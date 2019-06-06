Isle of Man TT: Hickman triumphs again in delayed Superstocks

Pushed back from Monday to Thursday, and shortened to three laps following weather delays, Hickman – who won the Superbike race earlier on a hybrid STK BMW – took the lead early on and eased to a hat-trick of wins at TT '19.

Hickman made a dominant start to the race and led Harrison by 1.6 seconds on the run to Glen Helen, with James Hillier slotting into third. The Smiths Racing rider continued to put distance between himself and Dean Harrison on the time sheet across the opening tour, and held a lead of nine seconds as he entered the pits for his fuel stop.

The Silicone Engineering team managed to service Harrison two seconds quicker than Hickman's crew, with the gap splitting the pair down to 5.8s at Glen Helen on lap two.

Hickman re-established his original nine-second lead at Ramsey, however, and was 16.5s clear as he thundered through the Grandstand start/finish area to begin his final tour. Harrison failed to make any inroads on Hickman on the last lap, with the Smiths rider moving 26s clear over the mountain.

He maintained this gap to the chequered flag for his second-successive STK TT win, with Harrison securing another runner-up spot on Thursday.

David Johnson locked horns with Michael Dunlop over the final podium place, with the Honda man edging ahead of the 18-time winner by seven tenths on the run to Glen Helen on the final lap. Dunlop fought back on his MD Racing BMW, gaining six tenths back, before moving back into third by four tenths as they started the climb over the mountain.

However, Johnson dug deep over the rest of the lap and snatched a maiden TT podium by just 0.2s from Dunlop. Conor Cummins (Padgetts Honda) completed the top five. Michael Rutter got the Bathams BMW home in sixth ahead of Hillier (Bournemouth Kawasaki), who dropped out of the podium fight when he was hit with a 30s penalty for pit lane speeding.

Davey Todd (Penz13 BMW), Prez Racing's Jamie Coward and Gary Johnson on the Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki filled out the top 10, while Honda's Ian Hutchinson was a non-starter.