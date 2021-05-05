Islandsbanki hf.: Financial results for first quarter 2021

Islandsbanki hf.
·8 min read

First quarter 2021 (1Q21) financial highlights

  • Íslandsbanki reported a net profit of ISK 3.6bn in the first quarter (1Q20: ISK -1.4bn) generating an annualised return on equity of 7.7% (1Q20: -3.0%).

  • Net interest income amounted to ISK 8.2bn in the quarter compared to ISK 8.6bn in 1Q20. Net interest margin was 2.4% during the quarter compared to 2.8% in 1Q20. NII and NIM have shown resilience despite lower base rate.

  • Overall growth in both fee and commission income and expense supported an 14.9% increase in net fee and commission income, from ISK 2.5bn in 1Q20 to ISK 2.9bn in 1Q21.

  • The Bank recorded a net financial income of ISK 293m in 1Q21 (1Q20: -1.7bn) partially due to net valuation changes and favourable market conditions.

  • Administrative expenses increased slightly between years and totalled ISK 5.9bn (1Q20: 5.7bn). Increase in salaries between years is explained by general wage agreements, accrued leave, and redundancy payments while other operating expenses decrease between years.

  • Continuous digital uptake contributed to lower cost-to-income ratio (C/I ratio) which was 52.0% in the quarter, down from 62.9% in 1Q20.

  • Net impairment on financial assets dropped significantly YoY amounting to ISK 518m in 1Q21 (1Q20: ISK 3.5bn) due to more favourable economic environment. The net impairment charge over loans to customers (cost of risk) was 0.05% (0.20% annualised) compared to 0.91% in FY20.

  • Loans to customers grew 2.3% from YE20 mostly driven by mortgage lending.

  • At the end of March, the share of credit-impaired loans to customers was down 0.5% from year-end 2020, to 2.4% (gross).

  • Deposits from customers, the Bank’s main source of funding, grew ISK 19bn or 2.8% in the quarter.

  • The liquidity position remains strong with all ratios well above regulatory requirements and internal thresholds.

  • Total equity amounted to ISK 185bn at the end of March and the Bank’s capital ratio was 21.9%, considerably higher than the total capital ratio target which is currently at 17.5-19%. The leverage ratio was 12.6% at the end March compared to 13.6% at YE20, indicating low leverage.

  • Íslandsbanki’s financial targets have been updated, demonstrating the Bank’s development and the economic recovery.

Key figures and ratios

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

PROFITABILITY

After tax profit, ISKm

3,615

3,525

3,361

1,245

(1,376)

Return on equity

7.7%

7.6%

7.4%

2.8%

(3.0%)

Net interest margin (of total assets)

2.4%

2.5%

2.5%

2.6%

2.8%

Cost-to-income ratio¹

52.0%

51.7%

46.7%

57.5%

62.9%

Cost of risk (annualised)

