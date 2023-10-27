Isle of Wight flood warning for Sandown, Brading and Bembridge

The island was hit by major flooding earlier this week after heavy rainfall

A fresh flood warning has been issued for the Isle of Wight.

The island is still recovering from major problems after torrential rain hit on Tuesday evening.

The Environment Agency has warned flooding was expected for Sandown, Brading and Bembridge on the Eastern Yar

It has advised residents to take care to protect themselves and their property.

Some parts of the Isle of Wight saw 97mm of rain on Tuesday evening, which lead to flooding on Wednesday morning.

Motorists were left stranded in some of the most severely impacted areas as the rain fell heavily during the morning rush hour.

Cars were left submerged and drivers had to abandon their vehicles due to the floodwater.

The Environment Agency faced criticism from residents in Ryde who said the island was unprepared.

Richard Adams' pub, the Simeon Arms, was flooded and he said defences were not deployed until Wednesday lunchtime.

Some people took to social media to express their frustration.

One said: "Lost for words! This multi-million pound flood defence was supposed to stop flooding."

The Environment Agency says it will conduct a wider review to ensure its "response is as effective as it can be and that any lessons are learnt".

'More bad weather'

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to those who are experiencing the devastating impact of having their homes and businesses flooded.

"The current priority is our emergency response across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, working with local councils and the emergency services to prepare for more bad weather in the coming days and protect the community."

The spokesperson warned river levels were likely to remain elevated over the weekend, along with the weather continuing to be unsettled.

They recommended staying updated on the flood risk online and Isle of Wight Council has also published information on how to prepare for further flooding.

