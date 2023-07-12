Isle of Man motorbike race cancelled after two killed in crash

Work starts on trying to find out what exactly happened - Pacemaker Press/Stephen Davison

The Isle of Man’s Southern 100 road race has been cancelled after a competitor and a marshal were killed in qualifying practice.

The men were killed following an incident on Tuesday night on the final lap of the 1100cc session.

With a police investigation ongoing, organisers announced the event, which was due to run until Thursday, has been abandoned.

“The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation,” the event said in a statement.

According to reports, the accident occurred close to the start-finish line. Police have since confirmed the deaths of one rider and a marshal, though no details regarding their identity have been made public as yet.

The Southern 100 takes place on the 4.8-mile Billown Circuit on roads close to Castletown on the Isle of Man. Among those competing were 25-time TT winner Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and Ian Lougher.

Det Insp Neil Craig said: “The area was well attended at the time by members of the public who were watching the races and officers have already spoken to a number of people regarding what they saw.

“However, it is likely that there are people who either witnessed what occurred, or who have video footage of the incident itself, who we are yet to identify and make contact with.

“I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who was present at the time, and who feels they may be able to assist, to please make contact with us.”

The race is a smaller event than the TT, which last month saw Peter Hickman enjoy a resurgent and record-breaking week.

Tuesday’s crash happened between the start line and shortly after the junction of the bypass with Arbory Road at about 7pm. The road between Malew Street bridge and Ballakaighin Corner is closed for forensic work.