0.20%

0.73%

0.44%

1.03%

1.51%

31.3.2021

31.12.2020

30.9.2020

30.6.2020

31.3.2020

BALANCE SHEET

Loans to customers, ISKm

1,029,415

1,006,717

970,309

933,320

923,850

Total assets, ISKm

1,385,235

1,344,191

1,328,724

1,303,256

1,255,691

Risk exposure amount, ISKm

954,712

933,521

942,339

923,133

911,375

Deposits from customers, ISKm

698,575

679,455

698,610

681,223

647,795

Customer loans to customer deposits ratio

147%

148%

139%

137%

143%

NPL ratio²

2.4%

2.9%

3.3%

3.6%

2.8%

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), for all currencies

172%

196%

136%

179%

177%

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), for all currencies

119%

123%

113%

117%

120%

CAPITAL

Total equity, ISKm

185,471

186,204

182,509

179,722

179,542

Total capital ratio

21.9%

23.0%

22.2%

22.2%

21.9%

Tier 1 capital ratio

19.2%

20.1%

19.4%

19.4%

19.2%

Leverage ratio

12.6%

13.6%

13.4%

13.4%

13.5%

Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO of Íslandsbanki

We are pleased with the first quarter results which are in line with the positive trend of the latter half of 2020. The Bank’s net profit was ISK 3.6bn, a turnaround from the same period last year, resulting in 7.7% return on equity. Total operating income rose between years and net impairment charges significantly dropped. The Bank has made investments in IT structure and digitisation over the past years which, along with the boost in customers’ digital usage, contribute to lower cost to income ratio. Deposits from customers grew by 2.8% from year-end and loans to costumers grew by 2.3%, driven by demand for mortgages and customers are very satisfied with our improved service and shorter queuing time. The Bank now offers green mortgages offering lower interest rate, fulfilling customers diverse demands.

Digital development has expedited over the past years and notably in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual growth in app usage between 2017 and 2019 was 20% and 99% of interactions with individuals are now via digital channels. We continue our digital journey, with the latest addition to the app being carbon footprint tracker for the Bank’s mobile banking app users.

Íslandsbanki recently announced its commitment to net zero emissions by 2040. The Bank’s own operations have been carbon neutral for the past two years and with this decision that commitment will also extend the carbon footprint to Íslandsbanki’s entire loan and asset portfolio. We are proud of this commitment which conforms with Iceland’s ambitious plan in climate changes. In April, the Bank was given the highest rating for sustainability that has been awarded by local ratings agency Reitun. According to the assessment, the Bank has worked effectively at incorporating sustainability-centred thinking into its operations. Íslandsbanki was also awarded the Kuðungur (the Conch), the Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources’ environmental prize, for its outstanding work on environmental affairs in the past year. These steps clearly support the Bank’s role to be a force for good and shows that the Bank is successful on the sustainability front.

The Bank’s financial position and underlying operations are strong. Íslandsbanki has a robust balance sheet and equity and liquidity ratios are well above internal goals and regulatory requirements. The Bank’s financial targets have been updated to support development and strategic initiatives. It has been publicly stated by the Minister of Finance and Economic affairs that the process of preparing Íslandsbanki for a listing on a local regulated stock market has been initiated and that the consequent sale of shares in a public offering is scheduled in June. We look forward to exciting times ahead.

Investor relations

Earnings conference call and webcast in English on Wednesday 5 May

The Bank will host a virtual meeting in English for investors and market participants on Wednesday 5 May at 16.00 Reykjavík/GMT, 1700hrs London/BST, 1800hrs CET. Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO, and Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CFO, will give an overview of the first quarter financial results and operational highlights.

Participant registration is accessible here. A recording will be available after the meeting on the Investor Relations website. To participate in the webcast via telephone and in order to be able to ask questions please use the following dial-in details:

Iceland: +354 800 74 37

Denmark: +45 3 544 55 77

Sweden: +46 8 566 42 651

Norway: +47 235 00 243

United Kingdom: +44 33 330 00 804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code: 268 994 31#

All materials relating to the Bank’s operating results, together with information on the financial calendar and silent periods, can be found here: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/landing/about/investor-relations

For further information:

Íslandsbanki IR releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki
With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings.

Disclaimer
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Attachments


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • Dak Prescott feeling great about injury recovery: 'I can go play in a game right now'

    If you dropped Prescott into an NFL game right now, he thinks he'd be ready.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Minor league baseball draws 103,483 for 47 games in return

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor league baseball drew 103,483 fans for 47 games on its opening day after missing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The largest crowd Tuesday was 5,004 for the Tulsa Drillers' 4-3 loss to Amarillo in the Double-A Central. All four Double-A South games were postponed by rain. The Triple-A West schedule does not start until Thursday. The 176 minor league teams drew 41,504,077 in 2019, up 2.6% from 40,450,337 in 2018, and the ninth-highest total in minor league history. The 4,044 average increased 2.1% over 2018’s 3,960. Major League Baseball eliminated the separate governing body of minor league baseball and cut affiliations from 160 to 120 this season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Blue Jays shuffling back to Buffalo starting June 1

