Islington: Arrests as huge brawl breaks out during peaceful protest outside Eritrean embassy

White Lion Street, Islington (Google Maps)

A huge brawl broke out when a mob interrupted a peaceful protest outside the Eritrean embassy on Sunday.

Several people have been arrested following the incident in White Lion Street, Islington - where footage shows dozens of people fighting in the street.

Police were called to the area shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday, to reports of a disturbance.

A Met spokesperson said: “A peaceful demonstration had been taking place at the location when a large group approached those demonstrating. A number of people then became involved in a confrontation.

“Officers attended and separated those involved. A police presence remains on scene and officers continue to monitor the situation.”

All kicking off in Islington at the moment pic.twitter.com/p9w3P8WURd — Cornish Jack 〓〓 (@Cornishminers) September 4, 2022

A number of arrests have been made for wilful obstruction of the highway and public order offences.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

A section 35 dispersal order has been put in place covering the location until just before 2pm on Monday.

A section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, has been put in place for the N1 and EC1 postcodes and will remain in place until 11.50pm on Sunday.