week. Things are so restrictive that some workers have been disciplined for attending their own relative’s funerals, Dragoo said.

“It’s just insane,” Dragoo said. “It’s the railroads’ last grasp to try to get as many people working as possible because they have made the mistake of cutting so deep.”

Workers blame new system

In the last few years, executives at America’s Class I railroads have scoured every inch of their businesses looking to reduce expenses in a longstanding quest to boost profitability.

Those measures have significantly thinned the ranks of employees — the Class I operators have reduced employment by 30 percent since 2015, according to SMART Transportation Division, which is North America’s largest railroad union.

Workers largely blame Precision Scheduled Railroading. While PSR has been interpreted in various ways, the basic tenets are simple: reduce the amount of time cars sit idle in yards, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency of the railroad.

While those concepts may not sound drastic, railroad workers say their employers have implemented them to the extreme.

In testimony to federal regulators this year, Oregon locomotive engineer Kyle Haines said PSR is accelerating employee attrition, degrading productivity and increasing the likelihood of accidents.

“Precision Scheduled Railroading is just the latest craze in a long line of destruction caused by Wall Street greed at the expense of hard working employees, the public and the shippers,” Haines wrote to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board in April.

“Something needs to be done or we will continue to see corporate greed destroy a once great job,” wrote Joseph Smith, another engineer.

Railroad executives have conceded that they face major problems with staffing, but they say their new business model is not to blame.

Jim Foote, the former chief executive of CSX Transportation who retired in September, told Midwest shippers this summer that problems moving freight should be blamed on crew shortages. And he acknowledged that previous decisions to trim the workforce were shortsighted.

“If I had the decision to make over again … we would have never laid off an employee,” Foote said, according to an account in Trains magazine. “Never. But there was no vision of the future, there was no idea what we expected to encounter.”

Even after hiring 2,000 more employees by this summer, the CSX workforce was shrinking, not growing.

“Half of them, in the first six months, quit,” Foote said, “many of them in the early days of when they’re actually called to go to work on a regular assignment, or for the first time when they realize they’re going to have to work on a weekend or a holiday, or on their kid’s birthday.”

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel also acknowledged the change at a global transportation conference in May.

For generations, railroading was viewed as a job for life. Layoffs and furloughs thinned the ranks during lean times, but those workers were generally picked back up in better times.

“Well, what’s happened is the world’s changed,” Creel said. “And when it went down and they assumed it would come back, those people aren’t there anymore. They’re working in other places or they’re not working at all.”

The Star’s Daniel Desrochers contributed to this story.

Latest Stories

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburto

  • Mitch Marner rolling towards franchise points-streak record

    Mitch Marner's goal in the Leafs win over Pittsburgh gave him a point in a 16th straight game, the longest active streak in the NHL, which puts him two short of the franchise record.

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Panthers forward Tkachuk returns to province where he was loved, and loathed

    EDMONTON — For six seasons, Matthew Tkachuk wore the fiery Flames logo on his chest. But, on the eve of his return to Calgary, he kept the rhetoric cool. “Obviously I’ve thought about it,” Tkachuk said after his Florida Panthers skated in Edmonton late Monday morning ahead of a game against the Oilers. “But, until we get to tomorrow I probably won't be able to give you a good answer on it.” The NHL schedule-maker did its best to minimize the drama of a Tkachuk return. The Panthers play two Alber

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.