Islington stabbing: Police make arrest following death of boy, 15, and man, 23

A view from the scene on Friday (John Dunne)

Police investigating the killing of a fifteen-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man in Archway on Thursday night have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Officers named the 15-year-old victim of the double stabbing in Elthorne Road as Leonardo Reid, from Islington, as they arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Saturday.

The suspect remains in custody at a north London police station.

Leonado died at the scene of the stabbing which occurred around 11.30pm, while the 23-year-old stabbing victim, who has not been named, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A third man, aged 28, was found at a nearby address with a stab injury which is not being considered life threatening.

Speaking to the Standard at the scene on Friday, a witness described the 15-year-old victim as “a lovely boy from a lovely family.”

She said: “He is the second youngest of four kids. The mother is an amazing person, she works at a school. I don’t know what to think right now, such a nice boy.”

Another said: “There was filming and then all hell let loose. There were a lot of kids, some very young, hanging around. It’s a tragedy we are all shaken.”

Police said they have informed the next of kin of both victims and that post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 9383/29Jun.

To remain 100% anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.