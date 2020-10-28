Islandsbanki hf.: Financial results for third quarter 2020

Third quarter 2020 (3Q20) financial highlights

Íslandsbanki reported a profit of ISK 3.4bn in 3Q20 compared to ISK 2.1bn in 3Q19, generating a 7.4% annualised return on equity after tax (3Q19: 4.7%).

NII increased by 1.4% YoY. NIM was at 2.5%, down from 2.6% in 2Q20. NFCI increased by 12.3% YoY, due to higher fees from asset management, investment banking and brokerage and related to the sale of Borgun hf. as eliminations from the first half are reversed following the sale of the subsidiary. Net financial loss was ISK 255m compared to ISK 602m in 3Q19.

Administrative expenses fell by 8.9% YoY as a result of cost reduction initiatives in recent years. C/I ratio for the Group was 46.7% in 3Q20 compared to 56.3% in 3Q19, therefore under the Bank’s target (<55%).

An additional impairment amounting to ISK 1.1bn was applied in 3Q20. This charge is mostly COVID-19 related and due to updated macroeconomic scenarios.

Loans to customers grew by ISK 37.0bn QoQ, largely driven by mortgage lending. Deposits from customers rose by ISK 17.4bn QoQ mainly from retail customers and pension funds.

First nine months of 2020 (9M20) financial highlights

Íslandsbanki reported a profit of ISK 3.2bn during the first nine months of 2020 (9M19: ISK 6.8bn) and the annualised return on equity (after tax) was 2.4% (9M19: 5.1%).

The main reason for lower profit YoY is an impairment charge amounting to ISK 7.0bn that reflects the economic uncertainty following COVID-19. In addition, net financial loss amounted to ISK 2.2bn due to unfavourable market conditions, mainly in 1Q20.

Net interest income (NII) rose by 2.4% YoY and net interest margin was 2.6% compared to 2.7% after 9M19. Net fee and commission income (NFCI) fell by 3.7% YoY and is in most part explained by reduced payment card activity in the wake of COVID-19.

Administrative expenses fell by 7.6% YoY due to FTE reductions, modest wage increases and an overall reduction in expenses. The C/I ratio was 55.3% for 9M20 (9M19: 57.5%).

Loans to customers amounted to ISK 970bn at the end of September and rose by 7.9% from YE19 or by ISK 70.7bn. This growth was mostly due to mortgage lending and the depreciation of the Icelandic króna in 9M20. NPL ratio was 3.3% for Stage 3 loans (gross) by end 9M20 from previous 3.6% by end of 6M20.

Deposits from customers amounted to ISK 699bn at the end of September and grew by 13.0% from YE19 or by ISK 80.3bn. The rise is largely due to increased deposits from retail customers and pension funds. The Bank’s strong liquidity position has meant a period of no new issuance in foreign currencies. The Bank will nonetheless remain alert to possibilities to issue and to undertake liability management exercises where appropriate.

Capital position is strong with total capital ratio at 22.2% by the end of 9M20, CET 1 ratio at 19.4%, leverage ratio at 13.4%. The Bank’s liquidity ratios remain sound.





Key figures and ratios

3Q20 3Q19 9M20 9M19 PROFITABILITY After tax profit, ISKm 3,361 2,086 3,230 6,795 Return on equity (after tax) 7.4% 4.7% 2.4% 5.1% Net interest margin (of total assets) 2.5% 2.7% 2.6% 2.7% Cost to income ratio¹ 46.7% 56.3% 55.3% 57.5% 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 BALANCE SHEET Loans to customers, ISKm 970,309 933,320 923,850 899,632 Total assets, ISKm 1,328,724 1,303,256 1,255,691 1,199,490 Risk exposure amount, ISKm 942,339 923,133 911,375 884,550 Deposits from customers, ISKm 698,610 681,223 647,795 618,313 Customer loans to customer deposits ratio 138.9% 137.0% 142.6% 145.5% NPL ratio² 3.3% 3.6% 2.8% 3.0% LIQUIDITY Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), for all currencies 136% 179% 177% 155% Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), for all currencies 113% 117% 120% 119% CAPITAL Total equity, ISKm 182,509 179,722 179,542 180,062 Tier 1 capital ratio 19.4% 19.4% 19.2% 19.9% Total capital ratio 22.2% 22.2% 21.9% 22.4% Leverage ratio 13.4% 13.4% 13.5% 14.2%

1. Calculated as (Administrative expenses + Contribution to the Depositors´ and Investors´ Guarantee Fund – One off items) / (Total operating income – one off items)

2. Stage 3, loans to customers, gross carrying amount





Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO of Íslandsbanki

Íslandsbanki reported a profit of ISK 3.4bn in 3Q20. Total income grew between years and administrative expenses continued to decline, or by 9% between years as a result of cost reduction initiatives in recent periods. The Bank’s balance sheet grew by 2% in 3Q20 with a great rise in demand for mortgages driven by lower interest rates. Digital solutions have accelerated the mortgage process greatly which has proven essential now when activity has reached new heights.

The first nine months of 2020 have been characterised by providing services and solutions for our customers who have been the most impacted by COVID-19 where about 700 customers have been granted moratorium. Economic uncertainty still prevails and in the Bank’s updated macroeconomic forecast, a deep contraction in 2020 is assumed followed by a rebound with positive GDP growth in 2021.

The Bank jointly managed the successful issuance of new shares in local airline Icelandair which will certainly ensure resilience for the tourism industry when travel restrictions will be lifted. The Bank’s new solution for the digital onboarding of customers to enable securities trading proved invaluable leading up to the share offering when thousands of customers benefitted from the smooth and easy process.

Íslandsbanki was the first Icelandic bank to publish a sustainable financing framework. The framework paves way for sustainable bond issuances. Íslandsbanki was also awarded the Icelandic Knowledge Award by the Association of Business and Economist graduates in Iceland (FVH) for taking a lead regarding sustainability. The award is acknowledgement for the sustainability policy that the Bank has in place and the purpose of moving Iceland forward by empowering our customers to succeed.



