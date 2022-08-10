Isle of Sky and Wester Ross: Man dies and three other people injured after incident involving firearm

One person dead and three injured following a series of incidents involving a firearm in the Scottish Highlands (David Cheskin/PA) (PA Archive)

A 47-year-old man has died and three people have been injured in a series of incidents on Skye and in Wester Ross, Scotland, in which a firearm was discharged, Police Scotland said.

Police Scotland said officers were initially called to the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday after a report of a 32-year-old woman having been seriously injured at a property.

She has since been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A further incident at a property in the Teangue area on Skye was then reported shortly after 9.30am after a firearm was discharged.

Emergency services attended but a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers subsequently attended at a property in the Dornie area in Wester Ross following a further firearm discharge at a property.

The force said a man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious injuries and a woman was taken to Broadford Hospital following the Dornie incident.

Police Scotland said the 39-year-old man arrested over the incidents has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, local policing commander for Highlands and Islands Division, said: "Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare but I understand that this will have a significant effect on the local community in these rural areas.

"I would like to reassure people that we are treating these incidents as contained with no wider threat to the public.

"There will a significant police presence in the area over the coming days and we will be working with partners to provide support to the local community.

"I would like to thank people for their co-operation as our investigation progresses."