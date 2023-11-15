Isle of Man TT homestay scheme on hold while new operator found

The opening of homestay registration for the 2024 Isle of Man TT is on hold while a new operator is secured, the enterprise minister has confirmed.

Tim Johnston MHK said local firm MiQuando had decided not to renew its contract to run the government scheme.

The department was negotiating with a new firm and were committed to opening the process by early 2024, he said.

Residents were able to enrol to open up their homes to visitors for this year's races in November 2022.

Mr Johnston told the House of Keys only one supplier had expressed an interest in running the scheme, and conversations to "see if reasonable terms can be secured" continued.

The minister said the department also had "alternative options" and anticipated the process would be concluded within the next week.

While he could not confirm a start date for 2024 registrations, the department was "committed to ensuring the registration process is opened in early 2024", he said.

A total of 799 homeowners offered a total of 3,614 bed spaces to biking fans in 2023.

Subject to registration and inspections, the initiative allows residents to rent out rooms in their homes to visiting fans without being taxed on the money they make, up to £2,350.

More than 43,000 visitors travelled to the Isle of Man during the 2023 TT races

Jason Moorhouse MHK queried if registration charges, which were £60 for one year in 2023, were likely to change, and Tim Glover MHK asked about a lack of signposting about the change of provider,

In response Mr Johnston said he could not confirm cost details while the tender process was ongoing, but information about the situation on the government website could have been clearer.

He also admitted the department could have started the search for a new operator sooner, when it had been "realised the current provider wasn't going to renew".

A formal announcement is due to be made when the registration process is set to restart, he added.

