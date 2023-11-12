Isle of Man falls silent for Remembrance Sunday commemorations

Crowds fell silent at community commemorations across the Isle of Man to remember those who lost their lives in conflicts.

Wreaths were laid by the lieutenant governor, chief minister and armed forces representatives at a National Service of Remembrance in St John's.

A two-minute silence was held earlier at ceremonies across the island.

James Fenton, a 101-year-old World War Two veteran, said he thought about "my friends that were lost".

The former Royal Artillery soldier, who served in Burma, said he felt "very fortunate" to have survived the jungle campaign.

"Being in the artillery, I suppose you can say it had some satisfaction in that you were a little bit safer than being in the infantry", he said.

James Fenton served in the 178 Field Regiment Royal Artillery in India, Burma and Malaysia

Mr Fenton, who is originally from Lancashire but now lives in Port Erin, said although he "didn't lose too many in my unit", he later found out that some of his former school friends had lost their lives in Burma.

He was one of many ex-servicemen and women who attended the commemorations at St John's, where the Last Post was played before a two-minute silence was held.

A national service was held inside the Royal Chapel in St John's

Among the invited guests to the national service at the Royal Chapel and National War Memorial in St John's were the crew of Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigilant and the Estonian Ambassador to the UK.

Wreathes were laid by armed forces representatives and local groups

Earlier, Tynwald president Laurence Skelly laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall while representing the Isle of Man at the Service of Remembrance in London.

Separate civic gatherings were held in Castletown, Douglas, Onchan and Ramsey at 11:00 GMT to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk