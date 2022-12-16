Isle of Man Airport reopens to passengers as icy conditions thaw

The airport terminal has reopened to passenger after its earlier closure

The Isle of Man Airport terminal has been reopened to passengers as efforts continue to clear ice from the runways.

Work was carried out overnight to tackle the icy conditions, which were caused by freezing rain.

A spokesman for the airport said the airfield was now "thawing nicely" and passengers should check-in as normal.

Morning flights between the Ballasalla facility and Liverpool and Manchester airports have been delayed as a result of the disruption.

Passengers have been urged to "leave plenty of time" for their journey to the airport due to the icy conditions on Manx roads.

Ronaldsway Met Office had issued an amber warning due to the freezing conditions.

The ice led to the closure of several roads across the island, including the Peel to Kirk Michael coast road, the Kentraugh loop road, the Creg Ny Baa back road and Alberta Drive in Onchan.

The conditions caused the suspension of bus routes around some housing estates in Douglas, and Ronague in the south of the island.

Bus Vannin said services would also not run around Patrick, Glen Maye, Niarbyl, Tosaby Road and St Marks until the roads had been assessed.

The latest cold snap follows days of travel disruption on the island's roads caused by the closure of the A18 Mountain Road.

That road reopened on Thursday after being closed for five days.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk