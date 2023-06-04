Isle of Man TT 2023: Race schedule and how to watch on TV - Getty Images/Linden Adams Photography

Michael Dunlop secured his 22nd victory at the Isle of Man TT with a dominant win in the opening Supersport race of the week, as Peter Hickman once again edged rival Dean Harrison to snatch second on the line.

After a frustrating three-hour delay to the week’s curtain-raiser, caused by a road-traffic accident before the streets around the island were closed, the first Supersport race saw the ‘big three’ quickly assume the top of the leaderboard, with Harrison leading the way in front of Dunlop and Hickman.

The victory closes the gap between Dunlop and his uncle Joey, the record 26-time TT winner, to just four wins, and with seven more chances to top the podium this week, the Ballymoney rider could give himself a shot at history - especially given he topped the qualifying timesheets with an unofficial lap record on Friday afternoon aboard his Hawk Racing Honda that he will roll out in Sunday’s Superbike race.

Many had predicted a tooth-and-nail battle between the trio, but it failed to materialise as Dunlop quickly overhauled Harrison by Ballaugh on the opening lap as he powered to 128.305mph from a standing start, giving himself a five-second buffer to Harrison as lap two started.

Harrison briefly suggested a comeback was possible, taking nearly two seconds out of the leader through the pits as the field came in at the end of the second lap for fuel only, but the challenge quickly faded away as Dunlop built a lead of more than 17 seconds that he was able to manage through the second half of the race.

What is the Isle of Man TT?

Over the course of two weeks, the public roads of the Isle of Man shut down and become one of the fastest race circuits in the world, eclipsed only by the Ulster Grand Prix in Northern Ireland which currently boasts the fastest lap average.

The TT features five different categories that this year will all race twice over the course of eight days. Solo riders will jump between Superbike, Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin machines, while riders will team up with a passenger to compete in the two Sidecar races.

Events are very weather-dependent and lengthy delays can occur, particularly when public roads are used throughout the fortnight when races are not taking place - oil spills, parked cars and rogue wildlife are a common occurrence.

Where can I watch it?

For years, coverage of the TT has only been available through TV highlight shows on ITV4 each night. But last year TT organisers unveiled new plans to provide live coverage online through the TT+ Live Pass, which returns again for 2023.

Access will cost a one-off sum of £19.99 for the fortnight, which will include coverage of all qualifying and race sessions, daily round-ups and hours of exclusive TT programming.

You can also follow race week with Telegraph Sport.

Isle of Man TT 2023 schedule and results

June 3

Monster Energy Supersport Race One results

1. Michael Dunlop 01:11:22.090

2. Peter Hickman +12.329

3. Dean Harrison +0.393

4. Jamie Coward +41.277

5. Davey Todd +2.836

3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 1

1. Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall 56:53.768

2. Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley +24.066

3. John Holden/Maxime Vasseur +3:15.401

4. Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden +3.551

5. Gary Bryan/Philip Hyde +16.212



June 4

RST Superbike TT

1. Michael Dunlop 1:43:01.854

2. Peter Hickman +8.233

3. Dean Harrison +9.806

4. James Hillier +2:00.343

5. Jamie Coward +10.440

June 6

11:45am: RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 - 3-laps

2pm: Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 1 - 3-laps

June 7

11:45am: Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 - 4-laps

2:15pm: 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 - 3-laps



June 9

11:45am: RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 - 3-laps

2pm: Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 2 - 3-laps



June 10

12:15pm: Milwaukee Senior TT - 6-laps

Who are the riders to watch?

Peter Hickman is expected to be the man to beat in 2023 after winning nine of the last 16 solo races [not including the TT Zero race. Hickman also has the outright lap record, an average of 135.452mph set back in the 2018 Senior TT, as well as the Superstock TT record. The Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW rider is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Hickman’s main competitor over those years has been Dean Harrison. Riding this year on the Dao Racing Kawasaki, Harrison has three wins to his name including the 2019 Senior TT.

But both will be keeping an eye on the threat of 21-time TT winner Michael Dunlop, who looks to be in his best form in years and has hit the ground running during qualifying week. Dunlop sits just five race wins behind his uncle Joey Dunlop, who remains the man with the most TT wins in history, and with eight solo race wins up for grabs in 2023 - more than ever before - that gap could be cut significantly by the end of the week.

The Padgetts Honda duo of Davey Todd and local Manxman Conor Cummins are also hotly tipped to be on the pace, although the latter has been struggling with illness throughout qualifying week, while Hickman’s British Superbikes team-mate Josh Brookes returns to the TT for the first time since 2018 and is already threatening the 130mph barrier.

Another TT legend to keep one eye on is John McGuinness, the 24-time winner who is within a whisker of matching Joey Dunlop’s record. At the age of 51 years old, McGuinness’ fastest days may be behind him but he has his sights set on returning to the podium this year with Honda Racing and the veteran can never be ruled out of contention if things are going his way.

How many riders have died?

The TT would not be the challenge it is without its level of risk and danger. In total, 266 riders and passengers have died on the Snaefell Mountain Course, which hosts the TT as well as the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT.

There have been 155 deaths caused by accidents in the TT alone, with 2022 proving particularly tragic as six deaths were recorded over the fortnight.