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to their home away from home, Buffalo, New York, starting in June. And this time, they’ll have a limited number of fans in attendance. Forced from Canada by that government's coronavirus travel restrictions, the Blue Jays posted a note on their Twitter account on Wednesday saying: “Buffalo, we’re BACK! We’ll see you June 1st.” The words were over a picture of Buffalo’s downtown Sahlen Field, the regular home of the Blue Jays' Triple-A farm team. Toronto played its first two homestands at its spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, and will play its third there from May 14-24. But the Blue Jays did not want to remain in Florida for the hotter, more humid portion of the year. The Blue Jays return to Buffalo with a homestand that includes games against Miami on June 1-2 and Houston from June 4-6. They’ll travel to Buffalo after a five-game trip that ends in Cleveland. Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and were 17-9 at Sahlen Field. They are 7-4 in Dunedin this season and 7-10 on the road. Toronto hopes to return to Rogers Centre at some point this summer. While the entire 2020 regular-season schedule was played without fans, about 4,300 spectators will initially be allowed to attend games in Buffalo, with the possibility of that number increasing. Fans will be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated or having tested negative for COVID-19 to be allowed entry. Because the Blue Jays are turning to Buffalo, their Triple-A Buffalo Bisons have moved home games to Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey, which became open when the New York Yankees moved their Double-A team this season to TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay captures bronze at World Cup in Japan

    TOKYO — Canada's Caeli McKay captured a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform event at a FINA Diving World Cup on Wednesday. The Calgary diver finished behind gold medal-winner Pandelela Pamg of Malaysia and Matsuri Arai of Japan at the final qualification and test event for the Tokyo Olympics. "I’m really happy overall with my consistency and my ability to push through," McKay said. On the men’s side, Thomas Ciprick of Baie D'Urfe, Que., earned a berth in the three-metre springboard semifinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Former Colts, Ohio State WR Rep. Anthony Gonzalez could be censured for voting to impeach Trump

    Gonzalez has been facing intense backlash in his home district ever since he voted to impeach Trump.

  • Sources: Jerami Grant returning to Pistons on Saturday after right knee soreness

    The forward is having a career year in his first season with the Pistons, averaging 22.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.

  • Olivia Moultrie, 15, files antitrust lawsuit against NWSL for right to sign contract

    Olivia Moultrie turned professional at the age of 13, but has been in limbo ever since because of age rules.

  • US men's soccer to play Costa Rica in June 9 exhibition

    CHICAGO — The U.S. men's soccer team will play Costa Rica in an exhibition on June 9 at Sandy, Utah, the Americans' fourth match in an 11-day span designed to simulate the compacted World Cup qualifying schedule. The team gathers in Europe and starts the run of games on May 30 with a friendly against Switzerland in St. Gallen. The Americans then play Honduras on June 3 at Denver in the semifinal of the first CONCACAF Nations League, their first competitive match since beating Cuba 4-0 in the Nations League group stage on Nov. 19, 2019. The Nations League championship or third-place match, against Mexico or Costa Rica, will be at Denver on June 6. The friendly match against Costa Rica was announced Thursday. These figure to be the last prep matches for the full U.S. player pool ahead of the delayed start of World Cup qualifying. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter expects to let his Europe-based regulars take vacation during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where the Americans open against Canada from July 10-12, then finish the group stage against Martinique and then either Guatemala, Haiti, Guyana or St. Vincent and the Grenadines. After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Americans open qualifying for the 2022 tournament in Qatar on Sept. 2, likely at either Trinidad and Tobago or El Salvador. They are home Sept. 5, probably against Canada or Haiti, then play Sept. 8 at Honduras. The following month has the U.S. home against Jamaica on Oct. 7, at Panama or Guatemala three days later and at home against Costa Rica on Oct. 13. The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 and is at Jamaica four days later to complete the 2021 portion of its qualifying schedule. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press