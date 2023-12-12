Islington: Murder investigation launched after man, 21, stabbed to death

Police have appealed for witnesses (PA) (PA Archive)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a fight in Islington.

Police were scrambled to Tufnell Park Road at just before 7.30pm on Monday. Officers attended and found a 21-year-old man with stab wounds.

A police statement said: "He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; despite the best efforts of medical staff he died there in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 December.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers."A 17-year-old male was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and taken to a north London police station where he remains. A crime remains in place as detectives and forensics officers trawl for clues.

Experts are analysing CCTV from around the area as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6283/11Dec.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.