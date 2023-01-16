Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming covered bond auction 17 January

Islandsbanki hf.

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Tuesday 17 January 2023.

The series ISB CBF 27 and ISB CB 27 will be offered to investors.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the series ISB CB 23 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the series ISB CB 23 is predefined at 99.57.

The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject offers in part or in whole.

Expected settlement date is 24 January 2023.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 17 January 2023.

For further information contact Investor Relations, ir@islandsbanki.is .



