ISM Raceway President Julie Giese named a 'Game Changer'

PHOENIX— ISM Raceway’s president, Julie Giese, has been selected by Sports Business Journal for recognition this fall in their ninth annual “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business.” This distinction highlights women in the industry who have played key roles in their respective fields and are recognized as executives who have brought new approaches and ideas to sports business, who have been out front on significant projects and programs and who are leaders and mentors to other women in sports business.

“Julie’s leadership in the redevelopment of Daytona International Speedway and ISM Raceway has not only helped transform NASCAR’s fan experience, but has set a new benchmark,” stated Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to witnessing Julie’s continued evolution as a significant contributor to the future of motorsports.”

Giese was named president of ISM Raceway in October 2018 after previously serving as the Managing Director of Business Operations for International Speedway Corporation’s (ISC) Design & Development where she worked tirelessly on the design and project management of ISM Raceway’s $178 million modernization project. Prior to this, she spent 12 years overseeing consumer marketing, branding, creative, advertising, digital, public relations and event entertainment for Daytona International Speedway, playing a leading role in the Daytona Rising project.

“Julie is one of the most dedicated and motivated individuals I have ever worked with and this honor is incredibly well deserved,” stated Joie Chitwood III, ISC COO. “She has proven time and again that she is a game changer from her work at Watkins Glen International, Daytona International Speedway and now leading the facility and team as president at ISM Raceway.”

Giese and the other honorees will be featured in the September 16 issue of the Sports Business Journal and will be recognized at the “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business” conference on September 17 in New York City.

